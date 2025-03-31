Trump insists he’s ‘not joking’ about a third term and hints at ‘methods’ despite constitutional limits: Live updates
President also says that reciprocal ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs will impact ‘all countries’ as global stocks slide
Donald Trump claimed that serving as president again in 2028 would be a fourth term just hours after stating that he was not “not joking” about considering another four years in the White House.
During an interview with NBC News Sunday, Trump told Kristen Welker “there are methods” that could enable him to stay in office for an unconstitutional third term.
While heading back to Washington, DC on board Air Force One on Sunday evening, the president stated that it would actually be “sort of a fourth term” claiming that the 2020 election – which he lost to Joe Biden – was “rigged.”
Trump also told Welker that he was “p***** off” with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the lack of a ceasefire in Ukraine and threatened to bomb Iran if there was no new nuclear deal. He also accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy of trying to back out of a potential new minerals deal.
Stocks tumbled around the globe on Monday ahead of Trump’s promised “Liberation Day” Wednesday when he is expected to impose reciprocal tariffs on “all countries” that levy duties on U.S. goods.
WHCA condemns administration’s regulation over press in White House
The White House Correspondents Association condemned the Trump administration’s attempts to regulate which news outlets may access Donald Trump and the White House, calling its recent attempt to change seating in the briefing room a “wrong-headed effort.”
Following reports that the White House plans to shake up seating assignment in the briefing room – seemingly to give newer media, which may favor the president more access while pushing outlets they disapprove of further back.
The move would upend a precedent that the WHCA, an organization independent from the administration, chooses seating assignments based on the outlet’s audience.
Prominent seats are coveted because it is easier to catch the press secretary and ask tougher questions. Correspondents from larger and widely circulated news organizations typically get those seats.
“If the White House pushes forward, it will become even more clear that the administration is seeking to cynically seize control of the system through which the independent press organizes itself, so that it is easier to exact punishment on outlets over their coverage,” the WHCA said in a press release on Monday.
It is unclear what the new seating chart will look like or if the White House plans to remove some bigger news outlets from seats.
Trump doubles down support for GOP candidate to fill Waltz’s seat in Florida special election
Donald Trump has again thrown support behind Randy Fine, the GOP candidate for Tuesday's special election to represent Florida's 6th Congressional District.
The Florida state Representative is battling for the seat left open by embattled National Security adviser Mike Waltz in what critics deem a pivotal test of the president’s first two months in office.
“Randy Fine has my Complete and Total Endorsement!,” the president said on X on Monday, in a post recycled from his Truth Social last week.
Read the full post below:
Hearing on use of Alien and Enemies Act set for Thursday
Judge James Boasberg has set a hearing on Thursday for administration officials to show cause why they shouldn’t be held in contempt for violating his court orders to turn deportation flights around after the president invoked the Alien Enemies Act. Last week, Trump demanded the Supreme Court lift the judge’s restraining order to resume those removals, arguing that the case “presents fundamental questions about who decides how to conduct sensitive national-security-related operations in this country.”“
The Constitution supplies a clear answer: the President. The republic cannot afford a different choice,” the petition states.
Crockett shreds Trump after stating he's 'not joking' about a third term
Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett shredded Donald Trump hours after he claimed that he was “not joking” about seeking a constitutionally barred third term.
The Democrat, who is one of Trump’s most vocal adversaries, took to X on Sunday and told the president – and former star of The Apprentice – that running for the White House isn’t a reality show.
“So, that’s actually not allowed,” Crockett said. “The Constitution isn’t optional, sir. This isn’t a reality show — it’s reality. Two terms, that’s it.”
Poland will be Trump’s next target for takeover, Democrat teases
As the White House continues to make clear Donald Trump’s territorial ambitions over Greenland, one Democrat is wondering just how much of the globe could be on the president’s agenda.
Seth Moulton, a congressman from Massachusetts and member of the Armed Services Committee in the House, questioned whether Trump’s stated national security concerns justifying his calls for Greenland to be annexed by the United States would be taken further — even as he conceded that there were legitimate concerns about the presence of Russian forces in the Arctic.
He spoke with CNN’s Jessica Dean and quipped that Donald Trump could apply the rationale of seeking to constrain Russian forces to justify territorial claims around the world.
The Independent's Washington, D.C. Correspondent John Bowden has more:
Democrat mockingly suggests that Trump will go after Poland next
Trump questions liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate's sanity
Donald Trump branded Susan Crawford, the liberal candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court election, a “DISASTER” while hailing Brad Schimel, the conservative candidate, “above all SANE.”
On Wednesday, voters in Wisconsin will cast their ballots in the highly contentious and consequential election, which is widely regarded as one of the first major tests of the second Trump term.
“Brad Schimel’s Opponent, Susan Crawford, is a DISASTER! She is so Far Left that even her own Party, the Radical Democrats, don’t want ANYTHING to do with her, he wrote on Truth Social Sunday.
“Wisconsin Values are perfectly represented by Brad Schimel. He is Conservative, Strong and, above all, SANE. His Opponent is a Liberal Lunatic who will throw our Country, and the State of Wisconsin, into TOTAL CHAOS. Vote for Brad Schimel!”
So far, MAGA megadonor Elon Musk has poured an estimated $20 million into Schimel’s campaign coffers.
The Supreme Court race has dwarfed previous spending records for a U.S. judicial election, with more than $81 million spent in the campaign. The previous record was set in Wisconsin two years ago and was estimated at $51 million.
Trump and Starmer hold ‘productive negotiations’ on US-UK trade deal
Rubio: 17 MS-13 and Tren de Aragua gang members deported to El Salvador
Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Monday that the U.S. military deported 17 gang members from MS-13 (Mara Salvatrucha) and Tren de Aragua to El Salvador.
Donald Trump designated the two criminal groups as Foreign Terrorist Organizations in an executive order signed last month.
Rubio thanks Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele for the “unparalleled partnership” shared between the two nations.
Trump brands Turnberry vandals 'terrorists' and hopes they are 'treated harshly'
President Donald Trump thanked British Prime Minister Kier Starmer after a man was charged in connection to the vandalism that occurred at his Scottish golf course, Turnberry.
The president labeled the suspect a “terrorist” on Truth Social and said he hopes they are treated “very harshly” after red paint was sprayed on the clubhouse at the 800-acre resort in South Ayrshire earlier this month.
“I was just informed by Prime Minister Starmer of the United Kingdom, that they caught the terrorists who attacked the beautiful Turnberry, in Scotland. They did serious damage, and will hopefully be treated harshly,” Trump wrote Sunday.
“The three people who did this are in prison. You cannot let things like this attack happen, and I greatly appreciate the work of Prime Minister Starmer, and UK Law Enforcement.”
A 33-year-old man had been charged in connection with the incident, while a 75-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman previously arrested as part of the investigation had been released pending further inquiries, according to Police Scotland.
U.S. ‘doesn’t need Canada for anything,’ Trump says
After repeated calls for Canada to be the 51st U.S. state and lobbying the nation’s prime minister to consider taking a demotion to governor, Trump says that the U.S. doesn’t need anything from its northern neighbor after all.
“We don’t need energy from Canada. We don’t need lumber from Canada. We don’t need anything from Canada,” Trump said on board Air Force One on Sunday evening. “I believe this will be the golden age of America.”
