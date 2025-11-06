Judge orders Trump to fully fund SNAP after defying court order: ‘This should never happen in America’
The government failed to ensure states could quickly send out partial benefits, leading to preventable delays that are leaving millions of families hungry, judge says
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump’s administration to fully fund a critical food assistance program by Friday after finding that the government failed to address any administrative issues that have prevented states from quickly sending out partial benefits to millions of Americans.
Last week, the administration was ordered to use emergency funds to keep the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program running and “expeditiously resolve” any clerical issues that could delay that money from getting to nearly 43 million Americans who rely on the program for grocery staples.
But Trump “stated his intent to defy the court order” by stating that “SNAP payments will be given only when the government opens,” and the administration “did not do anything” to address any administrative issues they knew would pose a problem, according to Rhode Island District Judge Jack McConnell.
As a result, “people will go hungry, food pantries will be burdened and … suffering will occur,” with SNAP funding lapsing for the first time in the nation’s history, McConnell said during a virtual court hearing Thursday. “This should never happen in America.”
The government now has until Friday to find the funding to fully support SNAP and ensure that the money is swiftly routed to states to disperse to beneficiaries.
The Department of Agriculture “created this problem,” McConnell said.
“They knew there would be a long delay for partial SNAP payments,” he said, pointing to the government’s court filing stating that it could take weeks or months for states to get up and running. But waiting another day is "simply unacceptable,” according to McConnell.
Last week, McConnell ordered the administration to tap into emergency funds — which totaled more than $5 billion — to keep SNAP running during the government shutdown, at least partially, and to identify other potential federal funds to support the program, absent any new funding from Congress.
On Monday, the government said $4.65 billion can be used to cover 50 percent of SNAP benefits for people who are currently enrolled, which could leave many low-income families empty-handed. “No funds will remain for new SNAP applicants certified in November, disaster assistance, or as a cushion against the potential catastrophic consequences of shutting down SNAP entirely,” officials wrote.
But Trump appeared to undermine his administration’s move, stating on his Truth Social account that SNAP benefits “will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government.” USDA chief Brooke Rollins also said that sending out benefits would be “cumbersome process” unless the government opens, which would mean “families get their FULL benefit much more quickly.”
The administration had failed to prepare to avoid this exact scenario, McConnell said.
The government has a “mandatory” obligation to keep SNAP funded, and knew the program would require emergency support when the government shutdown started more than a month ago, McConnell said. Even when November 1 arrived, USDA “refused to use congressionally mandated funds” to prevent a funding lapse, he added.
A lawsuit brought by nonprofit organizations and faith-based groups in Rhode Island argued that the federal government is legally required to continue funding the program as long as there are contingency funds to support it. Another lawsuit from Democratic officials across the country similarly argued that the Trump administration was illegally pulling the plug on SNAP by resisting those contingency funds.
This is a developing story
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments