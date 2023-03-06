Trump news – live: Trump mocked over ‘half full’ CPAC crowd where he spewed lies but led in 2024 poll
Donald Trump is facing mockery over the “half full” crowd which showed up to hear him speak at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the weekend.
Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor and onetime close ally of Mr Trump, poked fun at the size of the crowd who attended the former president’s speech at the weekend.
“You saw the scenes at CPAC, that room was half-full,” Mr Christie said on ABC’s “This Week.” “The reason I don’t think the rallies are going on… I don’t think the rallies would be nearly as big as they were before.”
During Mr Trump’s speech, he continued to spew a series of lies, with a CNN fact check tallying up at least 23 falsehoods covering topics including crime, the war in Ukraine, the border wall – and of course the 2020 election.
The former president also used CPAC to cement his 2024 White House run vowing to stay in the presidential race even if he is indicted in any of the multiple criminal investigations bearing down on him.
A straw poll taken during the event found that Mr Trump was the overwhelming GOP favourite, beating Ron DeSantis who did not attend.
Fact check: Trump’s lies in CPAC speech
During Donald Trump’s speech at CPAC over the weekend, he continued to spew a series of lies.
A CNN fact check tallied up at least 23 falsehoods covering topics including crime, the war in Ukraine, the border wall – and of course the 2020 election.
“I won the second election, OK, won it by a lot. You know, when they say, when they say Biden won, the smart people know that didn’t [happen],” he claimed.
Of course, Mr Trump did not win the 2020 election. He lost by more than 7 million votes.
Other lies included his claim that he “completed” the construction of the border wall between the US and Mexico – something which is irrefutably untrue.
Donald Trump vows ‘retribution’ and will stay in 2024 race if he faces criminal charges
Donald Trump is vowing to stay in the 2024 presidential race even if he is indicted in any of the multiple criminal investigations bearing down on him.
“Absolutely, I wouldn’t even think about leaving,” the former president told reporters ahead of his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, speculating that being the target of a criminal indictment could even “enhance” his poll numbers.
During his remarks, Mr Trump vowed to take revenge against Democrats, the media, and even fellow Republicans who opposed him.
“In 2016, I declared: I am your voice,” he told the crowd. “Today, I add: I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your retribution.”
Donald Trump vows to stay in 2024 race if he faces criminal charges
‘I wouldn’t even think of leaving,’ Trump says
Trump wins huge majority in CPAC 2024 straw poll
Donald Trump was the overwhelming winner of the CPAC 2024 straw poll on Saturday, taking 62 per cent of the vote at the gathering of his loyalists on the Potomac.
The result was a predictable certain; the three-day Trumpfest was little more than a gathering of Trump campaign and former administration personnel and many attendees were draped in Trump campain attire, official or otherwise.
The former president’s team immediately blasted out the results of the straw poll to their supporters, writing that Mr Trump had “dominated” the field.
Trump wins huge majority in CPAC 2024 straw poll as DeSantis trails in distant second
Ron DeSantis came in a distant second with just 20 per cent of the vote
