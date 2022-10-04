✕ Close Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’

Donald Trump has filed a $475m lawsuit against CNN for defamation, claiming the network “fears” that he will run again in 2024.

It comes as lawyers for Mr Trump sought to delay a hearing in the case of classified documents recovered from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home.

After the Justice Department appealed a recent ruling appointing a so-called “special master” to review the documents, Mr Trump’s lawyers want to push back a hearing on the matter to January 2023.

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that the arrest of notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislane Maxwell left former president Donald Trump anxious that she might raise his name to investigators or the press.

That’s according to a new book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, which The Independent obtained ahead of its publication today.

And elsewhere, the Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared silent days after his wife and Mr Trump’s former transportation secretary were subjected to “racist” comments from the former president.