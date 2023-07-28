Trump news – live: Trump and aides charged with plotting to delete security footage in classified docs case
Trump says attorneys had ‘productive’ meeting with DOJ in Jan 6 probe
Donald Trump and an aide were hit Thursday with a new set of federal charges related to alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House.
Federal prosecutors accuse the former president of retaining defence information and conspiring with club employee Carlos De Oliveira to delete security footage to hide evidence of misconduct.
The new charges come as a seperate federal grand jury is considering indicting Mr Trump on charges over the January 6 Capitol riot and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
A court official in Washington announced to reporters that there would be no charges on Thursday, even as the former president’s legal and political teams are getting ready for the possibility that Mr Trump will be hit with his third criminal indictment. His legal team met with prosecutors in the morning.
Last week, Mr Trump said he had received a letter from special counsel Jack Smith’s office saying he is the target of a grand jury investigation.
Trump wants Smith, Garland and Monaco thrown in jail
Donald Trump rants on Truth Social that he wants Special Counsel Jack Smith, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco thrown in jail for weaponising the Department of Justice.
The former president has been especially active online this morning as more allegations of crimes catch up with him and more charges are added to his second criminal indictment.
They ought to throw Deranged Jack Smith and his Thug Prosecutors in jail, with Meritless Garland and Trump Hating Lisa Monaco. They have totally Weaponized the Department of Injustice. Whatever happened to the Crooked Joe Biden Boxes Case? Why was Hillary Clinton allowed to delete 33,000 emails, many of them Classified, AFTER getting a Subpoena from Congress? Why was Bill Clinton allowed to take tapes out of the W.H. in his socks? Why has no other President ever been charged? ELECTION FRAUD!
A third criminal indictment is expected in the near future.
Trump praises Hunter Biden judge he appointed as plea deal unravels
In a post on Truth Social late this morning, Donald Trump praised US District Judge Maryellen Noreika, whom he appointed, for the unravelling of Hunter Biden’s plea deal for tax offences and a gun charge.
The former president wrote:
They are doing nothing but “playing the ref,” as the Left always does. Say bad things, and hope a person “folds” to Radical Left Policy, and a Country losing point of view. No, this Judge is strong and smart, sees clearly the Democrat lawyer that called her office demanding things and claiming to be a Republican operative (SO ILLEGAL!), and knows this deal is a disgrace, the likes of which has never been seen before - And they actually admit that. Brave Judges will become Historic Figures!!!
Here’s where Hunter Biden’s case stands now:
What's next for Hunter Biden in court and Congress after his plea deal derails
The unraveling of Hunter Biden’s plea agreement has thrust his criminal case into uncertain waters and given new fodder to Republican critics in Congress as they push ahead with investigations into the president’s youngest son
Watch: McCarthy weighs in on new Trump charges
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy weighs in on the new Trump charges and immediately pivots to the alleged mishandling of classified documents by President Joe Biden.
He tries to compare Mr Biden’s actions to Donald Trump’s obstruction in refusing to return secret papers he took, ignoring the fact that the current president willingly cooperated and returned the documents in his possession.
Watch CNN’s Manu Raju confront the speaker:
What to know about the Trump classified documents case and what’s coming next
Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on three additional charges in a case that accuses him of illegally possessing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, allegations that add fresh detail to the criminal case initially issued last month.
Here’s a look at the charges, the special counsel’s investigation and how Trump’s case differs from those of other politicians known to be in possession of classified documents:
With Trump newly indicted, here's what to know about the documents case and what’s next
Donald Trump has been indicted on three additional charges in a case that accuses him of illegally possessing classified documents
Former Trump intelligence official stresses lives can be lost by leaking of classified documents
On her CNN show on Thursday night, Kaitlan Collins asked former Trump Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats if he was concerned or surprised by Donald Trump’s handling of classified information.
Their interview came shortly after additional charges were added to the indictment against the former president.
Mr Coats responded: “A lot of times, people say, well, what's the big deal about all of this? If you walk into the lobby of the CIA and look to the right wall, you see a bunch of stars. Their names aren't there, because they were covert. But they're dead because somebody got their names out, maybe on a classified document.”
