President Donald Trump will address the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Tuesday at a contentious moment for international relations after France joined the U.K., Canada, Australia and Portugal in moving to recognize a Palestinian state in response to Israel’s actions in Gaza.
Trump will be returning to the U.N. for the first time since beginning his second term in January.
His speech will be among the most anticipated as America’s allies and adversaries wait to see what the president will say about ongoing efforts to end the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.
U.N. officials will also be holding their breath to see if more funding cuts from the U.S. – their largest donor – are on the horizon.
Trump and his allies spent the first few months in office slashing international aid spending and pulling back from international organizations like the World Health Organization and the Human Rights Council.
“There are great hopes for it, but it's not being well run, to be honest,” the president told reporters last week as he prepared for his address to the General Assembly.
As we await the president’s appearance before the General Assembly, here’s some other news from Trumpworld.
Ryan Routh, the man charged with the second attempt on Trump’s life during last year’s presidential election, is currently defending himself in a Florida courtroom and will today deliver his closing arguments.
Prosecutors have said Routh, 59, spent weeks plotting to kill Trump before aiming a rifle through shrubbery as the Republican candidate played golf on September 15 2024 at his West Palm Beach country club.
Routh has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer and several firearm violations.
As Britain tries to stop the global talking shop from being drowned out by U.S. self-interest, it’s become clear how far Donald Trump is from sharing its vision, writes our world affairs editor Sam Kiley in New York.
This was the moment French President Emmanuel Macron added his voice to calls for Palestinian statehood on Monday.
Speaking at the General Assembly on Monday, U.K. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has accused Benjamin Netanyahu of allowing children in Gaza to die of starvation.
Cooper hit out at the “unbearable humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza, which she said was worsening as Netanyahu’s government “chooses to escalate war and hold back aid.”
She also warned the two-state solution faces “profound peril”, saying that “extremists on both sides” want the possibility of a viable Palestinian state to “disappear beneath the rubble.”
Her remarks to the U.N. came a day after the U.K. announced it would recognise Palestine, a move she defended and said was “born of urgency and principle” in a bid to save the two-state solution.
Archie Mitchell reports.
President Donald Trump is set to address the United Nations General Assembly this morning , with global leaders awaiting his remarks with some concern given his administration’s efforts to cut back on U.S. engagement with international bodies in the interests of promoting his “America First” agenda.
His speech also comes at a difficult moment for international relations with the wars in Ukraine and Gaza still raging and the U.K., France, Australia and Portugal among the countries coming forward to recognize the Palestinian people’s right to statehood.
Here’s a preview from Aamer Mahdani.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent's live coverage of the latest United Nations gathering in New York City ahead of Donald Trump's address to the General Assembly, which is scheduled for 9am ET (1pm GMT).
