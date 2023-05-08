Trump news – live: Trump rejects last chance to testify as Georgia ‘fake electors’ take immunity deals
Deadline for Mr Trump to testify in E Jean Carroll’s civil rape trial passed on Sunday with no filing made
Donald Trump has rejected his last chance to testify at the civil trial in New York where he has been accused of a historic rape of journalist E Jean Carroll.
Mr Trump, a Republican candidate for president in 2024, was given until 5 pm on Sunday by US District Judge Lewis A Kaplan to file a request to testify. Nothing was filed.
It comes after attorneys for both Mr Trump and E Jean Carroll rested their cases in his civil rape trial on Thursday, following almost two weeks of testimony alleging that the former president raped the magazine columnist in the 1990s.
Afterwards, Judge Lewis Kaplan left the door open for Mr Trump to make a last-minute decision to testify, giving his defence team the 5pm deadline to confirm whether or not the former president will appear.
Last Thursday, Mr Trump said he was cutting short his trip to Ireland to “confront” Ms Carroll over the case.
Trump twice mistakes E Jean Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples
Footage of Donald Trump’s video deposition in the E Jean Carroll defamation and sexual battery trial show him twice mistaking his accuser for his ex-wife, Marla Maples.
The video was released in response to a records request made by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.
Ms Carroll alleges Mr Trump sexually assaulted her in the changing room of a Bergdorf Goodman store in the mid-1990s.
The recently released documents include Ms Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, confronting Mr Trump on his claim that she was not his “type” when denying her accusations, according to Law&Crime.
“When confronted with the photo of Carroll and himself from a party before the rape, Trump twice misidentified Carroll as his ex-wife Marla Maples, insisting it was Maples smiling at him in the photo, when in fact the woman he was pointing to was Carroll herself,” she said, according to the documents.
Trump mistook E Jean Carroll for his ex wife Marla Maples twice during deposition
Mr Trump lobbed numerous insults at Ms Carroll during his deposition
Lara Trump denies rift between the Trump children
Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, has denied that there’s a rift among Donald Trump’s children.
The former president’s eldest child Ivanka Trump, 41, has taken on separate legal representation from her brothers Eric and Donald Jr.
But Ivanka’s sister-in-law Lara has claimed that the development hasn’t led to a family split.
Mr Trump and his three oldest children – Ivanka, Donald Jr, and Eric – were all named in a $250m civil fraud lawsuit filed last autumn by New York State Attorney General Letitia James.
The lawsuit aims to acquire the repayment of funds from alleged fraudulent operations by the Trump Organization. The suit is also seeking to have all four Trump family members removed from their positions at the enterprise and to ban them from taking on leadership roles in New York state.
Trump suggests stars have committed sexual assault for a ‘million years’
Tucker Carlson ‘plotting to host GOP debate’ despite being axed by Fox
Tucker Carlson is no longer with Fox News, but he reportedly still wants to host a Republican primary debate.
Carlson separated from Fox News in late April and is not currently attached to a network or media company, but The Washington Post reported on Thursday that he’s angling to host an independent primary debate and has been in touch with former President Donald Trump – who is currently polling ahead of the rest of the GOP field – about the idea.
A potential debate featuring Carlson and Mr Trump would likely be seen as a serious challenge to Fox News, which has seen its primetime ratings fall since Carlson’s dismissal.
Fox News is set to host the first Republican primary debate in August, but Mr Trump has threatened to skip that debate — and the next one — out of personal frustrations with hosting and broadcasting entities and a concern that sharing a debate stage with his challengers could boost their profiles.
Trump is accused in court of rape. Will it matter in 2024?
E. Jean Carroll testified in sometimes searing detail about the day she says Donald Trump raped her in a department store dressing room two decades before he became president, allegations the Republican has repeatedly and vehemently denied.
Taking the witness stand in support of Carroll this week, two friends told jurors that they spoke with the former magazine columnist shortly after the alleged 1996 attack, and that they believe she is telling the truth. Other women testified about separate encounters; one said Trump grabbed and groped her while they were on a flight in the late 1970s, the other told jurors he forcibly kissed her at his Florida home in 2005.
The accounts, shared during the civil trial on Carroll’s claims of battery and defamation against Trump, mark the first time that any of the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against the former president have been heard in a court trial. Given a chance to rebut Carroll’s accusations on the witness stand, Trump declined to make an appearance, instead traveling overseas. He told reporters in Ireland that he may still testify in person, though his attorney said in court that he will not and that they will not present other witnesses.
Trump defends Access Hollywood tape in shocking deposition video
The 2005 Access Hollywood video surfaced during the 2016 presidential election.
Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial
Former President Donald Trump has rejected his last chance to testify at a civil trial where a longtime advice columnist has accused him of raping her in a luxury department store dressing room in 1996.
Tucker Carlson ‘preparing for war’ against Fox News in order to be released from contract early
Ex-Fox host is barred from other media work while under Fox contract.
Trump to cut Ireland trip short and return to New York to ‘confront’ E Jean Carroll
Donald Trump has claimed he is cutting short his trip to Ireland to “confront” E Jean Carroll after his defence team suffered a series of setbacks at his civil rape and defamation trial in New York.
Speaking to reporters while golfing at his Doonbeg resort on Thursday, Mr Trump said he would “probably attend” the trial, which is hearing its final day of evidence before closing arguments next week.
“I was falsely accused by this woman, I have no idea who she is – it’s ridiculous,” he said.
“I’ll be going back early because a woman made a claim that is totally false, it’s fake.”
