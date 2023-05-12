Trump news – live: Trump to appeal E Jean Carroll verdict as she threatens to sue him again
Trump defends chaotic town hall on CNN, says network did ‘the right thing’ by putting him on the channel
Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall
Donald Trump is appealing the verdict in the E Jean Carroll case after he was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation.
This comes after the 79-year-old said she may sue him for a third time after his “vile” comments during the CNN town hall.
Ms Carroll spoke toThe New York Timeson Thursday morning, saying that the former president’s comments were “just stupid, it’s just disgusting, vile, foul, it wounds people”.
Her attorney, Roberta Kaplan, told the paper that “Everything’s on the table, obviously, and we have to give serious consideration to it”.
Mr Trump also defended CNN over his chaotic town hall, saying that the network did “the right thing” by putting him on their channel.
Meanwhile, CNN CEO Chris Licht praised town hall moderator Kaitlan Collins for her “masterful performance last night” during an editorial call with network staff.
“America was served very well by what we did last night,” he added, according to former CNN media reporter Brian Stelter.
“Many CNN employees strongly disagree,” wrote Stelter.
Eric Trump threatens to sue Rachel Maddow
Eric Trump has reportedly threatened to sue MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow for pointing out that he will appear alongside antisemitic speakers during a ReAwaken America Tour stop at Trump National Doral in Miami this weekend.
Donald Trump’s younger son is scheduled to speak this weekend along with his wife, former Fox News contributor Lara Trump, alongside right-wing influencers Scott McKay and Charlie Ward, who have been accused of spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories and praising Adolf Hitler, according to The Daily Beast.
Maddow made note of the speaker schedule and expressed shock that one of Mr Trump’s sons would publicly appear alongside them.
Graig Graziosi has more:
Eric Trump threatens to sue Rachel Maddow
Eric Trump reportedly kicked the speakers off the tour, according to attorney Alan Dershowitz
Trump calls police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt a ‘thug’ during CNN town hall
Donald Trump once again demonised the Capitol police who that shot and killed rioter Ashli Babbitt on 6 January, 2021.
During a much-maligned CNN town hall featuring the former president, Mr Trump called the officer, who is Black, a “thug.”
In addition, he falsely said that the officer bragged about killing Babbitt. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, who moderated the town hall, pushed back on that claim.
Babbitt was a former member of the US Air Force and a Trump loyalist when she answered the then-president’s call to protest the 2020 election results in Washington DC.
She was wearing a Trump flag tied around her neck like a cape when she attempted to climb into the Capitol through a broken window. An officer inside the building shot and killed her.
Read more:
Trump calls police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt a ‘thug’ during CNN town hall
Mr Trump called 6 January, 2021 a ‘beautiful day’
Impossible task or journalism fail? Kaitlan Collins, CNN’s rising star who faced Trump and lost
A journalist who was once banned from a White House event for asking awkward questions about Vladimir Putin has moderated an event featuring a man facing legal jeopardy who lied about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, in a town hall aired on the cable news network he blamed for publishing fake news.
We’re talking about CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins and Donald Trump, who of course wants to be president once again, in his first time back on the news network he has spent years disparaging.
Collins became known to most in her previous role as CNN’s White House correspondent.
She delivered breaking news from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in a commanding, confident tone throughout the Trump presidency, fast becoming a familiar face onscreen and known as a political authority, reports my colleague Oliver O’Connell.
Kaitlan Collins: CNN’s rising star who went head-to-head with Trump
31-year-old journalist was once banned from White House after clashing with Donald Trump, Oliver O’Connell reports
Indiana GOP Senator says he won’t support Trump for presidential nomination
Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young told CNN that he’s not planning on supporting Mr Trump for the GOP nomination in 2024.
When asked why, he said: “Where do I begin?”
About Mr Trump not calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal, he said: “I think President Trump’s judgment is wrong in this case. President Putin and his government have engaged in war crimes.”
“That’s why I don’t intend to support him for the Republican nomination,” he added.
He later added, according to HuffPost: “You want a nominee to win the general election. As President Trump says, I prefer winners. He consistently loses. In fact, he has a habit of losing not just his own elections, but losing elections for others.”
“I can’t think of someone worst equipped to bring people together... and advance our collective values than the former president. I don’t think conservatives would be well served by electing someone whose core competency seems to be owning someone on Twitter,” he added.
Mr Young didn’t answer when asked if he would support Mr Trump if he becomes the GOP presidential nominee.
“I don’t think he’ll be the nominee. Republicans are in a winning mood. We want to win. We know he’s the shortest path to losing,” he said.
Justice Department seeks to put Trump deposition on hold in case of FBI agent fired over text messages
The Justice Department asked a judge on Thursday to put on hold a scheduled deposition of Donald Trump in a lawsuit brought by an FBI agent who was fired over text messages critical of the former president.
The government said in a federal court filing that a judge should order lawyers for Peter Strzok to take the deposition of FBI director Christopher Wray before they seek to question Mr Trump.
The Justice Department says an interview with Mr Wray may eliminate the need for Mr Trump’s deposition, and that if the judge handling the lawsuit does not grant its request, it will ask a federal appeals court to intervene.
Lawyers for the former president support the Justice Department’s position, according to a footnote in the government’s filing, while Mr Strzok’s attorneys oppose it.
Report:
Justice Dept. seeks to put Trump deposition on hold in case of FBI agent fired over text messages
The Justice Department is asking a judge to put on hold a scheduled deposition of Donald Trump in a lawsuit brought by an FBI agent who was fired over text messages critical of the former president
VOICES: Disastrous Trump town hall begs the question: What was CNN thinking?
Oh, to be a fly on the wall at CNN’s editorial meeting on Thursday.
What did they think would happen when they put Donald Trump and an audience of friendly supporters on live television for an hour and a half?
Did they think treating him like a normal candidate would lead him to act like a normal candidate?
Did they think making the moderator of the town hall a young, female reporter who once worked for the right-wing Daily Caller would lead him to treat her with respect even when she pointed out that he was blatantly lying on any number of topics?
Look, I get the reasoning behind offering Mr Trump a town hall appearance.
Read more:
Disastrous Trump town hall begs the question: What was CNN thinking?
Donald Trump does not change – ever
Trump turned his liabilities into laugh lines at CNN town hall, underscoring GOP rivals' challenge
The Republicans in the audience laughed when former President Donald Trump mocked a woman who accused him of rape. They cheered when he defended his role during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. And they applauded again after he said he was “honored” to “terminate Roe v. Wade.”
Trump’s defiant performance at the CNN town hall on Wednesday may ultimately hurt his standing with key groups of voters in next fall’s general election, especially women, suburbanites and independents. But the reaction of those who attended also demonstrated his extraordinary grip on the conservative voters who will soon decide the fight for the GOP presidential nomination.
The magnitude of the challenge ahead for Trump’s Republican rivals was clear as the former president repeatedly turned his greatest political liabilities into jokes and applause lines for the GOP base. On Thursday, a day after the town hall, Trump’s Republican critics conceded they don’t know how to stop him.
Read more:
Trump turned his liabilities into laugh lines at CNN town hall, underscoring GOP rivals' challenge
Former President Donald Trump’s defiant performance at the CNN town hall may ultimately hurt his standing with key groups of voters in next fall's general election
Trump defends CNN over town hall as his ratings for event drops
Donald Trump has defended CNN for hosting his controversial town hall event as viewing figures show his ratings for the event were down.
“I was happy to do it,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. “I got the word out to millions of people that would generally not hear this point of view concerning things such as the border, inflation, the economy, energy independence, the Afghanistan catastrophe and more.”
“CNN is taking a lot of heat,” Mr Trump added. “I think CNN did the right thing by putting me on—all you have to do is look at their fantastic ratings.
The chaotic event in New Hampshire, which allowed the former president a broad platform to spread election lies and conspiracy theories, drew 3.3 million viewers.
While it made CNN the most watched cable news network on Wednesday night, according to ratings from Nielson, the event drew fewer viewers than town halls he did on Fox News, reports Axios.
The town hall also failed to beat the 3.4 million viewers who tuned into a Joe Biden town hall in 2020 before the presidential election in which he beat Mr Trump.
CNN has been blasted by insiders at the network for its decision for putting on the live event, but Mr Trump came to the network’s defence on Thursday.
Report:
Trump defends CNN over town hall as his ratings for event drop
Former president drew 3.3 million viewers on network, less than he achieved at similar events on Fox News
Trump may be sued again by E Jean Carroll after he called sexual abuse claim ‘fake’ at CNN town hall
E Jean Carroll says that she may sue Donald Trump again after the former president branded her sexual abuse claim against him “fake” and a “made up story” during a CNN town hall.
Mr Trump’s lashed out at Ms Carroll just one day after a jury found him liable for sexually assaulting her in the 1990s and ordered him to pay $5m in damages.
Ms Carroll, 79, sued the former president for raping her in a dressing room at a Bergdorf Goodman in New York in 1996, and then “destroying” her reputation when he claimed she was lying.
Read more:
Carroll may sue Trump again after he called sex abuse claim ‘fake’ at CNN town hall
The former president lashed out a day after a jury ordered him to pay the former Elle columnist $5m in damages
Marjorie Taylor Greene praises Melania Trump for being a good immigrant
Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has praised former First Lady Melania Trump as a model immigrant to the United States as a rule allowing immigration officials to deport migrants as a public health measure ends.
Ms Greene’s comments about Ms Trump came as she was addressing the House of Representatives on Wednesday with remarks about the state of the country’s southern border and broader immigration policies.
“I would like to remind everyone that Republicans believe in legal immigration,” Ms Greene said. “As a matter of fact, we are very proud of our former first lady, Melania Trump, who immigrated legally to the United States. But there is a clear difference in policies when we talk about border and security for the United States of America.”
Ms Greene, a self-identified Christian nationalist who supported efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election and lost her committee assignments in the last Congress for endorsing political violence, favours strict immigration control at the US-Mexico border.
Immigration has taken centre stage this week in Washington as Title 42, the public health order put in place that allowed the government to expel migrants who arrived from countries with Covid-19 outbreaks, is lifted today.
Read more:
Marjorie Taylor Greene praises Melania Trump for being a good immigrant
Ms Greene’s comments come as the Title 42 immigration order expires
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies