Donald Trump has rejected his last chance to testify at the civil trial in New York where he has been accused of a historic rape of journalist E Jean Carroll.

Mr Trump, a Republican candidate for president in 2024, was given until 5 pm on Sunday by US District Judge Lewis A Kaplan to file a request to testify. Nothing was filed.

It comes after attorneys for both Mr Trump and E Jean Carroll rested their cases in his civil rape trial on Thursday, following almost two weeks of testimony alleging that the former president raped the magazine columnist in the 1990s.

Afterwards, Judge Lewis Kaplan left the door open for Mr Trump to make a last-minute decision to testify, giving his defence team the 5pm deadline to confirm whether or not the former president will appear.

Last Thursday, Mr Trump said he was cutting short his trip to Ireland to “confront” Ms Carroll over the case.