Donald Trump sat down with Sean Hannity for a town hall to answer questions from Iowa voters on Thursday — though almost all the questions came from the Fox News host.

Before a raucous and adoring crowd, the former president was asked about domestic and foreign policy topics, claiming he would solve most within six months of taking office. When other Republican primary candidates were brought up he dismissed them as the audience booed and jeered at the mention of their names.

The town hall comes immediately after a bombshell development in the classified documents case against the former president — federal prosecutors have reportedly obtained an audio recording from a summer 2021 meeting in which it is said he acknowledges he held onto a classified Pentagon document about a potential attack on Iran and undermines his own defence.

Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday: “The illegally leaked, by the DOJ, FBI, and Special ‘Prosecutor,’ Document story is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time and, like all of the others, Fake News! I did nothing wrong, they did, and have been doing so for a long time.”