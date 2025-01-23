Trump to deliver key speech after suggesting Biden should have pardoned himself during Hannity interview: Live
President’s Oval Office chat with Fox host covers everything from pardoning of January 6 defendants to the future of TikTok and Los Angeles wildfires
Donald Trump is addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, via video link. This is his first major speech to global business and political leaders since taking office on Monday.
There has been no official word on what he will discuss but the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East will likely feature, as well as his threats of steep tariffs.
On Wednesday night, the president appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity for his first TV interview since returning to the White House.
Trump took questions on everything from his controversial decision to pardon almost all January 6 defendants, even those who had assaulted police officers, the future of TikTok, and the federal response to the Los Angeles wildfires.
Trump reflected that it was “sad” that his predecessor, Joe Biden, did not pardon himself before leaving office, hinting darkly that he could be placed under investigation, and also suggested he could shut down the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Elsewhere, the Bishop of Washington, Mariann Edgar Budde, has said she will not apologize to the president for imploring him to “have mercy” on illegal immigrants and trans youth during a church service on Tuesday.
Trump’s VA pick head to full Senate for confirmation vote
The Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee voted 18-1 to approve former Georgia Republican Congressman Doug Collins’ nomination as the next Secretary of the Veterans Administration. The committee will now favorably send the nomination to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.
Watch: Murkowski has concerns over Hegseth, Trump’s pick for defense
Watchdog says Donald and Melania Trump aim to make ‘as much as they can’ during their second White House stint
Donald and Melania Trump “mean to make as much money as they can” during their second stint in the White House, ethics watchdogs and experts have warned.
The new president and first lady are only days into their second administration and already are looking set to benefit financially from a number of ventures that experts say are ethically problematic.
Rhian Lubin reports.
‘Give President Trump a little time’ on Ukraine, says Grenell
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, speaking at a breakfast on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum hosted by Ukrainian tycoon Victor Pinchuk, urged Ukraine’s Western backers to continue supporting the country nearly three years into the war.
“If we got a bad deal, it would only mean that we will see the president of Russia high-fiving with the leaders from North Korea, Iran, and China, and we cannot accept that,” Rutte said. “That would be geopolitically a big, big mistake.”
Richard Grenell, Trump’s nominee as envoy for special missions, said by video from Los Angeles that Trump faced “a terrible mess” and “not a lot of great choices” in efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
“President Trump is somebody who has a credible threat and has already made clear that he’s going to pressure both sides to end this. He’s focused on trying to stop the killing,” the envoy-designate said.
Putting more pressure on Putin — economic or military — remained a “legitimate option” for Trump, Grenell said.
“I would say just give President Trump a little time,” he said.
Trump puts a freeze on new civil rights cases and settlements
The Department of Justice has instructed the civil rights division to freeze all new cases or investigations and indicated it would re-evaluate Biden administration policies in a memo sent on Wednesday – the latest shake-up in President Donald Trump’s takeover.
The letter, sent by the chief of staff to the attorney general, instructs the temporary head of the department to ensure civil rights attorneys do not file “any new complaints, motions to intervene, agreed-upon remands, amicus briefs, or statements of interest,” according to a screenshot viewed by The New York Times.
Ariana Baio has the details.
Who is Sean Curran, Trump’s pick to lead the secret service?
President Donald Trump has chosen Sean Curran to be the next director of the Secret Service.
Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday night to say that Curran “has protected my family over the past few years, and that is why I trust him to lead the Brave Men and Women of the United States Secret Service.”
The president noted Curran’s more than two decades of law enforcement experience, having joined the Secret Service in September of 2001.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Billy Ray Cyrus’s son posts emotional open letter after father’s performance at Trump ball
Billy Ray Cyrus’s son Trace has shared an emotional open letter to his father, expressing his family’s concern amid a backlash over the country musician’s support for Donald Trump.
Billy Ray was among the artists who appeared at the Liberty Ball, as part of the US president’s inauguration, attracting controversy due to what many dubbed an “epic disaster” of a performance.
Posting to Instagram, the singer’s adopted son Trace said he “barely recognized” the man he once knew, claiming Billy Ray had pushed Trace and his other children away.
Roisin O’Connor reports.
Trump congratulate New Jersey lawmaker on his war against windmills
President Donald Trump has congratulated New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew for his fight against a large scale Windmill development off the coast of Southern New Jersey.
A special thank you to great New Jersey Congressman Jeff Van Drew for his fight against a large scale Windmill DISASTER off the coast of Southern New Jersey. It needed MASSIVE GOVERNMENT SUBSIDY that was impossible to justify. Hopefully the project is dead and gone, as almost all unsightly and environmentally unsound Windmill project should be. Congratulations to the great people of New Jersey. You have FINALLY won your war on stupidity!!!
