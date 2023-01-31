Trump news – live: Trump sues Bob Woodward as Manhattan DA opens grand jury probe over Stormy Daniels payment
Lawsuit seeks $50m and alleges journalist usurped Trump’s copyright interests
Donald Trump is suing journalist Bob Woodward for releasing his interview recordings to the public, claiming that he didn’t give him permission to use them for an audiobook.
Mr Trump also now faces yet another criminal investigation, this time at the hands of the Manhattan district attorney’s office.
The New York Times broke the story of the office’s ongoing grand jury probe into Mr Trump’s 2016 hush payment, via former attorney Michael Cohen, to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The office is presenting evidence to a grand jury in the days ahead, and will soon decide whether Mr Trump or others should face criminal indictments.
The former president is alleged to have paid off Ms Daniels in 2016 to prevent her from spreading claims of an affair between the two. Mr Trump denies this; Ms Daniels and the ex-president’s former “fixer”, Mr Cohen, do not.
Meanwhile, his former UN ambassador, Nikki Haley, said on Fox News this weekend that it was time for a “young generation” to step up and take the reins of power.
Donald Trump sues Bob Woodward and book publisher over interview tapes
Donald Trump is suing journalist Bob Woodward of the Watergate scandal fame for releasing his interview recordings to the public, claiming that he didn’t give him permission to use them for an audiobook.
The former US president filed a lawsuit on Monday against Woodward, the publisher Simon & Schuster and its parent company Paramount Global for releasing the recorded interviews that took place between December 2019 and August 2020.
Mr Trump claimed in the lawsuit that he consented to be recorded for a series of interviews but only for a book Woodward was working on. Woodward’s “Rage” was published in September 2021.
Read the full story here:
Donald Trump sues Bob Woodward and book publisher over interview tapes
‘The Trump Tapes’ features hours of the ‘raw’ audio from interviews with Donald Trump
GOP congresswoman says there’s a difference between Trump and Biden documents
Republican Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina drew a difference between the investigation into documents found in locations associated with President Joe Biden and documents located at former president Donald Trump’s home.
The Independent spoke to Ms Mace in an exclusive interview for a profile to be published this weekend. The interview came as Mr Biden faces scrutiny after documents from his time as vice president were found both at his home in Delaware and the Penn Biden Center at the University of Pennsylvania.
Read more from Eric Garcia:
GOP Congresswoman Nancy Mace says there’s a difference between Trump and Biden docs
“We don’t know how bad it is or if it’s just not enough enough and nothing burger right,” Ms Mace told The Independent.
Trump used Freedom of Information Act request to slow IRS release of his taxes
Former president Donald Trump inundated the Internal Revenue Service with a barrage of Freedom of Information Act requests meant to shed light on any internal deliberations agency officials were making as they considered turning his tax records over to the House Ways and Means Committee.
The former president famously claimed to be under audit by the agency for years, and resisted calls to release his financial records publicly until the supposed audit concluded. It never did.
Read more in The Independent:
Trump used Freedom of Information Act request to slow IRS release of his tax returns
Mr Trump had the authority to ask for the records during his presidency but instead used the Freedom of Information Act
Election-denying lawmakers hold key election oversight roles
Republican lawmakers who have spread election conspiracy theories and falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential outcome was rigged are overseeing legislative committees charged with setting election policy in two major political battleground states.
Divided government in Pennsylvania and Arizona means that any voting restrictions those GOP legislators propose is likely to fail. Even so, the high-profile appointments give the lawmakers a platform to cast further doubt on the integrity of elections in states that will be pivotal in selecting the next president in 2024.
Election-denying lawmakers hold key election oversight roles
Republican lawmakers who've spread election conspiracy theories and falsely claimed that the 2020 presidential outcome was rigged are overseeing legislative committees charged with setting election policy in two major battleground states
Trump speaks out on Tyre Nichols killing: ‘Never should have happened’
Donald Trump has described the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols as “horrible” and says that it “never should have happened.”
The former president’s comments came one day after the city of Memphis publicly released video footage of the attack earlier this month.
The video shows a violent confrontation between officers from the unit and 29-year-old Nichols, during which officers can be seen punching him and using batons and taser weapons to subdue him as he cried out for his mother.
