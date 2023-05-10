Trump CNN town hall — live: Kaitlan Collins prepares to face Trump as calls grow to boycott network over event
Kaitlan Collins will lead questioning of Donald Trump at town hall meeting tonight in New Hampshire
Donald Trump is set to appear at a highly anticipated - and highly controversial - town hall event hosted by CNN tonight.
The town hall is set to kick off in New Hampshire at 8pm on Wednesday. It comes just one day after Mr Trump was found liable of sexually abusing and defaming writer E Jean Carroll in a New York trial.
Mr Trump immediately railed against the jury’s decision - which ordered him to pay $5m in damages - calling it a “total disgrace”.
Meanwhile, CNN has faced intense backlash over its decision to host the former president who has repeatedly decried the network’s reporting as “fake news”.
While the town hall was condemned immediately after being announced last week, fury grew even stronger following Tuesday’s verdict as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threw her weight behind fresh calls to cancel it.
Neither CNN nor Trump, however, have shown any intention to call it off. As such, Mr Trump is set to face tough questioning from both host Kaitlan Collins and the audience.
Cheney launches anti-Trump ad ahead of ex-president’s CNN town hall
The political action committee founded by former Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney is out with a television ad warning Americans that former president Donald Trump “is a risk America can never take again”.
The 60-second ad is set to run in the New Hampshire area before and after Mr Trump appears on the network Wednesday evening for a town hall session with anchor Kaitlan Collins.
Although it will reach viewers who tune in to the event on Wednesday, a CNN spokesperson told The Independent that the network “does not control the local ads that run periodically on CNN during local breaks” and stressed that CNN “doesn’t sell ads to candidates or campaigns during our town hall events”.
Narrated by Ms Cheney, the ad describes how Mr Trump began lying about the conduct of the 2020 election after it became clear he would lose to Joe Biden.
DC officer injured during Capitol riot blasts CNN for Trump town hall
Michael Fanone, who served for two decades as a Washington DC police officer, wrote in a column for Rolling Stone magazine that the news of Mr Trump appearing on CNN in a town hall hit him like a “sucker punch”.
Mr Fanone is a CNN contributor.
“As a result of my efforts that day I was severely beaten, struck numerous times with a taser, and suffered a heart attack as well as a traumatic brain injury,” Mr Fanone wrote.
“Now, full disclosure I ‘work’ for CNN. That is, I receive a monthly check from them and have since abruptly quit my job as an MPD officer almost one year to the day after I was injured,” he added “In the nearly two years that I have worked for this network, I have had countless conversations with its employees, producers, hosts, journalists, cameramen, etc.”
“They all have stories about the ‘Trump’ years. When the former president attacked them (many by name), he inspired countless acts of violence, both threatened and overt, from his supporters. Many employees told me they were afraid to wear anything that identified them as CNN employees when out in public. So why lend your network’s platform to someone like that?” he wrote.
‘I felt strong because I knew I was telling the truth and I just stuck to it'
Ms Carroll told ABC News that she didn’t report the assault at the time as she was “too ashamed” and “blamed herself”.
In a social media post last year, Mr Trump referred to Ms Carroll’s claim as “a Hoax and a lie”.
“This woman is not my type!” he said at the time.
“I only decided to come forward and tell what happened, I thought that was enough,” Ms Carroll told ABC News. “And then he said terrible things about me.”
“I was always shaken” during the trial, she added. “But I felt strong because I knew I was telling the truth and I just stuck to it.”
E Jean Carroll reveals she was ‘shaken’ throughout Trump civil rape trial before ‘overwhelming’ verdict
E Jean Carroll has said that her court victory against Donald Trump was “probably the happiest day of my life”.
The writer and magazine journalist appeared on Good Morning America on ABC alongside her lead lawyer Roberta Kaplan on Wednesday, saying that she was “shaken” during the entire trial, calling the moment the verdict was handed down a “wonderful, overwhelming moment”.
On Tuesday, a Manhattan court found the former president liable for sexual abuse and defamation. Ms Carroll, a former Elle advice columnist and SNL writer, was awarded $5m in damages.
Ms Carroll filed a lawsuit in November after her 2019 suit against Mr Trump ground to a halt in the courts.
