Liveupdated

Trump live: Wisconsin result marks massive blow to president just hours before ‘Liberation Day’ tariff announcement

Susan Crawford’s Wisconsin Supreme Court election win comes as the president prepares to announce a raft of new tariffs Wednesday afternoon

Oliver O'Connell,James Liddell,Ariana Baio,Gustaf Kilander
Wednesday 02 April 2025 10:11 BST
Comments
Newly elected Wisconsin Supreme Court justice tells Elon Musk 'courts are not for sale'

The liberal candidate for a critical seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Susan Crawford, has defeated conservative Brad Schimel in a race seen as a referendum on President Donald Trump and his billionaire adviser Elon Musk.

The election determined the ideological control of the state’s High Court with the liberals retaining a 4-3 majority, which could affect rulings on abortion and voting rights as well as other issues. Musk alone poured in an estimated $25 million into the race, which marked the most expensive judicial battle in U.S. history.

Meanwhile, international markets wait tentatively for the president to unveil a raft of new tariffs in what he has billed as “Liberation Day” as part of an aggressive attempt to fulfill his administration’s economic agenda.

Trump is expected to unveil his plans at 4 p.m. Wednesday at a “Make America Wealthy Again” event in the White House Rose Garden at the moment American markets close.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the import taxes would go into effect immediately, adding the only way to avoid the new levies is to move production to the U.S.

What time are Donald Trump's tariffs being announced?

Donald Trump is expected to announce his “Liberation Day” tariffs in the Rose Garden to selected guests today at 4 p.m. ET when stock markets close in America.

His press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that they will go into effect immediately, adding the only way to avoid the new levies is to move production to the U.S.

James Liddell2 April 2025 09:57

Crawford: ‘Our courts are not for sale’

Susan Crawford appears to have taken a swipe at GOP megadonor Elon Musk after her Wisconsin Supreme Court win.

The liberal candidate defeated conservative Brad Schimel Tuesday night to win a critical seat on the state’s High Court.

“Tonight, Wisconsinites stood up and said loudly that justice does not have a price—our Courts are not for sale,” Crawford wrote on X early Wednesday morning.

Musk funneled an estimated $25 million into the race backing Schimel. The Wisconsin race marked the most expensive judicial battle in U.S. history.

James Liddell2 April 2025 09:52

This is who Trump world will blame if tariffs are a disaster...

It’s unclear what impact President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs will have on the U.S. economy, but if things go badly, members of the administration are reportedly ready to blame Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

Ariana Baio reports.

The one official Trump world is ready to blame if tariffs are a disaster

Lutnick has reportedly pushed for ‘more aggressive’ tariffs during talks
Oliver O'Connell2 April 2025 09:31

Musk speaks out after conservative candidate beaten at ballot box

Elon Musk has lamented the “corruption of the judiciary” after liberal Judge Susan Crawford defeated conservative candidate Brad Schimel for a pivotal seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Musk poured an estimated $25 million into the race in an attempt to defeat Crawford, according to the New York Times.

Two days before Election Day, Musk traveled to Wisconsin to deliver a town hall, handing out $1 million checks to two voters who previously signed a petition against “activist judges.”

James Liddell2 April 2025 09:07

'Wisconsin beat a billionaire': Jubilant Dems celebrate Crawford state Supreme Court win

James Liddell2 April 2025 08:40

Mike Johnson throws cold water on Trump’s musings about a third term

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a constitutional law expert, cast doubt on Tuesday on the viability of Donald Trump’s stated interest in running for a constitutionally barred third term as president.

“There’s a constitutional path. You have to amend the constitution to do it,” Johnson told reporters at the Capitol. “That’s a high bar.”

Josh Marcus reports.

Mike Johnson throws cold water on Trump’s musings about a third term for president

Trump would need to amend the Constitution to run again in 2028
Oliver O'Connell2 April 2025 08:15

White House digs in after mistakenly deporting Maryland father to El Salvador

The White House is angrily deflecting questions over how a Salvadoran man who had sought asylum in the United States was sent back to his home country despite having been granted protected legal status.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the deportation by claiming Kilmar Abrego Garcia was a leader of the notorious MS-13 gang who had engaged in human trafficking.

Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, D.C.

White House digs in after mistakenly deporting Maryland father to El Salvador

The Justice Department is arguing that the U.S. government is powerless to ask the Salvadoran government to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia to American custody
Oliver O'Connell2 April 2025 07:45

Could Musk's role at DOGE be drawing to an end?

President Donald Trump has hinted that it could be the end of the road for Elon Musk and DOGE as the advisory department lies on the brink of being dismantled.

Madeline Sherratt explains.

Trump says Musk’s role with DOGE could be coming to an end

‘I think it will end’, Trump told reporters during an Oval office press gaggle Monday
Oliver O'Connell2 April 2025 06:45

Watch: Kid Rock mocked for Oval Office attire

Fox News reporter makes fun of Kid Rock’s Oval Office outfit

A Fox News reporter made fun of Kid Rock's flamboyant outfit he wore as he joined Donald Trump in the Oval Office for an executive order signing on Monday, 31 March. The musician stood next to the president at the Resolute desk dressed in American flag-themed clothing. As the session ended, the Republican asked if Joe Biden conducted news conferences similarly - before Peter Doocy made a joke at Kid Rock's expense. "He's never stood next to someone who looks like they were about to get shot out of a cannon," the reporter remarked.
Oliver O'Connell2 April 2025 05:45

WATCH: Newly elected Wisconsin Supreme Court justice tells Elon Musk 'courts are not for sale'

Newly elected Wisconsin Supreme Court justice tells Elon Musk 'courts are not for sale'
Gustaf Kilander2 April 2025 05:05

