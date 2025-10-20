Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump was forced to use a smaller set of stairs to board Air Force One after a “hunting stand” with a line of sight to the presidential plane was discovered by law enforcement at Palm Beach International Airport.

The alternative entrance to the aircraft extends into the belly of Air Force One, instead of the 18-foot staircase that attaches to the plane’s upper door – which is traditionally used by the Commander-in-Chief. The decision was made due to “heightened security measures,” a White House official told Fox News.

An FBI investigation has been launched following the discovery by the Secret Service, director Kash Patel confirmed.

"Prior to the President’s return to West Palm Beach, USSS discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within sight line of the Air Force One landing zone," Patel said in a statement, shared with The Independent.

Patel added that no individuals had been located at the scene, or connected to the discovery, but that further resources have been assigned to assist with the agency’s investigation.

open image in gallery Donald Trump was forced to use a smaller set of stairs to board Air Force One, after a ‘hunting stand’ with a line of sight to the presidential plane was discovered by law enforcement ( AFP via Getty Images )

Images appeared to show a structure in a tree, that was reportedly located near to where Trump is known to greet and speak to reporters. An anonymous official told The US Sun that the rig appeared to have been put there “months ago.”

No ammunition was found near the scene, the outlet reported.

Following Sunday’s incident USSS chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi confirmed that the organization was "working closely" with the FBI as well as law enforcement in Palm Beach County.

“While we are not able to provide details about the specific items or their intent, this incident underscores the importance of our layered security measures,” Guglielmi said in a statement, shared with The Independent.

No further updates about the investigation were available as of Monday.

open image in gallery Images appeared to show a structure in a tree, that was reportedly located near to where Trump is known to greet and speak to reporters. An anonymous official told The US Sun that the rig appeared to have been put there ‘months ago’ ( U.S. Secret Service )

Though the smaller stairs were used Sunday by Trump as a security precaution against attack, they were previously used by former President Joe Biden for a slightly different reason.

Biden began using the shorter stairs more frequently in 2023 after a number of stumbles and falls, which led to concern about the elderly president’s safety while ascending into the aircraft.

Using the lower, foldable stairs means that most of Mr Biden’s journey up to the main floor of the aircraft takes place inside, away from the view of the cameras.

The White House at the time claimed the stair selection was down to other factors, such as weather, security and availability, according to The Daily Beast.

open image in gallery The shorter, alternative entrance to the aircraft extends into the belly of Air Force One, instead of the 18-foot staircase that attaches to the plane’s upper door – which is traditionally used by the Commander-in-Chief ( AFP via Getty Images )

Sunday’s incident is the latest in a series of breaches in the president’s security detail, stretching back to his election campaign last summer.

The discovery of the tree stand comes a month after Ryan Routh was convicted in Fort Pierce, Florida, of attempting to assassinate Trump last September as he was golfing in West Palm Beach, just miles from the airport.

The most significant attempt on the president’s life came two months prior to that incident in July 2024, when Trump was struck by a bullet after a gunman opened fire at him during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The president was rushed offstage by Secret Service agents, though one civilian was killed.

Secret Service agents shot and killed the attacker, later identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.