He continued: “We put millions of dollars into technology for gathering intelligence. And if that's breached because somebody gets a classified document floating around or knows of it, we lose that information that we are grabbing. So, it's more than just a bunch of papers and what a big deal is this and so forth.”
The former national intelligence director added: “Lives can be lost. Money can be misspent ... our adversaries are out there searching, trying to get this kind of information, because they want to undermine us.”
He confirmed there are deadly consequences to such behaviour as exhibited by Mr Trump, later adding that documents are classified for a reason and there are people currently in prison for taking stuff home that they shouldn’t have.
Watch the segment here:
Trump rails against ‘textbook Third World intimidation by rabid, lawless prosecutors'
Donald Trump broke his social media silence following the new charges and superseding indictment against him in the Mar-a-Lago documents case at around 11.30am on Friday.
First, he thanked RNC Chair Rep Elise Stefanik for her defence of him on Fox & Friends this morning.
Elise Stefanik was amazing this morning in defending against the Marxists, Fascists, and Communists on the Radical Left who are doing everything within their power to interfere with our 2024 Presidential Election through the weaponization of the DOJ and FBI. She is smart, strong, and tough, there are few like her. Thank you Elise!
Then he attacked “Crooked Joe Biden” and “Deranged Jack Smith” for “attempting to destroy the lives of two fine people who have worked for me (and have done a great job!) for a long time”.
He claims their actions are “textbook Third World intimidation by rabid, lawless prosecutors”.
Here’s the full post:
At the direction of Crooked Joe Biden and his Weaponized DOJ, Deranged Jack Smith is attempting to destroy the lives of two fine people who have worked for me (and have done a great job!) for a long time. They are being persecuted with one goal, to “Get Trump.” This is textbook Third World intimidation by rabid, lawless prosecutors. These same craven tactics were used, and failed, during the Russia, Russia, Russia Witch Hunt and other Hoaxes. We will not let Radical Lunatics destroy our Country!
Scott rebukes DeSantis for new Florida Black history curriculum on slavery
“What slavery was really about was separating families... about mutilating humans and even raping their wives. It was just devastating,” Mr Scott, the sole Black Republican in the Senate, told reporters on Thursday after a town hall in Ankeny, Iowa.
“So I would hope that every person in our country — and certainly running for president — would appreciate that.”
Tim Scott rebukes DeSantis for new Florida Black history curriculum on slavery
Senator Tim Scott slams fellow GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis for supporting new teaching standards suggesting Black people benefitted from slavery
Analysis: How a bombshell leaked tape landed Trump with his latest criminal charge
Rachel Sharp reports on how a recording of an interview two years ago has come back to haunt Donald Trump.
How a bombshell leaked tape landed Trump with his latest criminal charge
It’s been two years since Trump sat down for an interview for a new book. Now that conversation is coming back to haunt him. Rachel Sharp reports
Watch: Moment Trump says criminal conviction won’t stop 2024 campaign
Asked if being convicted and sentenced in one of his criminal cases would stop his 2024 presidential campaign, former president Donald Trump told radio host John Fredericks: “Not at all. There’s nothing in the Constitution to say that it could.”
DOJ slams Trump request for ‘extraordinary authority’ to talk about classified matters at Mar-a-Lago
The Department of Justice has slammed Donald Trump’s legal team for asking the judge overseeing the criminal case against him in the Southern District of Florida to allow the ex-president to discuss classified matters at Mar-a-Lago and other private residences.
In documents filed with the court late Thursday, prosecutors said Mr Trump’s attorneys made the request for “extraordinary authority” as part of negotiations over the legally-mandated protective order which Judge Aileen Cannon must issue before they and their client can have any access to the classified material which the government plans to use as evidence when Mr Trump goes on trial next May.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Prosecutors slam Trump request to talk about classified matters at Mar-a-Lago
Prosecutors want Mr Trump and his defence counsel to only discuss classified matters at a secure facility reserved for their use at the Florida courthouse where he will be tried next year
