Trump news – live: Giuliani accused of pardon scheme as Trump rages at Russia probe after Durham report
Trump’s name has also cropped up in a bombshell sexual harassment lawsuit brought against Rudy Giuliani
Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall
Donald Trump has lashed out what he described as “cockroaches” in Washington, DC following the release of the Durham report.
The 300-page report – from an investigation led by Trump-appointed Special Counsel John Durham – railed against the FBI for opening a probe into alleged ties between Mr Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Russian government.
“THEY ARE SCUM, LIKE COCKROACHES ALL OVER WASHINGTON, D.C.,” the former president wrote on Truth Social in response to the findings.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s name has cropped up in a bombshell lawsuit brought against Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and his former personal attorney.
Mr Giuliani’s former aide Noelle Dunphy is suing Mr Giuliani for sexual harassment while she worked for him in 2019 and 2020. Mr Giuliani has strongly denied the claims.
In the lawsuit, Ms Dunphy claims that she was told that he and then-president Mr Trump were offering to sell presidential pardons for $2m apiece.
She also claims that she was forced to give Mr Giuliani oral sex while he was on speakerphone to Mr Trump.
Three female former Trump officials describe inappropriate behaviour
After myriad accusations having been levelled against him during the election and the near-disaster of the Access Hollywood tape, one might have predicted that Mr Trump would have been hyper-vigilant about how he conducted himself around women once he was sworn in as president and fully moved into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
But, according to multiple women who served in top roles during his four-year term, such a prediction would have been dead wrong.
In the days since the Manhattan jury in Ms Carroll’s lawsuit rendered a verdict against the twice-impeached ex-president, three former high-ranking female Trump administration officials have come forward to describe inappropriate behaviour on Mr Trump’s part towards other female public servants in his employ.
The trio includes two of Mr Trump’s top lieutenants, Alyssa Farah Griffin — his ex-White House communications director who now co-hosts ABC’s The View — and Stephanie Grisham, who served as press secretary both Mr Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump in addition to serving as Ms Trump’s chief of staff.
Lara Trump bombarded with Donald Trump falsehoods after claiming everything he says comes true
Lara Trump faced a barrage of examples of her father-in-law getting things wrong after she claimed that “pretty much everything” he has ever said has come true.
Ms Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, appeared on Newsmax on Monday to discuss special prosecutor John Durham’s report criticising the FBI’s handling of the investigation into connections between Russia and the Trump campaign.
“How many times has what he said actually come true? Pretty much everything he ever talked about — and, by the way, he was mocked for saying — have all come true,” Ms Trump said on Newsmax.
Donald Trump claimed before the report was released that Mr Durham was set to reveal the “crime of the century” but the report instead called the actions of the FBI “extremely troublesome”.
The report stated that the FBI shouldn’t have started its full investigation of the alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, but the report didn’t suggest that “wholesale changes” be made to guidelines or policy.
VIDEO: E. Jean Carroll Mulling Another Defamation Lawsuit Against Trump: 'Weighing All Of Our Options'
A suspect looking for a Virginia congressman attacked two of his staffers with a baseball bat. What happened?
A Democratic congressman’s office is reeling after two staffers were attacked by a baseball bat-wielding man who was allegedly looking for the lawmaker.
Xuan Kha Tran Pham was arrested on Monday for the attack at the district office of Rep Gerry Connolly in Fairfax, Virginia.
Authorities are now working to determine the suspect’s motive as the two staffers recover from non-life-threatening injuries to the staffers.
It’s believed that Mr Connolly was the intended target - while the lawmaker himself said he doesn’t think the motive was political.
“I have the best team in Congress,” Mr Connolly said in a statement. “My district office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day. The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating.”
Here’s what we know so far:
What we know about baseball bat attack on Virginia congressman’s staff
Suspect allegedly visited Rep Gerry Connolly’s district office and asked for the congressman before attacking two staffers
Kari Lake headed to trial on last remaining claim in suit over loss in Arizona governor’s race
A judge has rejected a bid by election officials to throw out the last remaining election misconduct claim by Kari Lake, the 2022 Republican candidate for Arizona governor, setting up a three-day trial over the former TV anchor’s challenge of her defeat to Democrat Katie Hobbs.
In a ruling issued Monday night, Superior Court Judge Peter A. Thompson refused to throw out Lake’s claim that centered on signature-verification efforts of early ballots in Maricopa County.
Thompson said Lake should have the chance to present testimony about whether Arizona’s most populous county properly verified signatures on ballot affidavit envelopes.
The trial is scheduled to begin Wednesday.
Eric Trump threatens to sue Rachel Maddow
Eric Trump has reportedly threatened to sue MSNBC‘s Rachel Maddow for pointing out that he will appear alongside anti-Semitic speakers during a ReAwaken America Tour stop at Trump National Doral in Miami this weekend.
Donald Trump‘s younger son is scheduled to speak this weekend along with his wife, former Fox News contributor Lara Trump, alongside right-wing influencers Scott McKay and Charlie Ward, who have been accused of spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and praising Adolf Hitler, according to The Daily Beast.
Maddow made note of the speaker schedule and expressed shock that one of Mr Trump’s sons would publicly appear alongside them.
“I can’t really believe they are going ahead with it,” she said on a Monday broadcast.
Eric Trump took to Twitter the following night to complain about the story, saying Maddow was “walking a fine line” and insisting that his family is the “most pro-Israel family in American political history.”
VOICES: An assault on congressional staff shows how all too commonplace political violence has become
Another day, another example of political violence. On Monday, a man walked into the district office of Democratic Representative Gerry Connolly of Virginia and allegedly attacked two staffers before he was ultimately arrested.
The attack is just the latest example of how normal violence against elected officials has become. The assailant reportedly wanted to find the Virginia congressman before he opted to hit the two staffers with a metal baseball bat, according to the congressman’s office. He was ultimately apprehended, but not before the two staffers suffered injuries.
Even though Mr Connolly’s office said the injuries did not threaten the staffers’ lives, the attack shows how political violence is no longer contained just to Washington, but can spread even to district offices.
How Republicans and right-wing media turned Jordan Neely’s killer into a hero
In his upside-down version of the parable, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis compared the man who fatally choked a homeless New Yorker to the “good Samaritan,” the biblical figure who came to the aid of a man who was stripped, beaten and left for dead on the side of the road.
According to witness accounts, Jordan Neely loudly complained of hunger and thirst when he boarded a Manhattan F train on 1 May, said he did not care whether he was jailed or killed, and threw his jacket to the ground before a man identified as Daniel Penny grabbed him from behind and pinned him to the ground in a chokehold for several minutes.
“We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny,” Mr DeSantis wrote on Twitter after Mr Penny was formally charged with manslaughter on 12 May. “Take back the streets for law abiding citizens,” he wrote.
Republican elected officials and right-leaning media outlets and personalities have similarly described Mr Penny as a heroic figure, and lambasted the fact that charges were brought against him at all, rejecting the idea that prosecutors or law enforcement should even investigate.
Rudy Giuliani avoids any mention of bombshell harassment lawsuit in hour-long YouTube show
Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani seemed to appear unfazed by the allegations of sexual harassment made by a former staffer just hours ahead of his YouTube show on Monday.
During his 76-minute show, Mr Giuliani did not even once mention the allegations and continued to share his opinion on the Durham report.
The long-awaited report by US special counsel John Durham, which was released on Monday, found that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) lacked “actual evidence” to investigate Donald Trump‘s 2016 presidential campaign and relied too heavily on tips provided by Trump’s political opponents to fuel the probe.
Mr Giuliani, who previously worked as president Trump’s personal attorney, continued his rant on the charges against Daniel Penny over the killing of Jordan Neely while boasting about his work cleaning up New York City’s Times Square as mayor.
How did the FBI respond to Durham report?
The FBI pointed out that it had long ago made dozens of corrective actions. Had those measures been in place in 2016, it says, the errors at the center of the report could have been prevented.
It also took pains to note that the conduct in the report took place before the current director, Christopher Wray, took the job in fall 2017.
What happens next?
It didn’t take long for Republicans in Congress to react. Rep. Jim Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, said he had invited Durham to testify on Capitol Hill next week. Trump, too, sought to seize on the report, saying it showed how the American public had been “scammed.”
Though the FBI says it’s already taken some steps, Durham did say it’s possible more reform could be needed. One idea, he said, would be to provide additional scrutiny of politically sensitive investigations by identifying an official who would be responsible for challenging the steps taken in a probe.
He said his team had considered but did not ultimately recommend steps that would curtail the FBI’s investigative authorities, including its use of tools under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to eavesdrop on suspected spies or terrorists.
