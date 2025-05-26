Trump delays 50 percent tariff threat to European Union until July 9

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has delayed imposing 50 percent tariffs on the European Union, pushing the deadline from June 1 to July 9.

On Friday, Trump said he was recommending a “straight 50% tariff” on the EU starting June 1. Trump claimed leaders had been “very difficult to deal with” and that discussions were “going nowhere.” Now, the president says he moved the deadline after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen requested an extension.

“I received a call today from Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, requesting an extension on the June 1st deadline on the 50% Tariff with respect to Trade and the European Union,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“I agreed to the extension — July 9, 2025 — It was my privilege to do so,” he added. “The Commission President said that talks will begin rapidly.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One. Trump won't place a 50 percent tariff on EU goods until July 9, he announced today ( AP )

Von der Leyen said she had a “good call” with Trump.

“The EU and the US share the world’s most consequential and close trade relationship,” Von der Leyen wrote on X. “Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively.”

Trump later told reporters the call was “very nice.”

“I agreed to do that, and she said, ‘We will rapidly get together and see if we could work something out,’” Trump said of Von der Leyen.

The markets dropped sharply after Trump announced the 50 percent tariffs on Friday. The S&P 500 fell 1.1 percent in early trading, the Nasdaq fell 1.6 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1 percent.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Trump hoped the new tariff threat would “light a fire” under EU officials in trade talks with U.S. negotiators.

Trump “believes that the EU proposals have not been of the same quality that we’ve seen from our other important trading partners,” Bessent told Fox News on Friday.

Trump announced an initial 20 percent tax on EU goods last month as part of his “Liberation Day” tariffs, which he placed on nearly every country. Soon afterward, he paused all reciprocal tariffs for 90 days, leaving only 10 percent blanket tariffs in place. European manufacturers are also facing a 25 percent tariff on steel and aluminum imports to the U.S.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.