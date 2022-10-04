Trump news - live: Ex-president sues CNN for $475m over ‘defamation’
Republican claims broadcaster ‘fears’ he will run in 2024
Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
Donald Trump has filed a $475m lawsuit against CNN for defamation, claiming the network “fears” that he will run again in 2024.
It comes as lawyers for Mr Trump sought to delay a hearing in the case of classified documents recovered from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home.
After the Justice Department appealed a recent ruling appointing a so-called “special master” to review the documents, Mr Trump’s lawyers want to push back a hearing on the matter to January 2023.
Meanwhile, it has been claimed that the arrest of notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislane Maxwell left former president Donald Trump anxious that she might raise his name to investigators or the press.
That’s according to a new book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, which The Independent obtained ahead of its publication today.
And elsewhere, the Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared silent days after his wife and Mr Trump’s former transportation secretary were subjected to “racist” comments from the former president.
ICYMI: Anger mounts over Trump’s McConnell ‘death wish’ but Republicans stay quiet
Republican operatives and elites criticised former president Donald Trump for saying that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has a “DEATH WISH”, but many Republican elected officials have stayed silent.
Read the full story by Eric Garcia here:
Few elected officials spoke out about the former president’s threat.
Trump rallies drift to fringe ahead of potential 2024 bid
“Donald Trump’s rallies have always attracted a broad swath of supporters, from first-timers taking advantage of their chance to see a president in person, to devotees who camp out for days and follow him around the country like rock band groupies. But after spending much of the last two years obsessively peddling false claims of a stolen election, Trump is increasingly attracting those who have broken with reality, including adherents of the baseless QAnon conspiracy, which began in the dark corners of the internet and is premised on the belief that the country is run by a ring of child sex traffickers, satanic paedophiles and cannibals that only Trump can defeat.”
Read the full story here:
Former President Donald Trump's rallies have always attracted a broad swath of supporters
Trump sent staffer to buy Superman shirt for planned dramatic reveal while in hospital with Covid
While in hospital with Covid-19 in October 2020, former president Donald Trump was so enamoured of the visual of him emerging from Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre and ripping his dress shirt open to reveal Superman’s iconic logo that he sent a campaign staffer on a shopping trip in search of a Superman t-shirt.
Read the full story by Andrew Feinberg here:
Inspiration for the stunt was drawn from Mr Trump’s recollection of watching singer James Brown throw his capes while onstage
Author Maggie Haberman on Trump’s desire to run again
New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman has been on a publicity blitz promoting her new Trump tell-all. Ms Haberman told her own publication in a Q&A-style interview that Donald Trump would likely make another bid for the White House in order to get “revenge” on Joe Biden.
Read more from The Independent’s Andrew Buncombe:
In new book journalist quotes ex-president refering to her as his ‘psychiatrist’
ICYMI: Prosecutors say Oath Keepers planned ‘armed rebellion’ on Jan 6 as seditious conspiracy trial begins
The leader of a far-right anti-government militia group and four of its members planned to attack the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 to violently obstruct Joe Biden’s presidency, according to opening arguments from federal prosecutors in the seditious conspiracy trial against members of the Oath Keepers.
“They did not go to the Capitol to defend or help,” according to assistant US Attorney Jeff Nestler. “They went to attack.”
Read the full story by Alex Woodward here:
Opening arguments begin in the trial of Stewart Rhodes and members of the far-right militia group
Georgia election probe enters new phase with search warrants
The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state is seeking search warrants in the case, a sign that the wide-ranging probe has entered a new phase.
Read the full story here:
The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state is seeking search warrants in the case
Trump asked aides if Ghislaine Maxwell had mentioned him after her arrest
The arrest of notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislane Maxwell left former president Donald Trump anxious that she might raise his name to investigators or the press, according to a new book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, which The Independent obtained ahead of publication.
Read the full story by Andrew Feinberg here:
In her book Confidence Man, Maggie Haberman writes that Mr Trump queried aides about the now-convicted sex trafficker during an Oval Office meeting
Conservatives pounce on Kamala Harris - but miss key context
Vice President Kamala Harris has faced criticism from conservatives over recent comments she made in the wake of Hurricane Ian. While missing the key context of the question Ms Harris was responding to, conservatives claimed that the vice president was arguing that hurricane relief would take “equity” into account. But that’s not what she was saying.
Read more from The Independent’s John Bowden:
VP’s discussion about effects of climate change is misconstrued by her eager opponents
Trump nicknames Maggie Haberman ‘Maggot’ after serving as source for her book
Donald Trump nicknamed New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman “Maggot” after serving as a source for her book.
“Maggot Hagerman of the Unfunded Liability plagued New York Times is my self appointed Biographer, even though she got the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax & the Mueller Report conclusion completely wrong, & refused to write about the FACT that the Democrats spied on my campaign, Lied to Congress, & Cheated and Lied to the FISA Court,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social about Ms Haberman’s new book Confidence Man.
Read the full story by Gustaf Kilander here:
‘Here we go again! Another Fake book is out, this one, supposedly very boring and stale’
Stewart Rhodes urged allies to reject 2020 outcome hours after Election Day, trial hears
Hours after Election Day on 3 November 2020, the leader of a far-right anti-government militia group called on his allies to resist a potential Joe Biden victory, which would not be declared until several days later.
“The left, including the Democratic Party … seek our destruction,” Stewart Rhodes allegedly wrote in a message on the encrypted chat app Signal after 1am on 4 November, just hours after polls had closed.
“We must defeat them,” the message continued. “Even if one of them occupies the White House.”
Read the full story by Alex Woodward here:
Far-right militia leader called on group to resist Biden’s victory – days before the results were in. Then he messaged Roger Stone: ‘We need to roll’
