Donald Trump and an aide were hit Thursday with a new set of federal charges related to alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

Federal prosecutors accuse the former president of retaining defence information and conspiring with club employee Carlos De Oliveira to delete security footage to hide evidence of misconduct.

The new charges come as a seperate federal grand jury is considering indicting Mr Trump on charges over the January 6 Capitol riot and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

A court official in Washington announced to reporters that there would be no charges on Thursday, even as the former president’s legal and political teams are getting ready for the possibility that Mr Trump will be hit with his third criminal indictment. His legal team met with prosecutors in the morning.

Last week, Mr Trump said he had received a letter from special counsel Jack Smith’s office saying he is the target of a grand jury investigation.