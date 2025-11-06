Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump’s administration to fully fund a critical food assistance program by Friday after finding that the government failed to address any administrative issues that have prevented states from quickly sending out partial benefits to millions of Americans.

Last week, the administration was ordered to use emergency funds to keep the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program running and “expeditiously resolve” any clerical issues that could delay that money from getting to nearly 43 million Americans who rely on the program for grocery staples.

But Trump “stated his intent to defy the court order” by stating that “SNAP payments will be given only when the government opens,” and the administration “did not do anything” to address any administrative issues they knew would pose a problem, according to Rhode Island District Judge Jack McConnell.

As a result, “people will go hungry, food pantries will be burdened and … suffering will occur,” with SNAP funding lapsing for the first time in the nation’s history, McConnell said during a virtual court hearing Thursday. “This should never happen in America.”

The government now has until Friday to find the funding to fully support SNAP and ensure that the money is swiftly routed to states to disperse to beneficiaries.

open image in gallery A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to fully fund SNAP after failing to solve any administrative hurdles that prevented families from receiving benefits this month ( Getty Images )

The Department of Agriculture “created this problem,” McConnell said.

“They knew there would be a long delay for partial SNAP payments,” he said, pointing to the government’s court filing stating that it could take weeks or months for states to get up and running. But waiting another day is "simply unacceptable,” according to McConnell.

Last week, McConnell ordered the administration to tap into emergency funds — which totaled more than $5 billion — to keep SNAP running during the government shutdown, at least partially, and to identify other potential federal funds to support the program, absent any new funding from Congress.

On Monday, the government said $4.65 billion can be used to cover 50 percent of SNAP benefits for people who are currently enrolled, which could leave many low-income families empty-handed. “No funds will remain for new SNAP applicants certified in November, disaster assistance, or as a cushion against the potential catastrophic consequences of shutting down SNAP entirely,” officials wrote.

But Trump appeared to undermine his administration’s move, stating on his Truth Social account that SNAP benefits “will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government.” USDA chief Brooke Rollins also said that sending out benefits would be “cumbersome process” unless the government opens, which would mean “families get their FULL benefit much more quickly.”

The administration had failed to prepare to avoid this exact scenario, McConnell said.

open image in gallery The Trump administration previously said it would tap into more than $4 billion to cover 50 percent of SNAP benefits this month, but a federal judge said the president telegraphed his defiance of a court order that instructed the government to make sure states could quickly send out those funds ( AP )

The government has a “mandatory” obligation to keep SNAP funded, and knew the program would require emergency support when the government shutdown started more than a month ago, McConnell said. Even when November 1 arrived, USDA “refused to use congressionally mandated funds” to prevent a funding lapse, he added.

A lawsuit brought by nonprofit organizations and faith-based groups in Rhode Island argued that the federal government is legally required to continue funding the program as long as there are contingency funds to support it. Another lawsuit from Democratic officials across the country similarly argued that the Trump administration was illegally pulling the plug on SNAP by resisting those contingency funds.

This is a developing story