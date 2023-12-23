Legal win for Trump as Supreme Court won’t fast-track immunity appeal: Live

✕ Close Related video: Seth Meyers mocks Donald Trump’s support for Vladmir Putin

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Supreme Court has declined to decide on Donald Trump’s claim that he’s immune from prosecution in the federal 2020 election interference case.

The justices have chosen not to hear the case for the time being even after Special Counsel Jack Smith urged them to urgently rule on the issue as he bypassed a federal appeals court in the process.

The case will now proceed to an appeals court and probably will come back to the highest US court in the next few months.

On Wednesday, Mr Trump’s attorneys had told the Supreme Court to reject the special counsel’s request and accused prosecutors of trying to “bypass” their appeal.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump personally pressured two Republican officials in Michigan not to certify the state’s 2020 election results, according to a new report.

The then-president told the officials, both members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, in a 17 November 2020 phone call that they would look “terrible” if they carried out their duty.

According to The Detroit News, which obtained audio of the call, Mr Trump went on to tell the pair: “We’ve got to fight for our country.”