Donald Trump and an aide were hit Thursday with a new set of federal charges related to alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House.
Federal prosecutors accuse the former president of retaining defence information and conspiring with club employee Carlos De Oliveira to delete security footage to hide evidence of misconduct.
The new charges come as a seperate federal grand jury is considering indicting Mr Trump on charges over the January 6 Capitol riot and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
A court official in Washington announced to reporters that there would be no charges on Thursday, even as the former president’s legal and political teams are getting ready for the possibility that Mr Trump will be hit with his third criminal indictment. His legal team met with prosecutors in the morning.
Last week, Mr Trump said he had received a letter from special counsel Jack Smith’s office saying he is the target of a grand jury investigation.
Feinstein appears confused and is instructed to vote ‘aye’ by fellow senator at meeting
One of the frequent instances in which Senator Dianne Feinstein has appeared confused and unsure of the business of the Senate at hand has been caught on camera, a day after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze at a press conference and was ushered away after appearing unable to talk.
The Democratic senator from California was attending a meeting Thursday of the Senate Appropriations Commitee, where during votes she appeared to lose track of the proceedings and began to motion for a vote that was already in progress.
John Bowden reports on what happened next.
Sen Dianne Feinstein appears confused at meeting
California senator has faced calls to resign early amid concerns about persistent episodes of confusion
Biden won’t pardon son for tax and firearms charges, White House says
The White House on Thursday said President Joe Biden would not use his authority as president to grant any pardons or other relief that would short-circuit the criminal case against his son, Hunter Biden.
The younger Mr Biden, an attorney and lobbyist turned visual artist, is currently facing two misdemeanour charges for allegedly failing to pay taxes for two years, as well as a felony charge for allegedly lying on a gun background check form.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
White House says Biden won't pardon son for tax and firearms charges
Hunter Biden faces two misdemeanour charges for allegedly failing to pay taxes for two years, as well as a felony charge for allegedly lying on a gun background check form
Trump campaign leaps to support Byron Donald against DeSantis
Trump 2024 campaign spokesperson Jason Miller calls the “smear” of Congressman Byron Donalds over the topic of African American history teaching in Florida by the office of Governor Ron DeSantis a “disgrace”.
GOP rep faces wrath of DeSantis campaign with call to 'correct' Black history standards
Republican US Rep Byron Donalds has repeatedly echoed other GOP officials in a specious crusade against “critical race theory” and “woke” indoctrination in American schools.
But on 26 July, the Florida congressman called on Florida’s Department of Education to “correct” newly approved curriculum guidelines for middle school students to learn how enslaved people “developed skills” that could be “applied for personal benefit”.
Alex Woodward reports.
GOP congressman faces wrath of DeSantis with call to 'correct' slavery curriculum
Byron Donalds called on Florida officials to fix curriculum guidelines that suggest enslaved people developed ‘skills’ for ‘personal benefit’
Which presidential candidates have met RNC debate criteria?
Seven Republican presidential candidates have met the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) new criteria to participate in the first GOP debate on 23 August.
Ariana Baio reports.
The presidential candidates who have so far met criteria to join first RNC debate
Republican National Committee enacted new rules requiring candidates to meet a criteria before stepping onto the debate stage
Trump ally Matt Gaetz called a ‘murderer’ during an ‘all-time low’ anti-trans House committee hearing
As Republican-led states pass legislation to restrict or ban transgender youth from accessing gender-affirming healthcare, Republicans in Congress have held a series of hearings or steered discussion around implementing national bans while raising dubious claims and dismissing guidance from major medical groups.
On 27 July, Democratic members of a Republican-led House committee condemned the latest “cynical and dangerous attack” on trans children and their families during one of the first congressional hearings against affirming care and health providers.
The panel heard from a former college athlete who advocates against trans women and girls from participating in sports that match their gender, members of right-wing special interest groups that support legislation targeting LGBT+ people, and a person who formerly received affirming healthcare and now advocates against other receiving it.
The committee also heard from a Texas mother whose 18-year-old son is transgender, as well as the trangender legal director of a prominent LGBT+ legal advocacy group.
Alex Woodward has the story.
Giuliani won’t contest defamation claims from Georgia election workers
Rudy Giuliani will not contest claims from two Georgia election workers who have accused the former attorney to Donald Trump of smearing them with false and defamatory statements surrounding the 2020 presidential election.
Read more...
Rudy Giuliani won't contest defamation claims from Georgia election workers
Ex-Trump attorney concedes he made statements that ‘carry meaning that is defamatory’
Trump responds to latest charges from special counsel
Donald Trump has responded to the latest round of charges against him from the special counsel’s office.
Here’s what his campaign told The Independent:
This is nothing more than a continued desperate and flailing attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their Department of Justice to harass President Trump and those around him.
Deranged Jack Smith knows that they have no case and is casting about for any way to salvage their illegal witch hunt and to get someone other than Donald Trump to run against Crooked Joe Biden.
More charges for Trump in Florida documents case
Federal prosecutors have added more charges against former president Donald Trump for allegedly obstructing the investigation into whether he unlawfully retained national defence information at his Palm Beach, Florida property.
In a superceding indictment filed late Thursday, prosecutors alleged that Mr Trump called a worker at his Mar-a-Lago club, Carlos De Oliveira, to order the deletion of security camera footage after the Trump Organisation was served with a subpoena as part of the probe into Mr Trump’s possession of documents with classification markings after the end of his presidency.
Mr De Oliveira, who has also been charged with conspiracy and obstruction of justice, subsequently told another Mar-a-Lago employee that “the boss” wanted the footage deleted.
Andrew Feinberg has the details for The Independent.
