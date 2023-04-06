Trump news – live: Trump calls to defund police over arrest as Fox News turns on him over judge attack
Former president Donald Trump has also come under fire for lashing out at Judge Juan Merchan, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and their families
Donald Trump repeats resentments in first speech since arrest
Donald Trump has called on Republicans in Congress to defund both the Department of Justice and FBI, less than 24 hours after a historic and unprecedented day for America, when the former president was arrested and arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court over hush money payments including to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
He cut a glum figure in the courtroom as he pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts of falsifying business records. After the court appearance, he railed against Judge Juan Merchan, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, and their family members in a primetime speech at Mar-a-Lago.
In the televised address, he attacked Judge Merchan’’s “Trump-hating” family with critics, including Fox News anchor Steve Doocy, accusing Mr Trump of attempting to intimidate the judge.
While Mr Trump took aim at the people involved in his criminal case, Senator Lindsey Graham was begging Americans to send the former president money to help fight the charges.
On Wednesday, an apparently more upbeat Mr Trump thanked the “patriots” working at the courthouse in New York and claimed to have had an “unbelievable experience, perhaps the Best Day in History for somebody who had just suffered Unjustifiable Indictment!”
Resurfaced video shows Trump denying Stormy Daniels payment while president
A 2018 video of Donald Trump denying the alleged hush payments made during the 2016 election campaign has surfaced.
On Tuesday, the former president pleaded not guilty to 34 charges of falsifying business records related to hush money payments made in three instances in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, including to adult film actress Stormy Daniels over an alleged affair.
Sravasti Dasgupta reports.
Video shows Trump denying hush money payment in 2018: ‘You’ll have to ask Michael’’
In 2018 video, Trump seen denying allegations while talking to reporters on Air Force One
All of the other major lawsuits and investigations Trump is facing
Josh Marcus and Louise Hall have catalogued all of the various investigations facing the former president.
Donald Trump under arrest: All the other major lawsuits he is also facing
Former president has fumed that the investigations – and now his criminal indictment – are politically motivated
Central Park Five member takes out full page ad on Trump
A member of the Central Park Five has responded to Donald Trump’s indictment and arrest by taking out a full-page advertisement, similar to the former president’s call for their execution more than 30 years ago.
Maroosha Muzaffar has the story.
Central Park Five member takes out full page ad on Trump arrest
‘On the day he was arrested and arraigned, here is my ad in response,’ Yusef Salaam says
Mary Trump says of uncle: ‘We saw humiliation’
Mary Trump, the niece of former president Donald Trump, said on Tuesday that a five-second video of her uncle walking into the Manhattan courtroom was all that was needed to “figure out his state of mind”.
“And during that brief glimpse, we saw the uncertainty, the fear, and the humiliation,” Ms Trump tweeted.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports.
Mary Trump says uncle Donald gave away his terror for one brief moment outside court
Trump pleads not guilty to all charges during appearance in Manhattan Criminal Court
Recap: Shamed ex-president pleads not guilty to 34 charges
Donald Trump, who just over two years ago sat atop the United States executive branch as the 45th president, has been formally charged with 34 felonies relating to falsifying business records around hush money payments during the 2016 presidential campaign.
He pleaded not guilty to all the charges during an appearance in the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday.
Andrew Feinberg and Bevan Hurley filed this report.
Trump under arrest: Shamed ex-president pleads not guilty to hush money charges
Defiant then deflated, Donald Trump has become the first president to be criminally indicted.
Five times Trump said something untrue in his post-indictment speech
Donald Trump went on a wild, fact-free tirade against his political foes on Tuesday in an expected response to the long-awaited criminal indictment that finally was released by prosecutors in Manhattan earlier in the day.
In one of the president’s typical rambling addresses, he swiped at any rival he could think of while decrying the Democrats as well as federal and state authorities around the nation as his mortal foes. And in trademark Trump fashion, he did it in a way that likely delighted the closest of his followers but probably left most Americans watching his speech wondering why it has taken so long for the legal system to catch up with him.
John Bowden reports.
Five times Donald Trump said something untrue in his post-indictment speech
Ex-president misleads and slanders at will as foes close in around him
ICYMI: MSNBC boycotts Trump’s ‘untrue’ Mar-a-Lago speech
MSNBC decided on Tuesday it wouldn’t be airing a full broadcast of Donald Trump’s speech from Mar-a-Lago, his first public remarks since heading to New York earlier in the day to face 34 criminal charges related to his involvement in a hush money scheme during the 2016 election.
During a discussion segment, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said the network wasn’t showing the full speech because it was “basically a campaign speech in which he is repeating his same lies and allegations against his perceived enemies.”
Josh Marcus reports.
MSNBC boycotts Trump’s ‘untrue’ Mar-a-Lago speech
Former president called indictment a ‘fake case’ in remarks from his Florida estate
ICYMI: Trump attacks judge’s family and calls Alvin Bragg a ‘criminal’
Donald Trump publicly denounced the judge and prosecutor in his criminal case in a provocative speech from his Mar-a-Lago estate, just hours after being warned against rhetoric likely to incite violence.
Eric Garcia reports.
Trump attacks judge and ‘criminal’ prosecutor in Mar-a-Lago speech despite warning
Hours after arrest, Trump rants at ‘radical left lunatics’ and says US is ‘nation in decline’
With legal woes overlapping with the 2024 campaign, Trump’s bravado is being put to the test
When Donald Trump stepped into a Manhattan courthouse Tuesday afternoon, his usual bravado was replaced with palpable anger and notable silence as the former president was reduced to a criminal defendant in custody.
By the time he returned to his Mar-a-Lago club hours later, he was ready to unleash.
Read more:
Trump's bravado tested as legal woes overlap with campaign
Donald Trump has tried to use Tuesday’s history-making appearance as a rallying cry for supporters as he wages a comeback bid for the White House
Donald and Melania Trump: A timeline of their relationship
Melania Trump was notably absent on Tuesday when her husband Donald Trump surrendered to authorities in Manhattan after being indicted on 34 felony counts.
Here’s their story, from the first meeting to now.
Melania and Donald Trump: A timeline of their relationship from first meeting to now
Donald Trump met his third wife in 1998
