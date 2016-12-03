Trump live: Wisconsin result marks massive blow to president just hours before ‘Liberation Day’ tariff announcement
Susan Crawford’s Wisconsin Supreme Court election win comes as the president prepares to announce a raft of new tariffs Wednesday afternoon
The liberal candidate for a critical seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Susan Crawford, has defeated conservative Brad Schimel in a race seen as a referendum on President Donald Trump and his billionaire adviser Elon Musk.
The election determined the ideological control of the state’s High Court with the liberals retaining a 4-3 majority, which could affect rulings on abortion and voting rights as well as other issues. Musk alone poured in an estimated $25 million into the race, which marked the most expensive judicial battle in U.S. history.
Meanwhile, international markets wait tentatively for the president to unveil a raft of new tariffs in what he has billed as “Liberation Day” as part of an aggressive attempt to fulfill his administration’s economic agenda.
Trump is expected to unveil his plans at 4 p.m. Wednesday at a “Make America Wealthy Again” event in the White House Rose Garden at the moment American markets close.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the import taxes would go into effect immediately, adding the only way to avoid the new levies is to move production to the U.S.
Crawford: ‘Our courts are not for sale’
Susan Crawford appears to have taken a swipe at GOP megadonor Elon Musk after her Wisconsin Supreme Court win.
The liberal candidate defeated conservative Brad Schimel Tuesday night to win a critical seat on the state’s High Court.
“Tonight, Wisconsinites stood up and said loudly that justice does not have a price—our Courts are not for sale,” Crawford wrote on X early Wednesday morning.
Musk funneled an estimated $25 million into the race backing Schimel. The Wisconsin race marked the most expensive judicial battle in U.S. history.
Musk speaks out after conservative candidate beaten at ballot box
Elon Musk has lamented the “corruption of the judiciary” after liberal Judge Susan Crawford defeated conservative candidate Brad Schimel for a pivotal seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Musk poured an estimated $25 million into the race in an attempt to defeat Crawford, according to the New York Times.
Two days before Election Day, Musk traveled to Wisconsin to deliver a town hall, handing out $1 million checks to two voters who previously signed a petition against “activist judges.”
'Wisconsin beat a billionaire': Jubilant Dems celebrate Crawford state Supreme Court win