Trump says Tyre Nichols killing ‘Never should have happened’
Former president made comments at campaign event in South Carolina
Trump says ‘disloyal’ DeSantis ‘trying to rewrite history’ on Covid
Donald Trump lashed out at Ron DeSantis and called him “disloyal” as the Florida governor weighs a run for the 2024 Republican nomination against his former political benefactor.
Mr Trump spoke to Politico and CNN on his plane as he campaigned in New Hampshire and South Carolina, two states that have the first primary contests in the country.
“When I hear that he might [run] I think it’s very disloyal,” Mr Trump told reporters.
Mr Trump criticised Mr DeSantis for his record during the Covid pandemic.
“There are Republican governors that did not close their states,” Mr Trump said. “They’re trying to rewrite history.”
He added: “Ron would have not been governor if it wasn’t for me.”
Biden, McCarthy to discuss debt limit in talks at White House
House speaker Kevin McCarthy says he is looking forward to discussing with president Joe Biden a “reasonable and responsible way that we can lift the debt ceiling” when the two meet on Wednesday for their first sit-down at the White House since Mr McCarthy was elected to the post.
Mr McCarthy said he wants to address spending cuts along with raising the debt limit, even though the White House has ruled out linking those two issues together as the government tries to avoid a potentially devastating financial default.
The speaker pledged that cuts to Social Security and Medicare would be off the table.
“I know the president said he didn’t want to have any discussion (on cuts), but I think it’s very important that our whole government is designed to find compromise,” Mr McCarthy told CBS‘ “Face the Nation.”
“I want to sit down together, work out an agreement that we can move forward to put us on a path to balance and at the same time not put any of our debt in jeopardy at the same time.”
Read more:
Biden, McCarthy to discuss debt limit in talks on Wednesday
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he's looking forward to discussing with President Joe Biden a “reasonable and responsible way that we can lift the debt ceiling” when the two meet Wednesday at the White House
This Republican single mom wants the GOP to stop ‘being a**holes to women’. What will she do about it?
Nancy Mace is one of the Republican Party’s most interesting members in the House.
After surviving a Trump-endorsed challenge to her reelection last year, the South Carolina representative returns to Washington as one of the party’s most outspoken members on issues of gender and even the far-right’s embrace of conspiracies.
She sat down with The Independent’s Eric Garcia for an exclusive interview about her style of politics and new home in the GOP’s slim House majority.
Nancy Mace wants Republicans to stop ‘being a**holes to women’. How will she do it?
The South Carolina Republican talks with Eric Garcia about the party’s stance on abortion, her feud with Marjorie Taylor Greene and that Trump video
Chuck Todd has fiery exchange with Jim Jordan over difference between Biden and Trump documents
NBC’s Chuck Todd got into it with Rep Jim Jordan over the weekend when the Ohio Republican stopped by the Meet the Press studio to discuss the responses of the federal government to Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s respective retention of classified material at their residences and, in Mr Biden’s case, a DC-based think tank.
The new chair of the House Judiciary Committee insisted to Mr Todd that there was a difference in the way that the two men were treated — unfairly so — thanks to what he contended was a supposed politicisation of the Justice Department.
But Todd wasn’t having it, and said that the two situations were not comparable due to the former president’s failure to comply with a subpoena from the Justice Department for the classified materials.
Watch their exchange below:
Chuck Todd battles Jim Jordan over difference between Biden and Trump documents
‘Biden didn’t defy a subpoena, congressman’
Trump berates female Fox News host for ‘grating voice’ and ‘jittery’ presentation
Donald Trump gave an unsolicited review of Fox News show The Five in which he branded co-host Jessica Tarlov “absolutely terrible” and called her voice “grating and unendurable.”
Tarlov, a former Democratic pollster, is one of the liberal voices on the show and was named a co-host in 2021.
“I really like The Five on Fox News, especially the hosts, with the exception of wacky Jessica Tarlov, who is absolutely terrible,” the one-term president wrote on his Truth Social platform.
“Her facts are knowingly wrong, her jittery presentation is horrendous and, forgive me, her VOICE is grating and unendurable.”
Trump berates female Fox News HOST for ‘grating voice’ and ‘jittery’ presentation
Unflattering review came after Jessica Tarlov criticised him on air for handling of classified documents
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies