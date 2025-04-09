Trump tariffs live updates: White House insists 90-day pause on tariffs was ‘his strategy all along’
President says he’s issuing a 90-day pause and ‘a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10 percent’
President Donald Trump has announced that he’s pausing his high tariffs on a large number of countries for 90 days, even as he raised the levies on China.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was issuing a 90-day pause and “a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10 percent.”
He also said that he’s raising the tariffs on China to 125 percent, “based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets.”
The president said the measures were “effective immediately.”
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent insisted when speaking to reporters on Wednesday that “this was his strategy all along.”
This comes after Trump’s reciprocal tariffs on some of America’s biggest global trading partners went into effect, and after China responded to a huge 104 percent levy by introducing an 84 percent retaliatory levy on U.S. imports in return.
Earlier, the president urged the public to stay calm.
“BE COOL! Everything is going to work out well,” he wrote in a previous post on Truth Social. “The USA will be bigger and better than ever before!”
Database created by Palantir used by ICE to deport people: Report
A database created by Palantir and used by ICE allows the agency to search for and filter people by hundreds of different categories, according to 404 Media.
Experts told the outlet that the database could help ICE identify, detain, and deport people suspected of minor infractions.
The database is known as “Investigative Case Management” and it “serves as the core law enforcement case management tool for ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI),” a 2021 privacy impact assessment states.
ICE chief thinks deportation system should be run like Amazon Prime ‘but with human beings’
President Donald Trump’s head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement said he wants to see the deportation process look like "[Amazon] Prime, but with human beings."
ICE's Acting Director Todd Lyons made the remarks during the 2025 Border Security Expo at the Phoenix Convention Center on April 8, 2025, according to the Arizona Mirror.
His vision would see squads of ICE agents in trucks rounding people up and shipping them to other countries in the same way that Amazon ships packages.
“We need to get better at treating this like a business,” Lyons said, before making the comparison to Amazon Prime.
Graig Graziosi has more:
ICE chief thinks deportations should be like Amazon Prime ‘but with human beings’
Trump trade advisor: 'This is one of the greatest days in American economic history'
Stock markets soar to near-record gains after Trump announces pause on most of his tariff plan
Mike Bedigan writes:
Stock markets have soared to near-record gains after Donald Trump announced a pause on most of his sweeping global tariffs.
The president announced this decision in a Truth Social post on Wednesday afternoon, saying that a pause of 90 days would be implemented immediately.
Trump dramatically changes course on tariffs with 90-day pause while hiking duties on China to 125%
John Bowden writes:
President Donald Trump changed course again on Wednesday and announced a 90-day pause of his so-called “reciprocal” tariffs while hiking other duties on China to 125 percent.
The president’s decision followed several days of sharp losses on the stock market. In a Truth Social post, Trump claimed that his reversal was a result of what White House officials have claimed are dozens of foreign nations reaching out with the intention of re-negotiating trade policy with the United States, rather than implementing tariffs of their own.
Leavitt: 'Many of you in the media clearly missed the art of the deal'
White House says 10 percent baseline tariff to remain in effect during pause
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has confirmed that the baseline tariff of 10 percent will remain in effect during the 90-day pause, while country-specific tariffs on everyone apart from China will be removed.
