Trump town hall – live: Trump downplays secret papers recording, predicts DeSantis finishes fourth in primary
All the latest news today on the one-term president’s legal woes and 2024 campaign
Donald Trump sat down with Sean Hannity for a town hall to answer questions from Iowa voters on Thursday — though almost all the questions came from the Fox News host.
Before a raucous and adoring crowd, the former president was asked about domestic and foreign policy topics, claiming he would solve most within six months of taking office. When other Republican primary candidates were brought up he dismissed them as the audience booed and jeered at the mention of their names.
The town hall comes immediately after a bombshell development in the classified documents case against the former president — federal prosecutors have reportedly obtained an audio recording from a summer 2021 meeting in which it is said he acknowledges he held onto a classified Pentagon document about a potential attack on Iran and undermines his own defence.
Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday: “The illegally leaked, by the DOJ, FBI, and Special ‘Prosecutor,’ Document story is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time and, like all of the others, Fake News! I did nothing wrong, they did, and have been doing so for a long time.”
Ex-Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain says ‘calm down you nervous nellies’ after Biden fall
Underestimated McCarthy emerges from debt deal empowered as speaker, still threatened by far right
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is nothing if not a political survivor.
Underestimated from the start, the Republican who cruised around his California hometown of Bakersfield and stumbled into a career in Congress was never taken too seriously by the Washington establishment.
With overwhelming House passage of the debt ceiling and budget deal he negotiated with President Joe Biden, the emergent speaker proved the naysayers and eye-rollers otherwise. A relentless force, he pushed a reluctant White House to the negotiating table and delivered the votes from his balky House GOP majority to seal the deal.
“You still ask the same questions each week: Do you think you can pass the bill this week. Do you think you will still be speaker next week,” McCarthy chided reporters after Wednesday’s late night vote.
“Keep underestimating us,” he said, “and we’ll keep proving to the American public that we’ve never given up.”
Watch Biden trip and fall on-stage at Air Force graduation ceremony
Joe Biden tripped and fell on stage as he took part in the Air Force graduation ceremony in Colorado.
The president dropped to his knees but was quickly helped back to his feet during the event at the service academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday, to cheers from the crowd.
The 80-year-old President had been handing out diplomas and thanking the Academy graduates for choosing “service over self” before the fall.
Mr Biden pointed to a black sandbag on the stage seemingly blaming it for the stumble.
Woman interrupts DeSantis speech to claim her son’s murder was covered up
Gov Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire was interrupted by a woman who claimed that her son’s murder had been covered up in Florida.
The woman who made the accusation was led out of the facility where the rally was being held. As she was walking out of the event, the woman threw down a DeSantis hat she was holding and vowed to replace with a hat representing former President Donald Trump.
Watch: Audience chants ‘We Love Trump’ during ad break
Trump plays down legal threat of secret papers recording
Donald Trump returned to a familiar refrain on Thursday, insisting once again that he had done nothing wrong even as new challenges pop up seemingly every day for the ex-president who faces a bevy of criminal and civil investigations.
Watch: Trump claims he will have US ‘hopping in six months'
And with that, the town hall is over after just two audience questions.
Trump reiterates his claim that he could stop Russia’s war on Ukraine in 24 hours.
Hannity asks how.
Trump says it’s because he knows both Putin and Zelensky.
He then claims the death toll in Ukraine is way higher than what’s being reported: “The numbers are much different than what you’re being told.”
