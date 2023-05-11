CNN Trump town hall — live: Network under fire for ‘shameful’ platforming of Trump disinformation
Discussion moderator Kaitlan Collins’s fact checking steamrolled by Trump’s avalanche of falsehoods at New Hampshire college
Donald Trump has wrapped up a controversial town hall event hosted by CNN by saying he would only accept the results of the 2024 election if he felt they were “honest”.
The town hall in New Hampshire comes just one day after Mr Trump was found liable of sexually abusing and defaming writer E Jean Carroll by a jury. Mr Trump used the platform afforded to him by the news network to mock the woman he has been ordered to pay $5m.
While the town hall was condemned immediately after being announced last week, fury grew even stronger following Tuesday’s verdict with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Michael Fanone criticising the event — the former tweeting on the night that CNN should be “ashamed”.
In a blizzard of falsehoods, Mr Trump barrelled through the hour-long broadcast at times talking over moderator Kaitlan Collins’s facts checks and orders to answer the question asked.
Mr Trump refused to say he wants Ukraine to win the war against Russia, would not accept the result of the 2020 election, and said he would consider pardoning January 6 rioters.
When more forcefully challenged by Collins about taking classified documents, he called her a “nasty person”.
Chris Christie calls Trump ‘Putin’s puppet’
Trump calls Kaitlan Collins ‘nasty person’ in tense exchange
Former President Donald Trump called Kaitlin Collins a “nasty person” during a tense exchange over classified documents during CNN’s New Hampshire town hall.
During a back-and-forth over Mr Trump retaining classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Mr Trump and Ms Collins spoke over each other for several moments.
Gov Hogan says Trump has no business leading party back to White House
Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says “There’s a lot that can be said about Trump’s CNN Town Hall.”
He continues: “What can’t be said is that person who calls January 6th a ‘beautiful day’ and refuses to say he sides with Ukraine against Russian aggression has any business leading our party or back in the White House.”
How CNN summed up the broadcast
CNN anchor Jake Tapper summed up how the night went.
Biden rips Trump ‘beautiful day’ description of January 6
‘Predictably disastrous CNN town hall was indeed disastrous'
Former NBC, ABC, CBC news executive Mark Lukasiewicz says: “The predictably disastrous CNN town hall was indeed disastrous. Proving again: Live lying works. A friendly MAGA crowd consistently laughs, claps at Trump’s punch lines — including re sex assault and Jan 6 — and the moderator cannot begin to keep up with the AR-15 pace of lies.”
He added: “Trump lies not once, not twice, but three times about abortion doctors killing babies after birth. No moderator pushback. Time for a commercial break.”
Watch: AOC calls platforming of disinformation ‘profoundly irresponsible’ and ‘shameful'
Trump refuses to say he wants Ukraine to win war with Russia
Donald Trump refused to say he supported Ukraine to win its bloody war with Russia as he appeared on a controversial live CNN town hall.
The one-term president was repeatedly asked by host Kaitlan Collins if he backed Ukraine in its 15-month conflict with Vladimir Putin’s forces, and repeatedly dodged the question.
Graeme Massie reports.
Biden campaign tweets a response
“It’s simple, folks. Do you want four more years of that?”
“If you don’t, pitch in to our campaign.”
There are further heated back-and-forths regarding his call with Georgia election officials.=
If he is the Republican nominee, Trump says he will only accept the results of the 2024 presidential election if he feels it is an “honest one”.
The town hall draws to a close.
Trump shakes Kaitlan Collins’s hand and says: “You did a good job,” moments after calling her a “nasty person”.
