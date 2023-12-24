Trump wildly claims he peacefully handed power to Biden in 2020: Live
Former president’s comments arrive as the Supreme Court declined to decide his immunity appeal in his federal 2020 election interference case
Former president Donald Trump insisted he peacefully transferred power over to President Joe Biden when he left office in January 2021, despite conflicting reports of a chaotic time.
In an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Friday, the former president said he would transfer power peacefully if elected and purported that he did previously.
“And I did that this time. And I’ll tell you what. The election was rigged, and we have plenty of evidence of it. But I did it anyway,” Mr Trump said.
However, Mr Trump refused to begin the transition of power for several weeks following the 2020 election because he continued to espouse that he actually won the election. Once the transition process began, there were reports that several Trump administration members were not cooperating with the Biden administration.
Memorably, the January 6 attack on the Capitol occurred in the middle of the transition.
Now, Mr Trump is being investigated by Special Counsel Jack Smith for his alleged part in January 6 and allegedly interfering in the 2020 election.
On Friday, the Supreme Court declined to rule on Mr Trump’s immunity defense.
As well as addressing his anti-immigrant rhetoric, Mr Trump also wildly claimed to radio host Hugh Hewitt that he had peacefully transferred power to President Joe Biden after the 2020 election
Joe Rogan incorrectly blames Trump gaffe on Biden
The controversial podcast host went on a rant on his show this week, mocking the Democratic president for making “no sense at all” and questioning his mental competence – a favourite pastime of conservative figures.
Joe Rogan claimed that Mr Biden had recently incorrectly claimed that the US lost the Revolutionary War because “they didn’t have enough airports”.
But, it turned out that the comments weren’t made by Mr Biden at all – but were actually said by former Republican president Donald Trump.
Rachel Sharp reports:
Joe Rogan left red-faced as he incorrectly blames Trump gaffe on Biden
Controversial podcast host was fact-checked and schooled by his own team in embarrassing on-air moment
Trump insiders claim he is considering Nikki Haley for VP
After spending months lashing out at his closest Republican rival in the 2024 race, Donald Trump is now said to be considering her as his second in command if he retakes the White House.
Multiple insiders told Politico and CBS News that the former president has been asking allies what they think about him picking Nikki Haley as vice president if he secures the GOP nomination.
“What do you think of Nikki?” Mr Trump has reportedly asked.
Rachel Sharp reports:
Trump has spent months attacking Nikki Haley. Now he’s mulling her for VP
Nikki Haley is closing in on Donald Trump in the polls – making her his closest Republican rival in the 2024 race
Trump’s projection spins ‘insurrectionist’ accusations back at Biden
President Joe Biden said there is “no question” that Donald Trump was responsible for fuelling an insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6. “It’s self-evident. You saw it all,” he told reporters on Wednesday.
“I’m not an insurrectionist,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social the next day. “Crooked Joe Biden is!!!”
He didn’t elaborate, but it’s the latest attempt from the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 to spin, or project, accusations against him toward those doing the accusing.
It’s a rhetorical device he has weaponised for years, and the projected accusations have only become more severe as the several criminal prosecutions and campaign-threatening lawsuits against him develop.
While the president, Democratic officials and democratic advocates warn against his increasingly fascist rhetoric and his promises of a violent agenda of retribution, Mr Trump has claimed that it’s Mr Biden, actually, who poses a “threat to democracy”.
It’s a claim spread across his marathon rallies and on his social media. It’s echoed by his allies and supporters. And it only comes after Mr Trump faces criminal charges for his own attempts to overturn the results of millions of Americans’ votes in the 2020 presidential election, and the growing list of lawsuits threatening to remove him from 2024 ballots because of it.
Trump team fires back at claims that ex-president ‘smells’
Adam Kinzinger, a former Republican representative, encouraged people to ‘wear a mask’ when they’re in the presence of former president Donald Trump due to his apparent odor.
Mr Kinzinger, a vocal critic of Mr Trump, took to his Twitter account this week to insinuate that the former president possesses a strong smell.
“I’m genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven’t talked about the odor,” Mr Kinzinger wrote earlier this week.
“It’s truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can,” he added.
The accusation garnered a lot of attention on the platform, with many mocking the former president for his alleged smell.
When reached for comment about the accusation, a spokesperson for Mr Trump returned the insult to Mr Kinzinger.
“Adam Kinzinger farted on live TV and is an unemployed fraud,” the spokesperson said in a statement provided to The Independent.
“He has disgraced his country and disrespects everyone around him because he is a sad individual who is mad about how his miserable life has turned out.”
Where is Donald Trump facing 14th Amendment challenges?
Lawsuits challenging Donald Trump’s eligibility to appear on the 2024 presidential primary ballots have sprung up in several states.
Individuals and left-wing organisations have claimed that Mr Trump violated Section Three of the 14th Amendment – known as the insurrection clause – citing his involvement in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
Section Three of the amendment prohibits those who take part in insurrections or aid enemies of the US government from taking office.
To date, such challenges have been brought in both federal district and state courts across at least 16 states.
Ariana Baio reports:
Donald Trump: Where is former president facing 14th Amendment challenges?
Voters, former politicians and left-wing organisations have filed lawsuits in at least 16 states to remove Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential primary ballot
