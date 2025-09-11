US diplomats ‘fear’ telling the Trump administration hard truths amid firings, says report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

U.S. diplomats around the world are reportedly afraid that communicating truthful statements and analysis seen as contradicting the official Trump administration line could get them fired.

“The environment facing the Foreign Service today is unlike anything we’ve seen,” a union for State Department workers told staff members in an August email obtained by NBC News.

"Even if offered discreetly, any statement, verbal or written, can be politicized and used against you," the message continues. "That is the reality we face."

"What we’re seeing in the diplomatic corps right now is fear," retired diplomat John Dinkelman, president of the American Foreign Service Service Association, told the outlet.

The State Department "values candid insights from patriotic Americans who have chosen to serve their country,” a spokesperson said in response to the claims.

open image in gallery Diplomats reportedly fear that cables, statements, and other comments seen as contradicting the president in any way could get them fired ( AP )

The reported fears inside the diplomat corps come following a string of high-profile firings and policy changes at the senior levels of U.S. intelligence and foreign service at the State Department and beyond.

In May, two senior National Intelligence Council officials were fired for allegedly leaking to the media, following the issuance of a memo that rejected the Trump administration’s claims that the Nicholás Maduro regime in Venezuela is in control of the Tren de Aragua gang.

By July, more than 1,300 State Department employees had been laid off from the agency.

In August, the general leading the Defense Intelligence Agency was sacked, after the agency produced a preliminary report contradicting administration claims that strikes on Iran “obliterated” that country’s nuclear capacities.

open image in gallery Trump administration has seen upheaval and lawsuits surrounding firings at key agencies like FBI ( AP )

That same month, outside the diplomatic and intelligence realm, the Trump administration axed the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, claiming without evidence she had manipulated jobs numbers for partisan purposes following a disappointing July jobs report.

The State Department and foreign engagements have been a key focus of the White House, which dismantlied the U.S. Agency for International Development and folded it into State, imperiling millions of lives and millions of dollars relying on past U.S. aid projects.

Earlier this week, a group of decorated former FBI agents sued senior administration officials, alleging they had been targets of a “campaign of retribution” because they declined to go after agents who had worked on Trump-related investigations.