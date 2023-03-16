Trump news – live: Trump attorney admits hush money indictment ‘probable’ after Stormy Daniels, Cohen testify
An attorney for Donald Trump has admitted that it is now “more probable” that the former president will be indicted on criminal charges over the hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Joe Tacopina told NewsNation that – while he hopes “justice will prevail” – he believes it is looking more likely that Mr Trump may face charges.
Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen concluded his testimony in the case on Wednesday as Manhattan prosecutors ramp up the probe into whether the former president falsified business records when making a $130,0000 payment to Daniels days before the 2016 election.
Prosecutors claim the money was used to silence Daniels about an alleged affair she had with Trump.
Daniels’ attorney also confirmed on Wednesday that she had met with prosecutors on Monday and had agreed to make herself available as a witness.
Meanwhile, exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui, an ally of far-right activist and former Trump aide Steve Bannon, was arrested and charged by federal prosecutors in connection with a sprawling fraud case.
During his arrest a fire mysteriously broke out at his Central Park apartment.
Lindsey Graham said Trump would believe ‘aliens’ stole 2020 election
Donald Trump would have even believed “aliens” stole the 2020 presidential election, according to his onetime ally Lindsey Graham.
The senator testified before the Georgia grand jury investigating Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn the state’s election results in his favour.
One juror told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Mr Graham testified under oath about Mr Trump’s state of mind after he lost the state – and election – to President Joe Biden.
“[Graham] said that during that time, if somebody had told Trump that aliens came down and stole Trump ballots, that Trump would’ve believed it,” the juror said.
Report says prosecutors probed Trump social media company over $8m money laundering
A social media company backed by Donald Trump has reportedly been under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York for potential money laundering.
In late 2021 and early 2022, the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which owns Truth Social, received a combined $8m in loans with potentially dubious origins, The Guardian reports, citing multiple unnamed sources with knowledge of the investigation and a bank receipt showing the transfer.
The funds came from a trust and passed through Paxum Bank, registered on the Caribbean island of Dominica, which is partly owned by Anton Postolnikov, who appears related to Vladimir Putin ally Aleksandr Smirnov, a Russian connection that raised the interested of the US attorney’s office for the southern district of New York, according to the report.
Josh Marcus reports on the alleged probe into the tangled web.
‘Shadow campaign’: Trump super PAC files ethics complaint against DeSantis
Donald Trump’s super PAC announced on Wednesday that it had filed a state-level ethics complaint against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, accusing him of running a “shadow campaign” for the GOP nomination without formally filing paperwork to run for president.
The complaint, which came in the form of a letter sent by the Make America Great Again PAC to the Florida Ethics Commission, requests an investigation into the state’s governor for supposedly receiving gifts in support of a “shadow” presidential campaign which the Trump PAC alleges is being run alongside Mr DeSantis’s duties as governor.
John Bowden has the details.
MSNBC host and Trump lawyer have on-air spat over hush money case papers
Trump lawyer Joseph Tacopina reached for MSNBC host Ari Melber’s papers live on air as they argued over the former president’s hush money case involving porn actor Stormy Daniels.
Mr Melber was reading from a transcript of Mr Trump saying that he didn’t know of the hush money payment to Ms Daniels made during the 2016 campaign to prevent her from going public with her claim that she had an affair with Mr Trump in 2006.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Steve Bannon’s billionaire Chinese ally Guo Wengui arrested by FBI
Exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui, an ally of far-right activist and former Donald Trump aide Steve Bannon, was arrested and charged by federal prosecutors in connection with a sprawling fraud case.
He owned the 152-foot-long yacht on which Bannon was arrested in August 2020 and helped found a media group under investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Guo, known as Ho Wan Kwok, among other aliases, was arrested in New York on 15 March on charges that he orchestrated a $1bn fraud scheme under a 12-count indictment alleging wire fraud, securities fraud, bank fraud and money laundering.
Alex Woodward has the details.
FBI pushes back on Trump’s claims he ‘sent’ feds to help DeSantis
The FBI has officially denied a claim made by former President Donald Trump last year about supposedly utilising the law enforcement agency to aid Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the weeks after his election victory in 2018.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
What is a lie? What is truth?
Donald Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina told Ari Melber that a lie is only one when said under oath...
How the 2008 financial crisis still fuels today’s populist politics
Mike Pence and Bernie Sanders are hardly political allies.
But in the aftermath of two large bank failures, the conservative former vice president and the democratic socialist senator are striking remarkably similar tones. Pence, a Republican, bemoaned that “we live in a world where certain politically favored businesses are propped up, backstopped and bailed out by government.” Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, said “we cannot continue down the road of more socialism for the rich and rugged individualism for everyone else.”
Their sentiment reflects the populism that has coursed through both political parties in the 15 years since shaky financial institutions last spurred anxiety about the broader economy. The 2008 financial crisis unleashed a political realignment that rejected perceived elites and establishment figures, often with unpredictable results for Democrats and Republicans alike.
Paris Hilton admits she ‘pretended’ to vote for Trump in 2016
Paris Hilton has addressed her controversial fib about having voted for former US President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.
During an interview with an Australian TV station days after Trump won the election, the American media personality said that she had voted for the Republican nominee, who she said she’s known “since she was a little girl”.
Now she has admitted the full truth, as Inga Parkel reports.
