Trump wildly claims he peacefully handed power to Biden in 2020: Live

Former president Donald Trump insisted he peacefully transferred power over to President Joe Biden when he left office in January 2021, despite conflicting reports of a chaotic time.

In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Friday, the former president said he would transfer power peacefully if elected and purported that he did previously.

“And I did that this time. And I’ll tell you what. The election was rigged, and we have plenty of evidence of it. But I did it anyway,” Mr Trump said.

However, Mr Trump refused to begin the transition of power for several weeks following the 2020 election because he continued to espouse that he actually won the election. Once the transition process began, there were reports that several Trump administration members were not cooperating with the Biden administration.

Memorably, the January 6 attack on the Capitol occurred in the middle of the transition.

Now, Mr Trump is being investigated by Special Counsel Jack Smith for his alleged part in January 6 and allegedly interfering in the 2020 election.

On Friday, the Supreme Court declined to rule on Mr Trump’s immunity defense.