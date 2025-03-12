Trump’s 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum begin; Canada joins Europe with $20bn retaliation: Live updates
President’s action to protect American metals producers steps up campaign to reorder global trade
Donald Trump’s increased tariffs on all U.S. steel and aluminum imports are now in effect, intensifying a campaign to reshape global trade that has already prompted quick retaliation from Europe.
Trump’s action to bulk up protections for domestic steel and aluminum producers restores effective global tariffs of 25 percent on all imports of the two metals, extending the duties to hundreds of downstream products made from the materials — from nuts and bolts, bulldozer blades to soda cans.
The European Commission responded immediately, saying it would impose counter-tariffs on $28 billion worth of American goods from next month.
The countries most affected by the levies are Canada – the biggest foreign supplier to the U.S. – Brazil, Mexico and South Korea. On Wednesday morning, Canada responded with C$29.8 million ($20 billion) in retaliatory duties on U.S. products.
On Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he would suspend his province’s 25 percent electricity surcharge – just hours after Trump announced steep tariffs by way of retaliation for Ford’s actions, which the president then, in turn, withdrew on an exhausting day of U-turns.
USTR says EU retaliatory tariffs 'out of step with reality'
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Wednesday that the European Union's retaliation against President Donald Trump's strengthened tariffs on steel and aluminum demonstrates that the bloc's trade policies are “out of step with reality.”
In a rare public statement since he took office in late February, Greer indicated that the EU's retaliatory tariffs on 26 billion euros ($28 billion) worth of U.S. goods contradict the bloc's reluctance to collaborate with the U.S. on addressing global excess capacity in metals.
“The EU's punitive action completely disregards the national security imperatives of the United States – and indeed international security – and is yet another indicator that the EU's trade and economic policies are out of step with reality,” Greer stated.
With reporting from Reuters
Canada 'will not stand idly by' on U.S. tariffs
Canada’s Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc said of the U.S. tariffs: “We will not stand idly by.”
He added: “Our iconic steel and aluminum industries are being unfairly targeted.”
LeBlanc said Canada’s reciprocal tariffs will kick in at midnight and cover such products as tools, computers and servers, display monitors, water heaters, sport equipment, and cast-iron products.
“The only constant in this unjustifiable trade war seems to be President Trump’s talk of annexing our country through economic coercion,” Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly said. “Yesterday, he called our border a fictional line and repeated his disrespectful 51st state rhetoric.”
New Hampshire Democratic senator will not seek re-election — part of a larger retirement wave
Eric Garcia writes:
Sen. Jean Shaheen of New Hampshire, one of the most senior Democrats, announced on Wednesday that she would not seek re-election in 2026.
Shaheen's decision comes amid a wave of Democratic senators announcing they would not seek re-election in what they expect to be a good midterm election for the party.
"It's just time," she said. "While I'm not seeking re-election, believe me, I'm not retiring."
Shaheen, who is 78, is the third Democratic senator to announce that she would not seek re-election. Last month, Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, who is 66, and Sen. Tina Smith, who is 67, both announced they would not seek re-election.
New Hampshire has not voted for a Republican Senator since it elected Kelly Ayotte, who became governor last year, in 2010. But Kamala Harris won New Hampshire by a smaller margin than Joe Biden did in 2020. The news likely means that a primary will blow wide open.
Democrats faced a crisis last year when many voters thought Biden was too old to run for president, which culminated in his disastrous debate performance in July. Numerous senators have stayed even as they face deteriorating health, most recently Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, who died in office in 2023.
Did Sen. Tom Cotton block release of JFK files?
Senator Tom Cotton has responded to allegations he blocked the release of files related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
Cotton was asked on Fox News about Tucker Carlson’s claim that the Republican had worked behind the scenes to prevent the release of thousands of documents on Kennedy’s assassination.
Here’s how he responded:
Sen. Tom Cotton responds to allegations he blocked JFK files release
Canada announces $20bn in retaliatory tariffs on U.S.
Canada will impose C$29.8 billion in retaliatory tariffs on the United States starting Thursday morning, in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs, according to Canada's Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
Trump's increased tariffs on steel and aluminum imports took effect on Wednesday, as previous exemptions, duty-free quotas, and product exclusions expired, and his campaign to reshape global trade norms in favor of the U.S. continues to gain momentum.
Canada is the largest foreign supplier of steel and aluminum to the United States.
Canada's retaliation targets steel products valued at C$12.6 billion and aluminum products worth C$3 billion, along with additional imported U.S. goods totaling C$14.2 billion, bringing the overall total to C$29.8 billion.
Products impacted by Canada's counter-tariffs include computers, sports equipment, and cast iron products, LeBlanc said at a news conference.
The escalation of the U.S.-Canada trade war coincided with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's preparations to hand over power this week to his successor, Mark Carney, who won the leadership race for the ruling Liberals on Sunday.
On Monday, Carney said he could not speak with Trump until he was sworn in as prime minister. Trump again took to social media, expressing his desire for Canada “to become our cherished Fifty-First State.”
With reporting from Reuters
IN FOCUS: Has Steve Bannon just revealed the real reason Trump is siding with Putin over Ukraine?
Michael Sheridan writes:
Steve Bannon loves talking. In fact, he can’t stop. The Trump whisperer has laid out a plan behind the abandonment of Ukraine, namely for the United States to make a deal with Russia and turn to its real enemy, China. While Beltway think-tankers apply their fine minds to the puzzle of the Trump administration’s diplomacy, Bannon has cheerfully taken to the airwaves, most recently on the podcast of Tim Dillon, a stand-up comedian, to explain it to the little guy.
Continue reading...
Has Steve Bannon revealed the real reason Trump is siding with Putin over Ukraine?
New poll: Majority of Americans say Trump was disrespectful to Zelensky
The latest Economist/YouGov poll shows that the majority of Americans (and by 14 points) believe that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was not disrespectful to President Donald Trump during their disastrous Oval Office meeting at the end of February.
Further, a majority (by 22 points) believe that it was Trump who was disrespectful to Zelensky...
Watch: Democrat Sen. Jeanne Shaheen will not run for re-election
New Hampshire Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen will not run for re-election in 2026.
Her decision means Democrats will fight open Senate seats in New Hampshire, Michigan, and Minnesota.
U.S. consumer price growth slows
U.S. consumer prices rose less than anticipated in February, but this improvement is likely temporary due to aggressive tariffs on imports that are expected to increase the costs of most goods in the coming months.
The consumer price index climbed 0.2% last month after a 0.5% rise in January, as reported by the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday.
In the 12 months leading up to February, the CPI increased by 2.8%, following a 3.0% rise in January. Economists surveyed by Reuters had predicted a 0.3% increase in the CPI and a year-on-year advancement of 2.9%.
The first full inflation report of President Donald Trump's administration still showed prices running at levels that economists believe are inconsistent with the Federal Reserve's 2% target.
The White House is taking a victory lap off the back of today’s figures:
With reporting from Reuters
Trump tariffs: Britain ‘won’t hesitate to respond’ to steel duties, U.K. business secretary warns
U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said “all options are on the table” as Britain plans its response to Donald Trump imposing global tariffs on steel and aluminum.
While the European Union has already announced it will introduce counter-measures on American goods, Britain has resisted imposing immediate retaliatory action against the move.
But while the prime minister suggested Britain wants to seek a carve-out from the tariffs without engaging in a tit-for-tat trade war with the U.S., Sir Keir indicated retaliatory tariffs are being considered.
The Independent’s Westminster political team report.
