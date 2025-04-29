Trump rally live: Chants of ‘USA’ at 100 days celebration after president plays clips from El Salvador mega prison
President brushes aside slumping approval ratings as he marks 100 days of his second term with campaign-style rally
President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he had a good call with Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos following an angry reaction from the White House to reports that the e-commerce giant planned to show American consumers the impact of tariffs on prices on its site.
Amazon has since denied the report, saying it was an idea floated for one part of the business.
The president confirmed the call with Bezos as he departed the White House en route to give an “achievement speech” focused on the economy to mark 100 days in office.
Trump is speaking at Macomb Community College, just north of Detroit. Earlier, on Truth Social, he touted his “100 VERY SPECIAL DAYS,” along with his trademark MAGA slogan.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a briefing that Trump’s first three months had been “the most historic start to a presidency in American history.”
However, new polling shows Trump faces the lowest 100-day approval rating in about eight decades, topping his previous record in 2017.
The president brushed off his waning approval ratings, stating: “The Polls from the Fake News are, like the News itself, FAKE!”
Trump thanks crowd as they chant 'three' — meaning three terms
“Thank you,” President Donald Trump said when the crowd chanted three [terms].
“We actually already served three—if you count. I like the victories, I like the three victories that we absolutely had. I just don’t like the results of the middle term.”
Trump claims polls are fake and his approval rating should be above 60 percent
President Donald Trump claims that the abysmal poll numbers he has received this week are fake and more Democrats are interviewed than Republicans.
“They do these polls where they interview far more Democrats. I saw them over the past few days. I had them checked out. They interview far more Democrats ... They say Trump has only a 44% approval rating... if it was legit, it would be 60 or 70.”
Trump claims judges trying to take away presidential power
President Donald Trump claims “radical left judges” are trying to take away presidential power.
It’s called the separation of powers and checks and balances.
Trump told the crowd: “We cannot allow a handful of communist radical left judges to obstruct the enforcement of our laws and assume the duties that belong solely to the president. Judges are trying to take away the power given to the president.”
Crowd chants 'USA! USA!' after Trump shows video of El Salvador mega prison
President Donald Trump tells the crowd: “For years, Joe Biden and the media told us that stopping the flood of illegal immigration was absolutely impossible... But it turned out that all we needed was a new president.”
“We are delivering mass deportation, and it's happening right now. And the worst of the worst are being sent to a maximum security prison in El Salvador,” the president says, before playing a video of clips of deportees being manhandled off planes and buses, having their heads shaved, and then being herded into cells.
The crowd cheers wildly before chanting: “USA! USA!”
In a throwback to the 2024 campaign trail, President Donald Trump plays his greatest hits, attacking Democrats from Bernie Sanders to AOC, and others, but also bringing up President Joe Biden’s debate performance in June 2024, Kamala Harris taking over as candidate, and his conspiracy about the White House autopen.
The president said: “Biden, we found out whoever operated the autopen was the real president and Biden knew nothing about it. He had a group of radical left guys and a woman in particular, a woman, very smart people… these are sick people, they’re not stupid people.”
Trump attacks politicians 'who destroyed Detroit to build up Beijing'
President Donald Trump takes aim at the “sick political class” who “destroyed Detroit to build up Beijing.”
He said: “We're taking back our country from a sick political class that got rich selling America out and bleeding America dry... After decades of politicians who destroyed Detroit to build up Beijing, you finally have a champion for workers in the White House—and instead of putting China First, I am putting Michigan first and I'm putting America First.”
Watch LIVE: President Trump holds a rally in Michigan to celebrate his first 100 days in office
Trump takes the stage at Michigan rally
President Donald Trump entered today’s campaign-style rally to his favorite song from the campaign, Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.”
He stood on stage, basking in cheers and mouthing some of the lyrics at the end of the song.
When the president began speaking, he claimed to have won the state of Michigan three times.
“We're here tonight in the heartland of our nation to celebrate the most successful first 100 days of any administration in the history of our country, and that's according to many, many people. This is the best, they say, 100-day start of any president in history, and everyone is saying it. We've just gotten started. You haven't even seen anything yet.”
Watch that moment here:
Poll: Most Americans believe Trump’s threats over Canada, deporting citizens and a third term but don’t approve
A new poll has found that most Americans believe President Donald Trump when he says that he wants to take control of Canada and Greenland, deport and imprison U.S. citizens, and run for an unconstitutional third term.
The poll also shows that they don't like what they're hearing.
Graig Graziosi breaks down the numbers.
Most Americans believe Trump’s threats but don’t like them, poll finds
Judge orders Trump administration to restore funding to pro-democracy Radio Free Europe
Judge Royce Lamberth has ordered the Trump administration to restore $12 million of funding to Radio Free Europe in a major blow to Kari Lake’s efforts to dismantle U.S. soft power overseas.
“When money has been appropriated by Congress … [the] Executive has no residual constitutional power to refuse to spend these appropriations,” the judge wrote.