The 79-year-old alleged that Mr Trump raped her in a fitting room at the Berghof Goodman department store in the mid-1990s and subsequently defamed her when he made fun of her and rejected her claim last year.
Carroll tells Tacopina: ‘He did it. And you know it'
Ms Carroll appeared on CNN, saying that “the old view of the perfect victim was a woman who always screamed. A woman who immediately reported a woman whose life was supposed to fold up and she’s never supposed to experience happiness again”.
“That was just shut down with this verdict, the death of the perfect victim has happened. Now this verdict is for all women,” she added.
Speaking about her reaction to the jury not finding that Mr Trump raped her, she said: “Well, I just immediately [said] in my own head, ‘Oh, yes, he did. Oh yes, he did.’”
When she shook hands with Trump attorney Joe Tacopina, she told him: “He did it. And you know it.”
“I’m really sort of taking in the moment and the overwhelming flood of a lot of hate that’s part of it,” she told CNN.
She added that she was feeling an “overwhelming amount of relief and joy”.
“There’s a sort of a feeling of victory that, at last, somebody has held him accountable in a courtroom,” Ms Carroll said.
ICYMI: Trump falsely claims he ‘wasn’t able to defend myself’ in E Jean Carroll case after rejecting offer to testify
Donald Trump has falsely claimed that he “wasn’t able to defend” himself in the E Jean Carroll case after he rejected an offer to testify in the trial.
On Tuesday morning, the former president wrote on Truth Social that he was “waiting for a jury decision on a False Accusation where I, despite being a current political candidate and leading all others in both parties, am not allowed to speak or defend myself, even as hard nosed reporters scream questions about this case at me”.
Mr Trump’s rant comes after he missed the deadline to testify in the civil rape trial brought against him by Ms Carroll, a writer and magazine journalist.
US District Judge Lewis Kaplan had warned Mr Trump that once the deadline passed, he would no longer have the opportunity to testify in the case.
Later on Tuesday a jury found that Mr Trump sexually abused and defamed Ms Carroll.
She was awarded a total of $5m in a payout after a unanimous verdict was reached by the nine jurors in less than three hours.
E Jean Carroll says verdict day was ‘happiest day of my life'
E Jean Carroll has spoken out to describe Tuesday as the “happiest day of my life” after a jury returned a verdict that Donald Trump did sexually abuse her in a dressing room in Manhattan’s Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s.
Elle magazine columnist Ms Carroll appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday morning to say that she feels “fantastic” about the trial outcome.
“Yesterday was probably the happiest day of my life,” she said.
‘I filed this lawsuit against Donald Trump to clear my name and to get my life back’ says vindicated Carroll
E Jean Carroll said the world “finally knows the truth” after a jury had found Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation and ordered him to pay her nearly $5m.
“We’re very happy,” the 79-year-old told reporters outside court before departing in a black SUV on Tuesday afternoon.
After hearing eight days of evidence, the jury took just two and a half hours to find Mr Trump liable for the 1996 sexual assault of Ms Carroll in a dressing room at the luxury Manhattan department store Bergdorf Goodman.
Bevan Hurley reports for The Independent from the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Courthouse in New York.
E Jean Carroll says the ‘world finally knows the truth’ about Donald Trump
‘I filed this lawsuit against Donald Trump to clear my name and to get my life back,’ Ms Carroll said after verdict
Trump attorney Joe Tacopina clashes with journalist outside court
Donald Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina clashed with a journalist after his client was found liable for sexual abuse.
Footage showed Mr Tacopina confronting a reporter outside court on Tuesday as he faced questions about the verdict.
“Get that camera out of my f***ing face,” he said.
“Don’t put that microphone on my shoulder.”
As the journalist continued asking him if he was concerned about Donald Trump’s social media posts, Mr Tacopina fired back: “I already said no, do you speak English or not?”
AOC shows support for calls to cancel Trump town hall on CNN
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York liked a series of tweets calling for CNN to cancel its scheduled town hall with former president Donald Trumpafter a jury found Mr Trump liable for her sexual abuse but not her rape.
The twice-impeached former president, who is currently the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, is set to participate in a town hall on Wednesday. The event will be moderated by Kaitlan Collins.
Eric Garcia reports from Washington, DC.
AOC likes tweets that calls to cancel Trump town hall after E Jean Carroll verdict
CNN is set to hold a town hall on Wednesday evening
