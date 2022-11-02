✕ Close Donald Trump says Twitter has become ‘very boring’ since he got banned

As Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter gives right-wing fans hope that Donald Trump will return to his former favourite platform, anti-Trump users are spreading a hoax claim that the former president has died.

Started by a comedian, the hashtag #TrumpIsDead has become a satirical attempt to show how the platform can be misused, inspired by Mr Musk’s sharing of a conspiracy theory about the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

Back in the real world, Hillary Clinton and several of her former campaign aides are seeking to recoup more than $1m in legal costs incurred from failed Trump legal actions accusing them of fomenting false allegations of collusion between the Trump circle and Russian agents.

The case was brought by Mr Trump in March, but was dismissed by a US District Judge who derided it as nothing more than a “manifesto”.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also said that it will not block Senator Lindsey Graham from having to give evidence before the Fulton County, Georgia, grand jury investigating attempts to overturn the 2020 election.