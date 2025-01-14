Trump live updates: President-elect would have been convicted over 2020 election, DoJ report says
Damning report says president-elect used 'knowingly false claims of election fraud' in bid to cling onto power after 2020 election defeat
Donald Trump would have been convicted over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election result had he not been re-elected by voters last year, a newly-released Department of Justice report says.
“The throughline of all of Mr Trump's criminal efforts was deceit — knowingly false claims of election fraud — and the evidence shows that Mr Trump used these lies as a weapon to defeat a federal government function foundational to the United States' democratic process," the report states.
The report, arriving just days before Trump is to return to office on January 20, focuses fresh attention on his frantic but failed effort to cling to power in 2020. With the prosecution foreclosed thanks to Trump's election victory, the document is expected to be the final Justice Department chronicle of a dark chapter in American history that threatened to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power, a bedrock of democracy for centuries, and complements already released indictments and reports.
Trump responded early Tuesday with a post on his Truth Social platform, claiming he was "totally innocent" and calling Smith "a lamebrain prosecutor who was unable to get his case tried before the Election." He added, "THE VOTERS HAVE SPOKEN!!!"
Trump had been indicted in August 2023 on charges of working to overturn the election, but the case was delayed by appeals and ultimately significantly narrowed by a conservative-majority Supreme Court that held for the first time that former presidents enjoy sweeping immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts.
Alberta’s premier won’t support move to stop energy shipments to US as tariff retaliation
The premier of Canada’s oil-rich province of Alberta said Monday she would not support any move to stop energy shipments to the United States as a way to combat U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s threats to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian products.
Danielle Smith addressed a news conference in Florida after a weekend visit with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort as a guest of Canadian businessman and television personality Kevin O’Leary.
Trump hits out at Nancy Pelosi in bizarre rant
US president-elect Donald Trump, who will take office on 20 January, has hit out at Nancy Pelosi in a bizarre rant following a damning report which found he tried to overturn the 2020 election.
Trump insisted Pelosi was “completely guilty” as he slammed US attorney and author of the report Jack Smith as “deranged”.
Mr Smith said Trump “inspired his supporters to commit acts of physical violence” in the January 6 riots and knowingly spread a false narrative about fraud in the 2020 election.
It also concluded he would have been convicted for allegedly trying to overturn the US election if he had not been re-elected in 2024.
Though Smith sought to salvage the indictment, the team dismissed it entirely in November because of longstanding Justice Department policy that says sitting presidents cannot face federal prosecution.
