As Donald Trump campaigned in South Carolina ahead of Saturday’s Republican primary against Nikki Haley, Fox News had to cut coverage of a rally to issue multiple fact-checks to his speech.

Anchor Neil Cavuto prefaced the list of corrections (for topics including the stock market, gas prices, and the 2020 election) by saying: “Even though he’s entitled to his opinion, he’s not entitled to his own set of facts.”

Earlier, the former president issued a demand that Alabama lawmakers “act quickly to find an immediate solution” to protect IVF in the wake of a shock state supreme court ruling that halted treatments in the state, throwing doctors and families into legal chaos.

Republican officials scrambled to respond to the ruling with a cohesive message, while Democrats linked it to a years-long campaign to undermine reproductive health care and restrict abortion rights.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s civil fraud trial verdict debt has been officially set at $464.6m with $454.2m due from him personally. Interest, which begins racking up today, stands at $114,553.04/day for all defendants and $111,983.86 for him alone.

The former president is set to address the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday lunchtime.