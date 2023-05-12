✕ Close Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall

Donald Trump is appealing the verdict in the E Jean Carroll case after he was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

This comes after the 79-year-old said she may sue him for a third time after his “vile” comments during the CNN town hall.

Ms Carroll spoke toThe New York Timeson Thursday morning, saying that the former president’s comments were “just stupid, it’s just disgusting, vile, foul, it wounds people”.

Her attorney, Roberta Kaplan, told the paper that “Everything’s on the table, obviously, and we have to give serious consideration to it”.

Mr Trump also defended CNN over his chaotic town hall, saying that the network did “the right thing” by putting him on their channel.

Meanwhile, CNN CEO Chris Licht praised town hall moderator Kaitlan Collins for her “masterful performance last night” during an editorial call with network staff.

“America was served very well by what we did last night,” he added, according to former CNN media reporter Brian Stelter.

“Many CNN employees strongly disagree,” wrote Stelter.