Fox News cuts off Trump South Carolina rally speech to issue multiple fact-checks: Latest updates
Republican presidential front-runner made announcement as he prepares for CPAC appearance and South Carolina primary this weekend
As Donald Trump campaigned in South Carolina ahead of Saturday’s Republican primary against Nikki Haley, Fox News had to cut coverage of a rally to issue multiple fact-checks to his speech.
Anchor Neil Cavuto prefaced the list of corrections (for topics including the stock market, gas prices, and the 2020 election) by saying: “Even though he’s entitled to his opinion, he’s not entitled to his own set of facts.”
Earlier, the former president issued a demand that Alabama lawmakers “act quickly to find an immediate solution” to protect IVF in the wake of a shock state supreme court ruling that halted treatments in the state, throwing doctors and families into legal chaos.
Republican officials scrambled to respond to the ruling with a cohesive message, while Democrats linked it to a years-long campaign to undermine reproductive health care and restrict abortion rights.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s civil fraud trial verdict debt has been officially set at $464.6m with $454.2m due from him personally. Interest, which begins racking up today, stands at $114,553.04/day for all defendants and $111,983.86 for him alone.
The former president is set to address the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday lunchtime.
Trump lashes out at ‘loser’ Jimmy Kimmel
Donald Trump has taken time out from his exhausting schedule of campaign rallies and legal appointments to attack Jimmy Kimmel, branding the late-night talk show host a “loser”.
Writing on Truth Social on Thursday evening, the Republican presidential front-runner said of ABC, Mr Kimmel’s employers: “They could get a far more talented person, who would also get better Ratings, for 5 per cent of what they are paying this Loser!”
The post came in response to a The Los Angeles Times interview with Mr Kimmel, in which he hinted at his possible retirement.
Joe Sommerlad has the story:
Republican appears to be looking forward to comedian’s possible retirement after a nightly barrage of ridicule
In motions to dismiss Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, Trump claims ‘immunity’
Donald Trump’s attorneys filed a late-night flurry of motions to dismiss federal charges accusing him of illegally withholding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago property.
Among the four arguments across more than70 pages on Thursday night, Mr Trump’s legal team claims that the charges should be dismissed on “presidential immunity” grounds, a defence he has used – and which judges have rejected – in a separate federal case surrounding his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
He also has claimed that the US Department of Justice special counsel prosecuting him is doing so illegally, that the case is marred by “unconstitutional vagueness,” and that the Presidential Records Act protects him from prosecution.
Mr Trump’s “immunity” claim has been repeatedly rejected by a federal judge and a panel of appeals court judges in Washington DC, with the question potentially heading to the US Supreme Court.
What can we expect in South Carolina today?
Nikki Haley needs to make something happen.
With the Nevada debacle in the rear view window — an embarrassing defeat to “none of these candidates” in a primary in which Donald Trump declined to participate, it’s officially time for his sole remaining challenger for the GOP nomination to prove that she’s still competitive in the literal sense, rather that just on cable news.
South Carolina is the arena. It’s by no means an ace in the hole, but the state where Ms Haley was governor for eight years is the place where she theoretically should be strongest. It has an open primary, meaning that independent voters can participate. And she’ll be back across the state this week, hitting campaign stops in Myrtle Beach, the Charleston suburbs, and a former steel town.
But don’t be surprised if this is the end.
What is Nikki Haley’s strategy?
Eric Garcia explains how the former UN ambassador is simply waiting out Trump...
Nikki Haley’s strategy is clear: Run out the clock on Trump
At this point, it’s fairly clear that Haley is simply waiting out Trump – hoping that his legal affairs get the better of him, Eric Garcia writes.
Trump’s wild, incoherent Christian broadcasters speech causes confusion
Donald Trump appeared on stage more than 90 minutes late in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday night, where he delivered a speech that was as wild as it was incoherent.
