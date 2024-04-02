✕ Close Democratic senator slams Trump’s Bible grift: ‘The Bible does not need his endorsement’

Prosecutors in Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York City have asked the judge to tighten his gag order due to his “extreme and deliberate provocations”.

Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg accused the president of attempting to undermine the trial through his “dangerous, violent, and reprehensible rhetoric.”

Meanwhile, the parent company of Donald Trump‘s Truth Social platform lost 20 per cent of its value during trading on the Nasdaq on Monday after an SEC filing showed the company had made a $58m loss in 2023.

Having only gone public last week, it has been a volatile ride for Trump Media & Technology Group which peaked at $79/share on Thursday before falling to $48.66 and lowering the value Mr Trump’s stake by approximately $1bn.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has been branded “feeble and confused” after he posted an angry Easter message lashing out at “PEOPLE I COMPLETELY & TOTALLY DESPISE”, including DOJ special counsel Jack Smith and Georgia attorney Fani Willis

It was a far cry from the message shared by President Joe Biden who wrote: “To all those gathering in churches and homes around the world today: Happy Easter. May God bless and keep you.”

The Biden campaign seized on Mr Trump’s message, branding him “feeble and confused” for “spewing an unhinged all-caps tirade attacking America and talking about himself”.

The former president also continues to be mocked over his latest grift selling Bibles for $60 with SNL’s cold open poking fun at the venture.