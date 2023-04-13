✕ Close Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump had claimed in a Fox News’ Tucker Carlson interview that New York court staff were “crying” when he was arrested and arraigned over hush money payment.

“They were incredible. When I went to the courthouse which is also a prison in a sense, they signed me in and I’ll tell you people were crying,” he claimed.

“People that work there. Professionally work there that have no problems putting in murderers and they see everybody. It’s a tough, tough place and they were crying. They were actually crying. They said I’m sorry.”

Earlier on Tuesday, news broke that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has filed a lawsuit aimed at stopping Jim Jordan, the Trump-aligned chair of the House Judiciary Committee, from interfering with his investigation into the former president’s hush money payments.

Alvin Bragg accused Mr Jordan of undertaking “a transparent campaign to intimidate and attack” him.

Separately, the former president is once again a topic of discussion on Capitol Hill as members of the “Gang of Eight”, high-ranking lawmakers with access to intelligence briefings, have been granted access by the Biden administration to the documents seized from Mr Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago.