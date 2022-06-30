Jan 6 hearings – live: Liz Cheney earns standing ovation for speech calling out Republicans
Republican US representative Liz Cheney delivered a fiery speech to call out Donald Trump and GOP leaders at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Wednesday night, receiving thunderous applause from the audience.
Ms Cheney, who is the vice-chair of the House committee investigating the 6 January riots, said Mr Trump’s efforts have turned out to be “more chilling and more threatening” than first imagined as the full picture is emerging.
“Republicans cannot both be loyal to Donald Trump and loyal to the Constitution,” she said, to a round of applause.
She said Americans are confronting a “domestic threat” like nothing seen before and that Mr Trump attempted to unravel the foundations of the constitutional Republic.
She also praised former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson and others who are testifying against Mr Trump for their “bravery and her patriotism”.
In the first action since Ms Hutchinson’s explosive testimony this week, the panel subpoenaed Trump’s White House counsel Pat Cipollone, whose resistance to Mr Trump’s false claims has made him a long-sought witness.
Perhaps not Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Her attortney said the conservative activist has “serious concerns” about testifying before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.
Mark Paoletta sent an eight-page letter, obtained by The Daily Caller, to the committee as it has sought her testimony. Mr Paoletta specifically cited how Supreme Court Justices have been subjected to threats after a draft opinion of the court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade.
“I would also note that this has been a particularly stressful time as the Thomases have been subjected to an avalanche of death threats and other abuse by the unprecedented assault on the conservative Supreme Court Justices and their families”, the letter said.
Eric Garcia had this report.
Justice Stephen Breyer will retire this week from the Supreme Court, he told Joe Biden in a letter on Wedesday.
Taking his place will be Ketanji Brown Jackson, who will be the first Black woman on the high court.
Will the Biden appointment change the direction of the conservative court full of Trump nominees? Probably not so much.
Alex Woodward has more.
Liz Cheney to debate Trump-endorsed primary challengers
After hearing a string of controversial public testimonies before the Jan 6 panel, Liz Cheney will return to Wyoming to debate Republican primary challengers.
Ms Cheney will face Donald Trump-endorsed opponent Harriet Hageman among others where she is likely to draw criticism for the explosive testimonies detailing Mr Trump’s irate and violent behaviour.
The primaries debate on Thursday will be hosted by Wyoming PBS in Sheridan and it will be closed to the public for security reasons. It is to also prevent people from disrupting the event, the station’s general manager Terry Dugas said in a statement. “There are regular reports in the media of political figures and public servants being assaulted. Even in Wyoming, political figures receive death threats,” Mr Dugas said.
Donald Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon has requested that his trial over contempt of Congress charges should be delayed by several months, arguing that publicity from the House select committee’s hearing into 6 January may influence jurors’ opinions.
“Public impact is not limited to the hearings themselves, but to the media coverage that magnified the hearings. In Washington, DC, where trial will take place – and where the acts alleged in the Indictment took place – every major media outlet treated the hearings as a top news story,” the attorneys wrote in the court filing on Wednesday.
It said “every person accused of a crime is guaranteed a fair trial”, requesting his trial to be moved from 18 July to 25 October.
“Those broadcasts have been repackaged and re-broadcast in countless forms, creating a saturation of the information sources available to Washington, DC residents,” the filing said.
“Under the circumstances, a continuance is warranted – to allow the effects of the Select Committee hearing coverage a chance to subside.”
Almost half of Americans believe that the former president Donald Trump should be criminally charged for his role in the attack on the US capitol last year on 6 January.
According to the survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 48 per cent of adults polled to say that the former president should be held accountable and face charges while 32 per cent said he should not be charged.
Other 20 per cent did not have an opinion on the topic.
The poll was conducted before the five public hearings by the House committee but before Tuesday’s surprise hearing featuring former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.
US Capitol Police Sgt Aquilino Gonell told HuffPost that Donald Trump is responsible for the injuries he sustained during the attack on Congress.
“Our own president set us up,” he told the outlet. “I just feel betrayed. The president should be doing everything possible to help us and he didn’t do it. He wanted to lead the mob and wanted to lead the crowd himself ... he wanted to be a tyrant.”
Speaking about the events on January 6, Sgt Gonell tweeted on Tuesday: “When [Trump] tweeted about Pence, the fighting in the tunnel intensified. We held the line hoping the President would be on our side and send us help. Mike Pence is lucky to be alive, he’s lucky we kept our OATH AND HELD THE LINE. Your boss tried to have you killed. Testify.”
DOJ officials felt ‘blindsided’ after Hutchinson’s testimony
The testimony of former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson has exposed the widening rift between the Justice Department and congressional investigators.
Some of the officials of the Justice Department, according to a New York Times report, felt blindsided and were left astonished with the explosive testimony as the panel did not provide them with videos or transcripts of her taped interviews with committee members beforehand.
The surprise hearing came as a parallel investigation is going on by the federal prosecutors to determine the extent of the former president’s involvement in the riots and it will soon converge.
The committee members have also suggested that Attorney General Merrick B Garland is not moving swiftly enough in investigating leads. But Senior Justice Department officials say that committee members’ resistance to turn over transcripts has slowed their progress.
