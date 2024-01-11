Trump slams ‘mean and nasty’ fraud trial judge as he heads to NY court: Live
Republican accuses justice and state attorney general of trying to ‘screw’ him ahead of Iowa caucuses
Donald Trump has again lashed out at Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over his civil fraud trial in New York, calling him “mean and nasty” for not allowing him to deliver his own closing argument at today’s hearing.
The defendant alleged on Truth Social that Judge Engoron and state attorney general Letitia James were working together to “screw” him, accusing them of “election interference” for scheduling Thursday’s session so close to the Iowa caucuses on Monday and labelling the trial “rigged and unfair”.
The Republican front-runner appeared on a Fox News town hall broadcast from Des Moines last night rather than join GOP rivals Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis for a CNN debate and tried to backtrack on his earlier declaration that he would be a dictator for the first day of his next term, should he win November’s presidential election.
“We’re going to do two things – the border, we’re going to make it so tight you can’t get in unless you come in legally,” he said.
“And the other is energy. We’re going to drill, baby drill. After that, I’m not going to be a dictator.”
Breaking: Trump trial judge suffered bomb threat at own home
Judge Arthur Engoron – the justice presiding over his civil fraud trial in New York, who has been the subject of regular attacks from the defendant on Truth Social – has suffered a bomb threat at his own home, according to The Daily Beast.
The alleged threat came hours after the former president’s latest tirade on the platform after the court’s release of an email exchange showing Trump’s lawyers refusing to commit their client to limiting his outbursts in their pitch for his delivery of closing arguments this morning.
It’s also the latest in a wave of violent threats targeting judges and prosecutors overseeing a growing number of legal challenges against him and the latest alleged threat to a US official amid a string of “swatting” attempts and bomb hoaxes across the country.
Special counsel Jack Smith, US district judge Tanya Chutkan and now Judge Engoron have all received violent threats in recent days.
Today’s hearing is expected go ahead as scheduled, despite this morning’s threat.
In a statement this morning, New York attorney general Letitia James said: “Before this trial began, the Court ruled in our favor and found that Donald Trump engaged in years of significant financial fraud and unjustly enriched himself and his family.
“Throughout this trial, we revealed the full scale and scope of that fraud.
“I am proud of the case we presented, and I am confident that the facts and the rule of law are on our side.”
‘Just like he said’: Biden capitalises on Trump boasting about overturning Roe v Wade
President Joe Biden pushed home the message that reproductive rights are not safe in Republican hands as he emphasised his predecessor’s comments about being “proud” to have taken down Roe v Wade.
During last night’s town hall in Des Moines, rump boasted about removing the constitutional right to abortion, saying: “For 54 years, they were trying to get Roe v Wade terminated. And I did it and I’m proud to have done it”.
All three of Trump’s Supreme Court justices voted to overturn the landmark 1973 decision in the case Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June 2022.
The Biden-Harris HQ account posted this on X in response to Trump braggin that the ruling amounted to a “miracle”:
Gustaf Kilander has more.
Trump says he’s already chosen VP pick in Fox News town hall
He’s such a tease, isn’t he?
Rachel Sharp has this on his likely options.
Trump defends making millions from foreign governments while president
Here’s what the Republican had to say about making fat stacks of cash while serving as commander-in-chief, following House Democrats’ findings last week.
Apparently it’s fine because the Founding Fathers did it!
Namita Singh reports.
Truth Social: Trump calls New York trial judge ‘mean and nasty'
Even by his own standards, this one is, as the man himself would say, a real beauty.
Oh boy.
We will be bringing you all the latest on today’s events in Manhattan later on, incidentally, so stay tuned.
In the meantime, here’s Alex Woodward with every you need to know.
Trump refuses to commit to Nato in second term
The Republican refused last night to commit to the US staying in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) if he is elected for a second term, accusing European countries of exploiting the US on trade and strategic affairs.
“Would you be committed to Nato in second Trump term,” asked Fox host Bret Baier.
“Depends on if they treat us properly,” the GOP front-runner answered.
“Look, Nato has taken advantage of our country. The European countries… took advantage of us on trade and then they took advantage of us on military protection.”
Namita Singh has more.
‘We are going to have the largest deportation effort in the history of our country'
Trump also made the alarming claim that, if he returns to the White House: “We are going to have the largest deportation effort in the history of our country. We’re bringing everybody back to where they came from. We have no choice. We have no choice”.
In comments reminiscent of his 2015 announcement speech, Republican said of illegal immigrants in the Biden era: “I think by the time his administration ends, and hopefully quickly, it’s going to be 18 million people, that’s bigger than New York state that’s bigger than just about every state.
“Many of those people come from jails and prisons. Many of those people come from mental institutions and insane asylums, and many of those people are terrorists.”
Trump asked to condemn political violence
The former president was again asked, as he had been in Washington on Tuesday, whether he would condemn political violence and was, once more, less than forthcoming on the subject.
Truth Social: Trump says town hall drew ‘wonderful reviews’, praises Christie, attacks remaining rivals
Here are the front-runner’s latest thoughts from Truth Social.
Unsurprisingly, he’s given himself some glowing feedback on his latest television appearance.
He’s also been busy stoking his base by posting attacks on Haley and DeSantis, the latter particularly rich that only last week he praised Chinese authoritarian Xi Jinping himself and House Democrats he had pocketed at least $5.5m from Chinese businesses during his presidency.
He has also been attacking Judge Arthur Engoron for refusing to allow him to deliver his one final argument in a New York courtroom today and praising Christie over that hot mic moment.
You can read all about that one from Eric Garcia below.
‘When there’s a crash I hope it’s going to be during these next 12 months’
Trump claimed during his Fox News town hall: “We have a situation which I believe the stock market goes up because I’m leading”.
“I think, if I wasn’t leading, the stock market would be 25 per cent lower. And I think frankly, if I didn’t win, I think the stock market would crash, but when there’s a crash I hope it’s going to be during these next 12 months because I don’t want to be Herbert Hoover.”
He made something similar to Lou Dobbs during his Lindell TV interview on Monday, which you can read more about below.
