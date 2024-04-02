Trump’s Truth Social stock takes hit as prosecutor angles for stronger gag order - live
SEC filing shows Truth Social posted $58m loss in 2023
Prosecutors in Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York City have asked the judge to tighten his gag order due to his “extreme and deliberate provocations”.
Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg accused the president of attempting to undermine the trial through his “dangerous, violent, and reprehensible rhetoric.”
Meanwhile, the parent company of Donald Trump‘s Truth Social platform lost 20 per cent of its value during trading on the Nasdaq on Monday after an SEC filing showed the company had made a $58m loss in 2023.
Having only gone public last week, it has been a volatile ride for Trump Media & Technology Group which peaked at $79/share on Thursday before falling to $48.66 and lowering the value Mr Trump’s stake by approximately $1bn.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump has been branded “feeble and confused” after he posted an angry Easter message lashing out at “PEOPLE I COMPLETELY & TOTALLY DESPISE”, including DOJ special counsel Jack Smith and Georgia attorney Fani Willis
It was a far cry from the message shared by President Joe Biden who wrote: “To all those gathering in churches and homes around the world today: Happy Easter. May God bless and keep you.”
The Biden campaign seized on Mr Trump’s message, branding him “feeble and confused” for “spewing an unhinged all-caps tirade attacking America and talking about himself”.
The former president also continues to be mocked over his latest grift selling Bibles for $60 with SNL’s cold open poking fun at the venture.
GOP official who claimed 2020 election was rigged is found to have voted illegally nine times...
A Republican official in Georgia has been found by a judge to have voted illegally nine times even as he pushed former President Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud in connection to the 2020 election.
The first vice chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, Brian Pritchard, has been fined $5,000 for voting and registering to vote while serving a sentence for a felony.
Administrative Law Judge Lisa Boggs backed the State Election Board’s findings in a 25-page ruling on Wednesday, saying that Pritchard voted unlawfully nine times while under extended probation for felonies going back almost three decades.
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Donald Trump’s mental acuity was questioned on Fox News by Democratic strategist, Jessica Tarlov, during a segment of The Five on Wednesday night.
Co-host Jeanine Pirro said, “You know, Jessica, Trump took a mental acuity test and aced it – why won’t Biden?”
Here’s how Tarlov responded:
Analysis: Donald Trump says he watches videos of Gaza’s destruction every night. Will it shape his foreign policy?
Richard Hall writes:
Donald Trump has been uncharacteristically quiet on what is likely to be one of the biggest foreign policy issues of his second term, should he win in November. But in the few interviews and statements he has given on Israel and the war in Gaza, the former president has shown signs that he may be cooling in his support for the longtime US ally.
In a recent interview, the former president spoke about how he had been disturbed by images and videos showing civilians bearing the brunt of the onslaught and called for an end to the war.
Hush money case: Trump lawyers will seek renewed motion to recuse judge
Donald Trump’s lawyers announce they will seek leave to file a renewed motion to recuse Judge Juan Merchan from the Manhattan hush money criminal case due to “changed circumstances and newly discovered evidence”.
Analysis: Three reasons Joe Biden is improving in the polls – and one why his numbers are still low
Eric Garcia writes:
Since the final quarter of 2023, President Joe Biden has seen brutal poll after brutal poll showing his numbers tanking. The reasons for his decline have been manifold: people continue to worry about his age; young Democratic voters are dissatisfied about his support for Israel; people still blame him for high inflation.
But Biden’s polling numbers seem to be improving to some degree. A CNBC All-America Economic Survey showed Biden about even with Donald Trump. A Quinnipiac University poll released last week also showed the race virtually unchanged from February but still too close to call. My colleague Andrew Feinberg reported last week that the president has cut into Trump’s lead in multiple swing states.
Trump still has numerous advantages, given that his supporters seem more enthusiastic. At the same time, Biden has started to gain some structural advantages. Here are three reasons why Biden is improving – and one reason why he still trails Trump.
BREAKING: Florida supreme court allows six-week abortion ban but says voters will decide issue in November
Abortion rights will be on the ballot in Florida this November, the state’s Supreme Court said in a highly anticipated ruling on Monday.
Just hours before the 1 April deadline, the panel of seven justices – all appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis – said that a proposed constitutional amendment to protect abortion should be put to voters this November.
At the same time, however, the judges overturned more than three decades of precedent to uphold ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which was signed into law by governor Ron DeSantis in 2022.
That will mean a more restrictive law signed last year, which bans nearly all abortions after six weeks, will now go into effect – until and unless voters choose to overturn it.
Ariana Baio and Io Dodds report:
Watch: What does the Bragg argument for clarification of gag order mean for Trump?
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s opposition to the DA’s motion to clarify the gag order centres on the argument that it lacks merit because Mr Bragg has used the process to “further restrict President Trump’s constitutionally protected speech”.
