Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump has been handed a legal victory as justices at the US Supreme Court will let him appear on this year’s ballot papers as he closes in on his party’s nomination.

Mr Trump challenged the ground-breaking decision by the Colorado Supreme Court, which found in December that he should be ineligible to run for the White House again or take part in the state’s primary – one of 16 taking place tomorrow on Super Tuesday – citing an anti-insurrectionist clause housed within the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

Maine and Illinois followed Colorado’s example and America’s highest court heard oral arguments on the matter on 8 February, with justices strongly signalling their support for Mr Trump’s arguments. In the end, it was a unanimous decision on the part of the justices.

On Truth Social, Mr Trump celebrated a “BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!”

The former president picked up three further primary wins over the weekend but lost the DC contest to rival Nikki Haley.

