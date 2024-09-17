Harris uses interview with Black journalists to slam Trump’s ‘hateful rhetoric’ that claims migrants eat pets: Live
Vice President Kamala Harris gave interview to panel from National Association of Black Journalists, also commenting on second assassination attempt against Donald Trump
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Kamala Harris on Tuesday gave a 45-minute interview to a panel of three members of the National Association of Black Journalists, the group whom Donald Trump appeared on stage for at their annual meeting earlier this summer.
During the wide-ranging discussion, the vice president spoke about her plans for the “opportunity economy”; the realities of post-Roe healthcare for women; the hateful rhetoric deployed by Trump and JD Vance against the Haitian community in Springfield, Ohio; and the second assassination attempt against the former president.
On Sunday, a man named by authorities as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was spotted aiming an AK-47-type rifle at Trump’s Florida golf course while concealed in shrubbery about 300 to 500 yards away from the politician, prompting a Secret Service agent to open fire as he fled the scene.
Routh, who appears to have been lurking in the bushes for almost 12 hours in anticipation, was later apprehended andcharged with two gun offences.
The former president was unharmed during the incident, which came just nine weeks after he was shot in the ear by a sniper at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
‘She’s nailing it’: Joe Rogan effusively praises Harris’s debate performance against Trump
Podcaster Joe Rogan, known for hosting a wide range of guests including those on the right wing, heaped unexpected praise on the Kamala Harris campaign and the vice president’s performance in last week’s debate against Donald Trump.
“Whoever’s helping her, whoever’s coaching her, whoever’s the puppet master running the strings—you did a f***ing amazing job,” Rogan said on an episode released Monday, recorded just after the debate.
Josh Marcus reports on what else he had to say.
Joe Rogan effusively praises Harris’s debate against Trump: ‘She’s nailing it’
Influential podcaster also praised economic achievements of Trump administration
New poll: Little movement post-debate as Harris holds lead over Trump
The latest Monmouth University poll shows Vice President Kamala Harris continues to hold slightly more voter support than former President Donald Trump in the 2024 race for president.
There has been practically no change in these numbers since the last national Monmouth poll taken a few weeks after Harris entered the race, with only a handful of voters saying last week’s debate caused them to reconsider their support.
Trump has an advantage among economically disaffected voters and handling immigration, while Harris has the edge on leadership qualities and handling abortion, with a large gender gap on these key issues.
Just under half of registered voters say they will either definitely (39%) or probably (10%) vote for Harris in November and, in a separate question, just over 4 in 10 will definitely (34%) or probably (10%) support Trump. About half say they will definitely not vote for Trump (48%), while a smaller number say they definitely will not vote for Harris (42%).
These results have changed little from Monmouth’s August poll taken a few weeks after President Joe Biden dropped out of the contest. Harris then stood at 48% total support and Trump was at 43%. In fact, Trump’s support is virtually unchanged from his levels when Biden was in the race from Monmouth polling going back a year.
Last week’s debate was seen as a clear win for Harris, but very few voters report their support in the race has been affected by it. Specifically, 71% say the debate did not raise any doubts about the candidate they were already supporting, while another 17% say they did not see or hear any part of the event. Another 8% of voters say the debate raised some doubts about their choice, but it did not change their minds. That leaves a mere 3% of voters who say the debate caused them to reconsider who they may support for president. Among this impacted group, most are currently supporting Harris. Even if this represents an actual shift in vote choice for this group, it amounts to a net gain of only one point for Harris over what would have been her pre-debate margin among all voters.
IVF is supposedly key to Trump’s campaign — why didn’t JD Vance show up to vote on it?
Eric Garcia writes:
During his debate with Kamala Harris last week, former president Donald Trump said that “I have been a leader on fertilization” — and what he meant by that was in vitro fertilization treatment, otherwise known as IVF. The former president promised before the debate that either the federal government or insurance would cover the cost of IVF if he got a second term in the White House.
This all seemed a little convenient, considering it was Trump who put IVF in jeopardy.
Read on...
IVF is supposedly key to Trump’s campaign. JD Vance didn’t even show up to vote on it
Vance playing hooky comes with a hidden advantage for Democrats
Harris condemns Trump's untrue claim that Haitian immigrants are eating pets in Ohio: 'My heart breaks'
Kamala Harris rejected the untrue claim peddled by Donald Trump and his GOP allies that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio are eating people’s pets.
“I mean, my heart breaks for this community,” Harris told the National Association of Black Journalists on Tuesday. “So there were children, elementary school children. It was school photo day. You remember what that's like going to school on picture day? They dressed up in their best, got all ready, knew what they were going to wear the night before, and had to be evacuated, children, children, a whole community put in fear.”
Several schools in Springfield have evacuated students due to threats surrounding the rumors. A bomb threat on Thursday forced the evacuation of city hall and two schools. Local officials said the threat explicitly “used hateful language towards immigrants and Haitians in our community.” On Monday, threats continued to pour in. As a result, two more schools in Springfield evacuated while two nearby college campuses moved classes online and canceled on-campus events.
“I bet it's a crying shame, literally, what's happening to those families, children in that community,” Harris continued.
Brittany Mahomes now questioning Trump support after bestie Taylor Swift backed Harris
Brittany Mahomes is reportedly questioning her support of Donald Trump, following the former president’s attack on one of her close friends – Taylor Swift.
Trump’s recent attacks on Swift – who last week officially backed Kamala Harris for president – have reportedly shaken Mahomes “to her core”.
Mike Bedigan has the story.
Brittany Mahomes now questioning Trump support after Taylor Swift backs Kamala Harris
Sources said that Trump’s recent attacks on pop megastar – who last week officially backed Kamala Harris for president – has shaken Mahomes ‘to her core’
Harris says she 'checked in' on Trump after second assassination attempt
Vice President Kamala Harris checked in on Donald Trump after the second assassination attempt against him on Sunday
“I checked in to see if he was okay, and I told him what I have said publicly, there was no place for political violence in our country,” Harris said.
“I am in this election, in this race for many reasons, including to fight for our democracy. And in a democracy, there is no place for political violence. We can and should have healthy debates and discussion and disagreements, but not resort to violence to resolve those issues.”
DeSantis: Florida will launch criminal probe into apparent assassination attempt of Trump
Florida law enforcement officials will launch their own criminal investigation into the apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump that will run parallel to the federal probe, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday.
The governor said Florida prosecutors will pursue the most serious charges available under state law, including attempted murder, in the state-level investigation into Ryan Wesley Routh, who was charged Monday with federal firearms offenses.
“We have a very strong interest in holding this suspect accountable,” DeSantis told reporters.
Florida will launch criminal probe into apparent assassination attempt of Trump, governor says
Florida law enforcement officials will launch their own criminal investigation into the apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump that will run parallel to the federal probe
Watch: Harris asked about Republicans weaponzing ‘joy’ against her
Harris addresses question on Black male voters
Kamala Harris addressed a question about how she's reaching out to young Black men during this election during a discussion with the National Association of Black Journalists on Tuesday
“Polling shows that black men, particularly young black men, are considering voting for Donald Trump, and they see him as better for the economy,” an event moderator said. “What is your message to young black male voters who feel left out of this economy, and how can your economic policies materially change their lives?”
Harris said she “appreciates the spirit of the question” but warned against “the assumption that Black men are in anybody's pocket.”
“Black men are like any other voting group,” she said. “You have to earn their vote. So I'm working to earn the vote, not assuming I'm going to have it because I am Black, but because the policies and the perspectives that I have understands what we must do to recognize the needs of all communities.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments