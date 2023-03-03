✕ Close Related: Bryan Cranston says ‘Make America Great Again’ is racist slogan

Donald Trump can be held liable for the actions of a violent mob that launched an attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021, the US Department of Justice has determined.

Attorneys for the Justice Department’s civil rights division determined that the realm of protected speech from the president “does not include incitement of imminent private violence” as a group of US Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers seek to hold Mr Trump accountable for the Capitol riot in a lawsuit.

The former president meanwhile continues to rage at Fox News and his one-time ally Rupert Murdoch over the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit, including a deposition from the veteran executive in which he admitted his regret that the network’s top personalities “endorsed” the former president’s false election fraud claims in 2020.

On his Truth Social account on Wednesday, Mr Trump rebuked the “MAGA Hating Globalist RINOS” at Fox who refuse to believe his bogus insistence that the vote was “Rigged” and “Stollen” [sic], saying they should “get out of the News Business”.