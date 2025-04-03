Trump tariff reaction live: Wall Street braces for stock markets open after overnight sell-off causes panic
President Trump says he will impose blanket tariffs on all countries, hitting China and Europe hardest
Wall Street is bracing for markets to open on Thursday morning after Donald Trump unveiled his latest wave of tariffs on what the president called “Liberation Day.”
Trump’s announcement sent shockwaves through markets around the globe with the S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 plunging more than three percent Wednesday. Tech goliaths Apple and Tesla saw their stock slide more than six and eight percent respectively in late-night trading.
The president announced that blanket 10 percent tariffs will be imposed on all nations in a speech at a “Make America Wealthy Again” event in the White House Rose Garden shortly after regular trading hours closed in the U.S.
About 60 countries deemed the “worst offenders” – including China where a majority of Apple’s devices are manufactured – face higher reciprocal levies nearing, in some cases, 50 percent leaving world leaders reeling. The baseline tariffs go into effect on Saturday and reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, four Republican senators joined every Democratic senator in a resolution to oppose Trump’s tariffs against Canada. The Senate passed the resolution crafted by Kentucky Senator Rand Paul 51-48 on Wednesday after Trump’s announcement.
Secretary of Commerce: European beef ‘is weak’
Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick placed his beef with the European Union center stage claiming it is refusing to buy U.S. farm goods just hours after President Donald Trump imposed a new 20 percent tariff on the trade bloc.
“European Union won't take chicken from America. They will take lobsters from America,” Lutnick told Fox News. “They hate our beef because our beef is beautiful and theirs is weak.”
World leaders balk at Trump’s latest tariffs
“China urges the U.S. to immediately cancel unilateral tariff measures and properly resolve differences with trade partners through equal dialogue,” China's commerce ministry said in a statement to Agence France-Presse.
“For Australia, these tariffs are not unexpected but let me be clear — they are totally unwarranted. Trump referred to reciprocal tariffs. A reciprocal tariff would be zero not 10 percent. The admin’s tariffs have no basis in logic and they go against the basis of our two nations’ partnership,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said during a news conference.
“Free enterprise and competition have laid the foundations of the West’s success. That’s why Americans can listen to music on Swedish Spotify and we Swedes can listen to the same music on our American iPhones. This is why I deeply regret the path the US has embarked upon, seeking to limit trade with higher tariffs,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said.
“As a small country, we just want to survive. If he valued human rights and democratic principles, he would never mistreat small countries,” Cambodian People's Party spokesperson Sok Eysan told the New York Times.
“My priority, and that of the government, is to protect Irish jobs and the Irish economy. And we will work with our companies, multinational companies and Irish companies, to navigate the period ahead,” Ireland’s Taoiseach Micheál Martin wrote on X.
Watch: GOP senator warns tariffs are ‘bad politically and economically’
Republican Senator Rand Paul said that tariffs are “bad” both politically and economically after Donald Trump unveiled his new levies on his so-called “Liberation Day.”
When (William) McKinley, most famously put tariffs on in 1890, they lost 50 percent of their seats,” Paul told reporters on Wednesday evening. “When [Smoot-Hawley] put on their tariff in the early 1930s, we lost the house and senate for 60 years. So not only bad economically, they are bad politically.”
It came as three Republican senators joined every Democratic senator in a resolution crafter by Paul to oppose Trump’s tariffs against Canada Wednesday.
Watch Paul’s remarks here:
Tesla stock slides after Trump unveils tariff
Along with Apple, Tesla stock also slumped in after-hours trading on Wednesday following Trump’s tariff announcement on a day he has long billed “Liberation Day.”
Shares of Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company plunged about eight percent in after-hours trading.
Rubio tries to brush off ‘hysteria and hyperbole’ about U.S. future in NATO
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio attempted to brush off the so-called “hysteria” surrounding America's future in NATO before speaking at a gathering of foreign ministers in Brussels Thursday mourning.
“The United States is in NATO. As we speak right now the United States is as in NATO as it has ever been. Some of this hysteria and hyperbole that I see in the global media and some domestic media in the United States about NATO is unwarranted,” he said. “President Trump has made it clear that he supports NATO. We’re going to remain in NATO.”
“We want NATO to be stronger. We want NATO to be more viable and the only way… is if our partners – the nation states that comprise this important alliance – have more capability,” he added.
Rubio added that the current war in Ukraine and in the Middle East is a reminder that “hard power is still necessary as a deterrent.”
“We are on a realistic pathway to every single one of the members committing and fulfilling a promise to reach up to five percent spending – that includes the United States will have to increase its spending,” he said. “Because if the threats are truly as dire as I believe they are… then that threat needs to be confronted by a full and real commitment.
He concluded by stating that Trump is not against NATO, but he is “against a NATO that doesn’t have the capabilities that it needs.”
Wall Street braces for markets to open
Wall Street is bracing for markets to open at 9:30 a.m. Thursday after Donald Trump unveiled his latest wave of tariffs on what the president called “Liberation Day.”
Trump’s announcement sent shockwaves through markets around the globe Wednesday, with the S&P 500 plunging 2.8 percent and the Nasdaq 100 losing more than 3 percent in the U.S., according to exchange-traded funds tracking the markets Wednesday.
Tech goliaths Apple and Tesla saw their stock slide more than six and eight percent respectively in late-night trading.
“The amount of economic uncertainty as is measured is so massive now that markets feel like they are on a razor’s edge,” a top New York hedge funder told the New York Post on the condition of anonymity.
Trump appears to distance himself from Musk
President Donald Trump has privately told Cabinet members that Elon Musk will step back from his role in the administration soon, according to several reports.
Musk, who has been leading the Department of Government Efficiency’s efforts to reduce the federal workforce and budget drastically, will soon step into a supporting role, anonymous Trump insiders told Politico and ABC News. Trump discussed this with Cabinet members at a March 24 meeting, Politico reports.
The tech mogul is officially designated as a “special government employee,” which means his role expires after 130 days. That would mean the role ends in late May or early June, but many expected the White House to extend the role or find another way to keep him in a front-line position, ABC News reports.
Trump has told Cabinet members that Musk will step back to ‘supporting role’ soon
Four Republican senators defy Trump and vote to oppose Canada tariffs
Four Republicans joined every Democratic senator in a resolution Wednesday to oppose President Donald Trump’s tariffs against Canada, Washington Bureau Chief Eric Garcia writes.
Senators voted 51-48 to reject the national emergency Trump declared earlier this year to justify slapping 25 percent tariffs on Canadian imports.
The vote followed Trump's announcement of his “Liberation Day” tariffs, a series of across-the-board levies of at least 10 percent on all nations.
Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Susan Collins of Maine joined Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, who crafted a resolution to oppose Trump’s tariffs with Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia.
Apple stocks slide after Trump's tariffs unveiled
Donald Trump's latest batch of global tariffs sent shockwaves through markets, seeing Apple stock slide more than six percent in late-night trading Wednesday.
The president announced that blanket 10 percent tariffs on all countries and much higher levies on “worst offenders” such as China and Taiwan.
The majority of Apple’s devices are manufactured in China and other Asian countries.
Stocks broadly got hit by Trump’s announcement with the S&P 500 plunging 2.8 percent, while the Nasdaq 100 lost more than 3 percent, according to exchange-traded funds tracking the markets.
Nevertheless, Trump praised Apple – along with other tech goliaths including Meta and Nvidia – for investing in the U.S.
“Apple is going to spend $500 billion, they never spent money like that here,” Trump said. “They’re going to build their plants here.”
