Kamala Harris on Tuesday gave a 45-minute interview to a panel of three members of the National Association of Black Journalists, the group whom Donald Trump appeared on stage for at their annual meeting earlier this summer.

During the wide-ranging discussion, the vice president spoke about her plans for the “opportunity economy”; the realities of post-Roe healthcare for women; the hateful rhetoric deployed by Trump and JD Vance against the Haitian community in Springfield, Ohio; and the second assassination attempt against the former president.

On Sunday, a man named by authorities as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was spotted aiming an AK-47-type rifle at Trump’s Florida golf course while concealed in shrubbery about 300 to 500 yards away from the politician, prompting a Secret Service agent to open fire as he fled the scene.

Routh, who appears to have been lurking in the bushes for almost 12 hours in anticipation, was later apprehended andcharged with two gun offences.