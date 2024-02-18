Trump booed as he launches $399 sneaker the day after $350m fraud fine

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump launched his sneaker line in Philadelphia, a day after he was ordered to pay nearly $355m in his New York civil fraud trial.

The gold high tops, priced at $399 and featuring an American flag design, made their debut at the event he called “Sneaker Con” in Philadelphia, eliciting a mixed response of both loud boos and cheers.

“This is something I’ve been talking about for 12 years, 13 years,” the former president said. “I think it’s going to be a big success.”

The gathering billed itself “The Greatest Sneaker Show On Earth!”.

The website for the sneaker line claims it has no connection to Mr Trump’s campaign. However, the former president indicated that the sneaker launch was his effort to reach out to younger supporters.

“We’re going to turn this country around fast. We’re going to turn it around. And we’re going to remember the young people, and we’re going to remember Sneaker Con.”

According to the website, the former president is also selling two versions of sneakers featuring “T” and “45” on the sides, priced at $199 each. The cologne and perfume are available for sale at $99 each.

Donald Trump introduced his new line of signature shoes at Sneaker Con at the Philadelphia Convention Centre (Getty Images)

The launch comes as Mr Trump advances toward securing the 2024 Republican nomination, setting the stage for a possible rematch with president Joe Biden.

However, his appearance also came just a day after Mr Trump and his companies were ordered to pay nearly $355m for fraudulently inflating the values of his properties.

Mr Trump’s legal troubles continue to mount, with four state and federal criminal trials scheduled, making him the first former US president to stand trial on criminal charges.

His appearance also drew ire from Joe Biden’s campaign spokesperson, Michael Tyler.

“Donald Trump showing up to hawk bootleg Off-Whites is the closest he’ll get to any Air Force Ones ever again for the rest of his life,” he said, referring to popular sneakers from brands Off-White and Nike.

Mr Trump later headed to Michigan where he addressed supporters 10 days before the Republican primaries.

Making an unsubstantiated claim that the judge was part of a “left-wing” conspiracy aimed at stopping him from becoming president again, he told the crowd that “these repulsive abuses of power are not just an attack on me, they are an attack on all Americans”.

He also repeated his lie that his 2020 election defeat to Mr Biden was due to election fraud.