Trump speech live updates: Latest news on president’s address to Congress tonight and how to watch
President’s trade aggressions cause further unease after he suspends American aid for Ukraine
President Donald Trump is set to give a joint address to Congress tonight, his first message to both chambers of Congress since taking office for the second time.
The address arrives amid a contentious moment for the president after he enacted 25 percent sweeping tariffs on Mexico and Canada on Tuesday, which led Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to announce retaliatory tariffs.
In an angry press conference, Trudeau declared that he would also impose 25 percent tariffs on U.S. goods.
“It's not in my habit to agree with The Wall Street Journal, but Donald, they point out that even though you’re a very smart guy, this is a very dumb thing to do,” the Canadian prime minister said on Tuesday.
The president responded by mocking Trudeau, calling him the “governor” of Canada and threatening to “immediately” issue reciprocal taxes on Canadian goods.
Trump’s latest trade war endeavor sent the U.S. stock markets tumbling.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 670 points by the end of trading, compounding Monday’s drop of 650 points, and the S&P 500 lost all of its post-election gains amid rising concerns that the U.S. might be heading for a
What to look and listen for in Trump’s address to Congress
President Donald Trump will deliver the first joint congressional address of his second presidency on Tuesday evening.
Trump’s speech isn’t technically considered a State of the Union address — that comes next year, after he’s been on the job for longer — but there’s no distinguishable difference for anyone watching at home.
The House chamber will be packed with lawmakers, and the president’s arrival announced in a booming voice by the sergeant-at-arms, triggering cacophonous applause.
Almost no detail is left to chance in these situations.
So here’s an idea of what to look and listen for:
Pink is the color of the night for Democratic women
Democratic congresswomen are aiming to send a feminist message at President Trump’s speech with their blazers, dresses and scarves.
More than three dozen members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus are wearing pink and burgundy clothing for the president’s joint address, a color palette the women believe represents female empowerment. At least a half dozen congressmen have joined in on the action with pink ties.
Watch live: Donald Trump delivers Congressional address
Who has the White House invited to tonight's speech?
The White House has unveiled the guest list for Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress this evening.
The administration said the guests were “everyday Americans” and that Trump would tell their stories during his remarks in the House.
Here are the guests at Trump’s address to Congress
Flashback: Pelosi rips up speech as Trump concludes 2020 State of the Union
At the end of President Donald Trump's last address to a Joint Session of Congress — the 2020 State of the Union — then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore up her copy of his speech as he concluded his remarks.
Vance to visit U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday
Vice President JD Vance will travel to the U.S.-Mexico border for a firsthand look at the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, the Associated Press reports.
Vance will be in Eagle Pass, Texas, on Wednesday, according to state officials and local activists. Federal aviation officials have also cleared air space for Air Force Two to make the trip.
The vice president is making a series of stops, including Shelby Park, a municipal park along the Rio Grande that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott seized from federal authorities last year in a feud with the Biden administration.
Trudeau addresses Trump directly as he rips into his ‘dumb’ tariffs
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a frank message on Tuesday for his counterpart Donald Trump, telling him that the administration’s 25 percent tariffs on its North American neighbors were a “dumb” course of action.
Josh Marcus reports.
