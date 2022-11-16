Trump announcement– live: Trump launches 2024 campaign as Ivanka and Don Jr skip Mar-a-Lago speech
‘America’s comeback starts now,’ declares twice-impeached former president mired in legal troubles
Donald Trump launches 2024 presidential campaign
Donald Trump confirmed his 2024 run for the White House in a highly anticipated but unsurprising speech at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. The twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, stoking the anger that led to the Capitol riot, declared: “America’s comeback starts now.”
Among those in attendance were former first lady Melania Trump, Rep Madison Cawthorn, adviser Roger Stone, MyPillow conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, and Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
The announcement comes despite a growing movement within Republican circles to move on from Mr Trump following the disastrous midterm election results in which a supposed red wave did not materialise. Traditional conservatives and Maga-adherents are blaming each other for the lacklustre performance.
Even though the former president faces multiple investigations into his business empire, actions on January 6, and hoarding of government documents, he appears determined to secure another term in office.
Mr Trump will likely face an uphill struggle to win over moderate Republicans and independents going forward as other GOP presidential hopefuls step forward. Former Vice President Mike Pence told ABC: “We’ll have better choices in the future.”
‘Much of this blame is correct’: Trump admits Republicans underperformed in midterm elections
Former president Donald Trump admitted that Republicans underperformed during last week’s midterm elections when they failed to win many key races or take back the Senate majority.
The former president made the remarks during the announcement of his third presidential campaign in as many election cycles on Tuesday evening at his home at Mar-a-Lago.
Mr Trump highlighted that the Republican Party was projected to win back the majority in the House of Representatives and that candidates he endorsed will head to Congress.
Fox News and CNN cut off ‘low energy’ Trump mid-speech as he announces 2024 bid
Fox News and CNN both cut off “low energy” Donald Trump midway through his speech to announce his 2024 White House run.
Meanwhile, MSNBC did not even carry the speech from Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, leaving right-wing Fox News as the only major cable news network to stick with it before they too went back to the studio.
Daniel Dale, the CNN Trump fact-checker, took to Twitter during the speech and said: “Trump has not gotten more accurate.”
Watch: Trump's most confused moments from his 2024 announcement
Bernie Sanders says Trump's candidacy is ‘probably a good thing’
Just before Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections, Bernie Sanders told the New York Times that his candidacy was probably a good thing.
He said: “As an American, the idea of another Trump campaign and all of his lies and divisiveness and his efforts to undermine American democracy is an absolute horror show.”
However, the Democrat added: “On the other hand, I got to say that as a politician who wants to see that no Republican is elected to the White House in 2024, from that perspective, his candidacy is probably a good thing.”
What now for Trump after announcing his 2024 bid?
Donald Trump on Tuesday night became the first major candidate to officially declare his candidacy for the presidency in 2024.
In a long and meandering speech, Mr Trump ran through the greatest hits he typically serves up during campaign rallies. “America’s comeback starts right now,” Mr Trump said from Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach, Florida mansion that was raided by FBI agents in August.
So what next for the former president?
Baron Trump towers over father Donald and mother Melania at campaign launch
Trump admits Melania's rough time in White House: 'It hasn't been a joy ride'
Trump mocked as pro-DeSantis banner flown over Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump was mocked as a pro-Ron DeSantis banner reading “You lost again Donald!” was flown over Mar-a-Lago ahead of his expected presidential campaign announcement.
The banner also carried a “#DESANTIS2024” hashtag and circled over the former president’s Florida home on Tuesday afternoon.
Graeme Massie reports.
Facebook tells fact-checkers to stop checking Trump after announcement
Facebook’s fact-checkers will reportedly need to stop fact-checking Donald Trump following the announcement that he is running for president.
CNN, which obtained the company memo, said that it said: “Some of you have reached out seeking guidance regarding fact-checking political speech in anticipation of a potential candidacy announcement from former President Trump.”
The memo noted that “political speech is ineligible for fact-checking. This includes the words a politician says as well as photo, video, or other content that is clearly labelled as created by the politician or their campaign”.
Four big lies that Trump told during his 2024 presidential announcement
Former president Donald Trump announced his third run for the White House in as many election cycles on Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.
The former president has told extensive and numerous lies throughout both his existence as a fixture in the New York City tabloids, a presidential contender and then as an occupier of the White House. He continued that tradition on Tuesday evening even as he had a more pallid and restrained delivery than his usual mode of communications at raucuous rallies.
Here are five major lies that he peddled during his presidential announcement:
