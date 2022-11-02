Trump news – live: Trump Twitter hoax undermines Musk as Clinton demands legal costs for failed Russia lawsuit
Speculation about ex-president returning to Twitter continues despite his loyalty to Truth Social
Donald Trump says Twitter has become ‘very boring’ since he got banned
As Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter gives right-wing fans hope that Donald Trump will return to his former favourite platform, anti-Trump users are spreading a hoax claim that the former president has died.
Started by a comedian, the hashtag #TrumpIsDead has become a satirical attempt to show how the platform can be misused, inspired by Mr Musk’s sharing of a conspiracy theory about the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband.
Back in the real world, Hillary Clinton and several of her former campaign aides are seeking to recoup more than $1m in legal costs incurred from failed Trump legal actions accusing them of fomenting false allegations of collusion between the Trump circle and Russian agents.
The case was brought by Mr Trump in March, but was dismissed by a US District Judge who derided it as nothing more than a “manifesto”.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also said that it will not block Senator Lindsey Graham from having to give evidence before the Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury investigating attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
A former Trump girlfriend reveals ex-president’s racial remarks
Donald Trump’s biracial former girlfriend Kara Young has broken her silence about an incident where he told her she got her intelligence from her white father.
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman previously revealed in her tell-all book Confidence Man:The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, released last month, that the former president had made a joke about Ms Young’s white father and Black mother.
“Trump told [Ms Young] that she had gotten her beauty from her mother and her intelligence ‘from her dad, the white side,’” Ms Haberman wrote.
On Tuesday, Ms Young spoke out about the incident on Inside Edition, saying that she believed the former president had been making “a joke” but that she was quick to point out to him that it was an inappropriate one.
Johanna Chisholm writes:
Clinton and aides seek legal expenses from Trump
Hillary Clinton has asked a federal judge to order former President Donald Trump and his attorneys to pay more than $1m in legal fees and costs to cover expenses she and several other defendants accrued defending themselves against a dismissed lawsuit claiming that they conspired to sink Mr Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign by accusing it of colluding with Russia.
Mr Trump filed the suit in March under a civil version of a racketeering law, claiming that Ms Clinton and several other Democratic Party-aligned organisations conspired to undermine his campaign. The suit was dismissed in September by US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks, a Bill Clinton appointee, who wrote that it amount only to a “manifesto.” Mr Trump is appealing the decision.
Abe Asher reports.
Trump’s latest Letitia James rant
Few public figures have so incensed Donald Trump as New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has brought a major fraud lawsuit against him and his business that’s now being heard in court.
As Ms James prepares for a re-election rally with Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton tomorrow, here’s Mr Trump’s most recent tirade against her:
Supreme Court won’t shield Lindsey Graham from Georgia election fraud grand jury
The US Supreme Court has declined to block South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham from having to give evidence before the Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.
In an unsigned order with none of the nine justices dissenting, the court said it was not necessary to block a lower court finding that Mr Graham must honour a subpoena to give evidence before the grand jury because lower courts have already said he does not have to testify on matters relating to “informal investigative fact-finding” he engaged in as then-chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Andrew Feinberg has the details.
What is the #TrumpIsDead hoax?
As postmodern internet stunts go, the spread of the #TrumpIsDead hashtag is a vintage example – an attempt not to convince people that the former president has in fact died (he hasn’t), but to show up the potential for Twitter to be grossly misused under the low-moderation philosophy of new buyer Elon Musk.
It’s also a chance for anti-Trump users to riff on some of the more ludicrous themes of the QAnon creed. As filmmaker Jeremy Newberger wrote: "My sources are telling me, in their humble opinion, that the MyPillow Guy has created a Trump stand in made from polyurethane foam and Sunkist soda #TrumpIsDead.”
Mr Musk himself briefly spread a conspiracy theory about the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, though he deleted it after the inevitable outcry. Here’s more on the Trump hoax from our colleagues at Indy100.
Trump joins in on conspiracy theories about Paul Pelosi attack
Donald Trump has joined a chorus of GOP voices promoting a flurry of unsubstantiated conspiracy theories around the attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.
The former president began airing the controversial remarks while calling in to the Chris Stigall radio show on Tuesday morning.
Johanna Chisholm listened in.
Jan 6 committee ‘in discussions’ with Trump attorneys over testimony
The January 6 select committee is “in discussions” with Donald Trump’s attorneys about having the former president testify under oath as part of their investigation into the Capitol riot, Rep Liz Cheney said during a panel discussion on Tuesday.
CNN reports that Ms Cheney said Mr Trump “has an obligation to comply” but no decision has been made about the format of any potential testimony. She made the remarks at an event concerning the threat of political violence taking place in Cleveland, Ohio.
“It’ll be done under oath. It’ll be done, potentially, over multiple days,” Ms Cheney said, adding that this is not a situation where the committee finds itself at the “mercy of Donald Trump.”
After storming the Capitol, the Oath Keepers went to Oliver Garden
According to court filings, one person present claimed that they could not remember much about the restaurant other than that it was a “far drive away” and that the server was “being a pain about wearing masks.”
Capitol Police: ‘Political climate’ requires more security for lawmakers
The chief of the US Capitol Police says his agency requires added resources to step up protection for lawmakers after last week’s brutal attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
In a statement, Capitol Police chief Thomas Manger said his department had “engaged in a review” of the attack on Paul Pelosi by a hammer-wielding assailant who had allegedly sought to kidnap and assault Ms Pelosi, the longtime leader of House Democrats who is also second in the presidential line of succession.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Trump predicts Kanye West ‘will be fine’ and downplays his antisemitism
In a radio interview on Tuesday morning, Donald Trump suggested that Kanye West would not have been treated the way he was after making antisemitic statements if he hadn’t previously said “good things about Trump”.
Speaking with conservative talk radio personality and podcaster Chris Stigall, the former president was asked about a number of current events and news topics, including the midterms and Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter.
Mr Trump’s remarks on the disgraced rapper, whose slew of antisemitic comments saw him dropped by a string of companies with whom he collaborated, stuck out in particular.