The Republican presidential front-runner appeared flushed and visibly exhausted as he arrived to address the National Religious Broadcasters’ (NRB) International Christian Media Convention, tripping over simple words like “evangelical” during an address littered with verbal miscues and false claims.
At various points, Mr Trump declared that he had made “Israel” the capital of Israel during his presidency (presumably confusing the decision to move its US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem), said that he planned to close down the Department of Education and praised the Capitol rioters, whom he again characterised as political prisoners and referred to as “the J6 hostages”, for their “tremendous spirit”.
There was more, as Joe Sommerlad reports:
Donald Trump praises Capitol rioters for ‘tremendous spirit’ during incoherent speech
Donald Trump praised Capitol rioters for their “tremendous spirit” during what has been described as an “incoherent” speech in Tennessee. The former US President appeared on stage in Nashville more than 90 minutes late on Thursday (22 February) to address the National Religious Broadcasters Association. The Republican presidential front-runner declared that he had made “Israel” the capital of Israel during his presidency, that he planned to close down the Department of Education and praised the Capitol rioters for their “tremendous spirit”.
‘Cloudy with a chance of Meatball Ron’: Kimmel roasts Trump’s VP shortlist
Jimmy Kimmel has mocked Donald Trump’s vice-president shortlist line-up, saying that “he had better bookings on The Celebrity Apprentice.”
Mr Trump appeared at a Fox News town hall in South Carolina on Saturday and hinted at a few names that were reeled off by moderator Laura Ingraham.
The list featured former presidential candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott, Florida congressman Byron Donalds and South Dakota governor Kristi Noem, and even the likes of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
“That’s right,” Kimmel exclaimed. “The forecast is cloudy with a chance of Meatball Ron.”
Amelia Neath has the story:
Bigly is back and C is for Covfefe: The ABCs of Donald Trump
Donald Trump is well-known for a lot of things: his divisiveness, his career in real estate, The Apprentice, his lawsuits, for being the only president to be impeached twice. But perhaps nothing has infiltrated society more than Mr Trump’s unique linguistic style.
Whether he’s posting on Truth Social, speaking at a campaign rally, or testifying in court, Mr Trump never seems to be at a loss for words — and sometimes, he even makes up new ones.
From uttering gaffes to tweeting typos (like “covfefe”) to misreading words (like “Nambia”) to dismissing his opponent with a harsh nickname, his terminology quickly turns iconic.
Here, The Independent offers a dictionary guide to the Mr Trump’s most memorable phrases:
Judge to hold hearing Monday considering detention of ex-FBI source accused of lying about Bidens
A federal judge in California will consider whether a former FBI informant charged with lying about a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden’s family must remain behind bars while he awaits trial.
US Magistrate Judge Daniel Albregts in Las Vegas earlier this week allowed Alexander Smirnov to be released from jail on electronic GPS monitoring. But US District Judge Otis Wright II ordered Smirnov to be returned to custody after prosecutors asked Wright to reconsider the earlier ruling releasing him.
Wright has set a hearing for Monday in Los Angeles on prosecutors’ request to keep Smirnov in jail.
Wisconsin ethics committee refers Trump PAC for prosecution
A Wisconsin oversight panel recommended felony charges against a fundraising committee for Donald Trump and a Republican state lawmaker, accusing them of arranging a scheme to evade campaign finance laws.
The Wisconsin Ethics Commission claimed that Mr Trump’s Save America PAC, Republican officials, state Rep Janel Brandtjen and the campaign committee of Adam Steen, who ran against Assembly speaker Robin Vos in the 2022 primary, sidestepped campaign finance laws in an effort to unseat Mr Vos.
The ethics commission, WisPolitics.com first reported, referred the alleged violations to county prosecutors earlier this week, and recommended charges be brought against the Trump PAC, Ms Brandtjen, Mr Steen’s campaign, three county Republican parties and eight others.
Kelly Rissman looks at what’s happening:
