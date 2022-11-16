Trump news – live: Trump confirms 2024 White House run ahead of Mar-a-Lago announcement
‘Hopefully TODAY will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!’ Trump writes as he shares conspiracy theory
‘I’m tired of losing’: GOP governor Larry Hogan says Trump should sit out 2024 election
Donald Trump is delivering a highly anticipated speech at Mar-a-Lago having filed paperwork confirming he is running for president again. He was introduced as the next president, entering the ballroom accompanied by Melania Trump, to make the official announcement of his 2024 presidential campaign to a packed room of his most ardent supporters.
Among those in attendance are Rep Madison Cawthorn, adviser Roger Stone, MyPillow conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, and Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
The announcement comes despite a growing movement within Republican circles to move on from Mr Trump following the disastrous midterm election results in which a supposed red wave did not materialise. Traditional conservatives and Maga-adherents are blaming each other for the lacklustre performance.
Even though the former president faces multiple investigations into his business empire, actions on January 6, and hoarding of government documents, he appears determined to secure another term in office.
As he riles up his more dedicated followers with cultish QAnon posts on Truth Social, Mr Trump will likely face an uphill struggle to win over moderate Republicans and independents going forward as other GOP presidential hopefuls step forward. Former Vice President Mike Pence told ABC: “We’ll have better choices in the future.”
Moments after President Joe Biden addressed the media after the emergency meeting to discuss the Russian-made missile that landed in Poland killing two, former president Donald Trump talks about it in his speech.
He says that people are going “wild and crazy” over it and goes on to say that Mr Biden is “leading us to the brink of nuclear war”.
So far Mr Trump has suggested that China interfered in the 2020 election — “just sayin’” — and claimed that he presided over decades of peace in four years.
“And yet I’ve gone decades — decades without a war. The first president to do it for that long a period.”
Donald Trump begins his remarks by saying: “Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, and my fellow citizens, America’s comeback starts right now.”
He claims that before the 2020 election the US was on the cusp of a “golden age”.
This is his third White House run.
Trump officially launches 2024 presidential campaign
Just over two years since he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, the twice-impeached ex-president who fomented a riot to keep himself in power has declared himself a candidate for the presidency once more.
Mr Trump filed paperwork on Tuesday with the Federal Election Commission to create a “Principal Campaign Committee”.
Andrew Feinberg has the details.
Trump officially launches 2024 campaign filing statement of candidacy with FEC
Former President Donald Trump has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission establishing his candidacy to run for the presidency again in 2024.
Read the documents here for the Donald J Trump for President 2024 campaign and the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee.
Trump 2024 sign appears on podium
What to expect from Trump’s speech
The Washington Examiner reports that former President Donald Trump will pitch his agenda for a second term in office based on the “frustrated pillars of his 2016 bid and first-term agenda”.
Per the Examiner:
A source close to Trump said that while not an exhaustive list, the former president would discuss the flagging economy, the energy crisis, and surging crime, pointing to his address to the America First Policy Institute this summer that painted a picture of a nation in decay. Trump will also swipe at a Republican establishment that has heaped criticism on him following the midterm elections.
“He will cover the waterfront,” the person said.
Mobile billboard driving around Mar-a-Lago reminding Trump he lost in 2020
Trump spokesperson says networks violating First Amendment by not showing speech
Donald Trump’s spokesperson Liz Harrington claims that the major TV networks are violating the First Amendment by not showing the former president’s speech live.
“They don’t want the American people to hear directly from the biggest leader of the greatest political movement in history. We do not have the First Amendment, it’s under attack,” says Liz Harrington.
