Donald Trump released a second iteration of his NFT trading cards, leading to mockery online.

The former president announced on Tuesday 18 April that he was selling another series of the NFT trading cards he released this past December.

“I am pleased to inform you that, due to the great success of my previously launched DIGITAL TRADING CARDS, we are doing it again, SERIES 2, AVAILABLE RIGHT NOW,” Mr Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

The second series of cards consists of eight different NFTS, all priced at $99.

Mr Trump also announced the new trading cards on Instagram, marking his first post since 6 January 2021 – the day of the Capitol riot – and since his account was reinstated this past February.

“Trump has since posted a second picture to Instagram for the first time since January 6th. A second NFT of him in a superhero costume wearing a championship belt. Kind of incredible juxtaposition here,” NBC reporter Ben Collins tweeted.

On Twitter, people mocked the new illustrations.

One of the NFTs features Mr Trump in the likeness of George Washington.

Another depicts Mr Trump grilling hamburgers and hot dogs while standing next to a Labrador Retriever.

Others feature Mr Trump as the king of hearts, sitting on a motorcycle while playing the guitar, and an army man.

According to the website, each card has a “pre-assigned rarity” with some being one of a kind. The website claims that no digital card will have “more than 10 copies in existence.”

The website also said if a person buys 47 digital cards they can get a ticket to a gala dinner with the former president at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

The dinner includes “entertainment and fine dining.”

Buyers who purchase 100 digital cards using cryptocurrency will get a “one-of-one” digital trading card and a ticket to the gala dinner.

“Nightmare fuel,” journalist Molly Jong-Fast wrote.

“I find the Trump NFTs absolutely fascinating in their ugliness,” writer Luke Savage wrote. “They’re a pastiche drawn from the blandest stock images, stripped of all specificity. Just a kitsch and empty iconography of money, Americana, and machismo — all for images that only exist in the digital ether.”

The new cards are priced the same as the previous trading cards, which Mr Trump pointed out was a “nice guy” gesture of himself.

“I hope everyone notices, & I’m sure the Fake News won’t, that I’m leaving the price of the Trading Cards the same as last time, even though they are selling for MANY TIMES MORE,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The last time the former president sold NFT cards, he claimed they sold out in less than a day. Mr Trump’s recent financial disclosure shows he made between $100,001 and $1m from his NFTs.