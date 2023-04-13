Trump news – live: Trump suing ex-lawyer Michael Cohen, as NYC court staff laugh off ‘crying’ claims
Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested
Donald Trump had claimed in a Fox News’ Tucker Carlson interview that New York court staff were “crying” when he was arrested and arraigned over hush money payment.
“They were incredible. When I went to the courthouse which is also a prison in a sense, they signed me in and I’ll tell you people were crying,” he claimed.
“People that work there. Professionally work there that have no problems putting in murderers and they see everybody. It’s a tough, tough place and they were crying. They were actually crying. They said I’m sorry.”
Earlier on Tuesday, news broke that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has filed a lawsuit aimed at stopping Jim Jordan, the Trump-aligned chair of the House Judiciary Committee, from interfering with his investigation into the former president’s hush money payments.
Alvin Bragg accused Mr Jordan of undertaking “a transparent campaign to intimidate and attack” him.
Separately, the former president is once again a topic of discussion on Capitol Hill as members of the “Gang of Eight”, high-ranking lawmakers with access to intelligence briefings, have been granted access by the Biden administration to the documents seized from Mr Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago.
Donald Trump calls himself ‘president’ in $500m lawsuit against Michael Cohen
Donald Trump has sued his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who is at the heart of the New York hush money payment case against the former president, for $500m.
The lawsuit alleges a breach of his attorney-client relationship and unjust enrichment, among other claims. It was filed in US District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Wednesday.
The former president appears to finally be making an effort to seek revenge against his ex-”fixer”, who would go on to tell Congress that his former employer was a racist and a con man after leaving his position.
Melania Trump hits back at media ‘assumptions’ after indictment
Melania Trump has fired back at “assumptions” being made in the media after her absence from her husband’s arrest and post-arraignment speech hit headlines across the globe.
The former first lady released a statement through her office on Tuesday morning hitting out at the use of “unnamed sources” in reports about her “personal, professional, and political” viewpoints and urging readers to “exercise caution and good judgment”.
Trump says he will ‘never’ drop out of 2024 race – even from jail
Former president Donald Trump vowed to stay in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and the 2024 general election despite his mounting legal troubles, even if it means he’ll be locked up in a jail cell by the time his name appears on a ballot.
Mr Trump made the defiant pronouncement during a fawning Tuesday evening interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the twice-impeached ex-president’s first sit-down with a media outlet since he was arraigned on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records in his former home state of New York.
Trump’s ‘crying’ court officials claim ‘absolute BS'
Donald Trump’s claim that New York court staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested and arraigned are “absolute BS”, a law enforcement official told Yahoo!News.
The one-term president made the bizarre claim to Tucker Carlson in a Fox News interview on Tuesday night.
“They were incredible. When I went to the courthouse which is also a prison in a sense, they signed me in and I’ll tell you people were crying,” he claimed.
“People that work there. Professionally work there that have no problems putting in murderers and they see everybody. It’s a tough, tough place and they were crying. They were actually crying. They said I’m sorry.”
Video footage from inside the courthouse in Manhattan last week actually showed court staff refusing to hold open a door for Mr Trump as he walked in to face a judge.
Now law enforcement sources have laughed off the claim, telling Yahoo!News it had “zero” accuracy.
“There were zero people crying. There were zero people saying ‘I’m sorry.’”
Judge in Dominion Voting Systems case says Fox News has a ‘credibility problem’
Things took a turn for the worse for Fox News’s legal team this week as Dominion Voting Systems’s $1.6bn lawsuit against the channel proceeds.
A judge reprimanded Fox’s lawyers and said that he was no longer confident that attorneys for the company were being “straightforward” with the court.
The judge presiding over a voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit against Fox denied the company’s request Wednesday to hold separate trials — one for Fox News and another for the network’s parent company
Judge in Dominion's $1.6bn defamation case against Fox News may appoint special master
Ahead of jury selection in Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6bn defamation case against Fox News, the Delaware Supreme Court Judge on the case is planning to appoint a "special master" to help determine whether the news company withheld key information and evidence.
Judge Eric Davis said he was considering the appointment on Wednesday, CNN reports, days before the trial is due to start.
Sebastian Miño-Bucheli has the story:
Judge in $1.6bn defamation case against Fox may appoint special master
‘I am very concerned... that there have been misrepresentations to the court. This is very serious’
Alvin Bragg reportedly receives second envelope with white powder
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has now received a second envelope addressed to him which contained a mysterious white powder, according to NBC News, as he continues his prosecution of Donald Trump over the Stormy Daniels matter.
Mr Bragg has been the target of heightened vitriol from Republicans, especially former President Donald Trump, as he continues his efforts to prosecute Mr Trump for falsifying business records.
Victorious Tennessee Democrats celebrate with parade after reinstatements
Two Black Democrats who were ousted from the Tennessee state legislature last week led a parade through the streets of Memphis on Wednesday after being successfully reinstated to their positions.
State Reps Justin Pearson and Justin Jones were both expelled by Republicans in the statehouse last week for joining with gun control protesters for a demonstration in the building; now, their respective local government councils have voted overwhelmingly to return both men to their seats in the capital.
‘He still owes me dinner!’ Stormy Daniels jokes about Trump
Stormy Daniels has joked that Donald Trump still “owes me dinner” as she told Piers Morgan about her alleged sexual liaison with the former president.
Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges connected with $130,000 in hush money payments made to the adult movie actress.
Following his arrest and arraignment earlier this week, Ms Daniels told Morgan about the evening she alleges she slept with Mr Trump following a golf event at Lake Tahoe.
Graeme Massie has the story.
Stormy Daniels tells Piers Morgan that Trump cheated her on offer of meal
Ex-president has pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges connected to hush money payments made to the adult movie actress
Democratic senators urge chief justice to probe Thomas trips
Senate Democrats are calling on U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to open an investigation into the undisclosed acceptance of luxury trips taken by Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife that were paid for by a Republican megadonor.
A letter from the Senate Judiciary Committee’s majority stated that the committee plans to hold a hearing in coming days regarding the “need to restore confidence in the Supreme Court’s ethical standards.”
And if the Supreme Court does not deal with the issue on its own, the committee will consider voting on legislation, the letter continued. Such a measure would also need support from the Republican-led House to become law.
Democratic senators urge chief justice to probe Thomas trips
Senate Democrats are calling on U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to open an investigation into the undisclosed acceptance of luxury trips taken by Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife that were paid for by a Republican megadonor
