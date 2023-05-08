Trump news – live: Trump misses last chance to testify in E Jean Carroll trial as closing arguments begin
Closing arguments begin on Monday in E Jean Carroll’s civil rape trial against Donald Trump
Related video: Trump suggests stars have committed sexual assault for a ‘million years’
Donald Trump has missed his last chance to testify in the civil rape trial brought by magazine columnist E Jean Carroll.
The former president had been given until 5pm ET on Sunday by US District Judge Lewis A Kaplan to file a request to testify in the case.
The deadline came and went without Mr Trump taking up the opportunity.
Closing arguments began in Manhattan on Monday ahead of the jury deciding whether or not they will find Mr Trump did rape Ms Carroll in a dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s – and whether or not they find Mr Trump then defamed Ms Carroll in the aftermath.
Attorneys for both sides rested their cases on Thursday, following almost two weeks of dramatic courtroom testimony.
Ms Carroll gave harrowing testimony about the alleged rape and jurors also heard from two other women who have accused the former president of sexual assault.
Mr Trump’s video deposition was also played, in which he denied raping Ms Carroll, calling it the “most ridiculous, disgusting story”.
‘She was trying to come to grips with the fact that she was being attacked'
Ms Kaplan laid out a timeline of the alleged attack during her closing argument, saying that it happened while Ms Carroll was hosting Ask E Jean on America’s Talking between 1994 and 1996.
America’s Talking was run by Roger Ailes, who later served as the CEO and chairman of Fox News before he was ousted following a series of sexual misconduct allegations against him.
Ms Kaplan noted that at the time of the alleged rape by Mr Trump, Ms Carroll was wearing a wool dress with tights, but she wasn’t wearing a coat, indicating what kind of weather there was on that day, according to Law & Crime.
Ms Carroll said that it must have taken place after her friend Lisa Birnbach had published her story on Mar-a-Lago, published in February of 1996.
The writer said she thinks it happened on a Thursday as the department store was open late.
“She was trying to come to grips with the fact that she was being attacked,” Ms Kaplan said during her closing argument on Monday.
The lawyer noted that her client remembers the attack in “great detail”.
‘In a very real sense, Trump is a witness against himself,’ Carroll lawyer argues
In her closing arguments on behalf of Ms Carroll, lawyer Roberta Kaplan told the jury: “You saw for yourself. E Jean Carroll wasn’t hiding anything.”
Ms Kaplan called Ms Carroll’s testimony “credible,” “consistent,” and “powerful,” according to Law & Crime.
She said, “Mr Trump pointed to Ms Carroll, the woman he supposedly said was not his type”.
“He only corrected himself when his own lawyer” corrected him, she added.
Mr Trump “did [what] he always does” when caught, Ms Kaplan said.
“He made up an excuse,” claiming that it was “blurry,” the lawyer added.
Referencing the Access Hollywood tape, Ms Kaplan said, “He grabbed her, using his words, ‘by the p****.’”
“He didn’t even bother to show up in person,” Ms Kaplan said about Mr Trump choosing not to attend the trial.
“In a very real sense, Trump is a witness against himself,” the attorney said about Mr Trump’s video deposition.
She said Mr Trump “knows what he did. He knows he sexually assaulted E Jean Carroll”.
Biden trails Trump in brutal new poll after 2024 kickoff
Joe Biden is seeing some of the lowest approval ratings of his presidency as he prepares for his re-election fight against a Republican nominee in 2024.
A new Washington Post/ABC News poll released on Sunday shows the president with the approval of little more than a third of Americans, while he simultaneously trails his 2020 opponent (and likely 2024 rematch contender) Donald Trump by seven percentage points.
It’s a very poor showing for Mr Biden, who is seeking a second term on the back of his legislative wins in the first two years of his presidency, as well as a strong showing by his party in the 2022 midterm election contests last fall that stopped Republicans from taking the upper chamber of Congress.
He announced his candidacy at the end of April following months of insistences from White House staffers that he planned to do so, and amid polling that had shown during that same time period that a majority of Democrats would prefer another candidate.
Mr Biden’s approval rating sat at 36 per cent in the new poll. In a hypothetical general election matchup for 2024, the president trailed Mr Trump by a margin of 44 points to 38 points, with a large number of Americans undecided. At the same time, he trailed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in another hypothetical matchup, 42 per cent to 37 per cent.
Read more:
Biden trails Trump in brutal new poll after 2024 kickoff
Joe Biden approval rating
Biden laughs off 2024 age concerns: ‘My career of 280 years’
Joe Biden served in the Senate for 270 years. He used to be three years older than his sister Valerie, but now has 20 years on her. And the fourth US president — whom Mr Biden affectionally calls “Jimmy” Madison — is a good friend.
All kidding aside, the 80-year-old Mr Biden will tell you, he is at the end of his career, not the beginning. He’s been doing this for a long time. And he’s gotten a “hell of a lot of wisdom” over those years, making him deserving of a second term.
As Mr Biden, the oldest president in US history, embarks on his reelection campaign, he is increasingly musing aloud about his advanced age, cracking self-deprecating jokes and framing his decades in public life as a plus, hoping to convince voters his age is an asset rather than a vulnerability.
In short, he’s trying to own it.
“I stand here humbled being the first sitting president of the United States to have an opportunity to speak at Ebenezer Sunday service,” Mr Biden said in January at the historic Atlanta church where Martin Luther King, Jr. was the co-pastor. “You’ve been around for 136 years. I know I look like it, but I haven’t.”
Read more:
Biden laughs off 2024 age concerns: ‘My career of 280 years’
As Joe Biden, the oldest president in US history, embarks on his reelection campaign, he is increasingly musing aloud about his advanced age, cracking self-deprecating jokes and framing his decades in public life as a plus
ICYMI: Last witness in E Jean Carroll’s civil lawsuit against Trump testifies
The final witness in E Jean Carroll’s civil lawsuit against former president Donald Trump that accuses him of rape and defamation gave evidence on Thursday.
Carol Martin is one of the two friends that Ms Carroll spoke to about the alleged assault, which the longtime Elle advice columnist says happened in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990s.
Ms Martin was questioned at a Manhattan federal court about an email she sent to Ms Carroll about the former president in 2017, reported Business Insider.
The email was sent just a few weeks before Ms Carroll would start work on “What do we need men for?” – the 2019 book in which she publicly accused Mr Trump of rape for the first time.
Read the story here:
Last witness in Trump rape trial says she consistently believed E Jean Carroll
Evidentiary stage of trial has ended and is expected to go to the jury next week
E Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan courthouse ahead of closing arguments
Trump congratulates Melania on 'doing a great job' - after allegedly missing her birthday
Donald Trump congratulated Melania on “doing a great job” on Sunday – weeks after he allegedly missed her birthday.
Melania celebrated the fifth anniversary of her “Be Best initiative” in a post on Truth Social.
“Today, on the 5th anniversary of my Be Best initiative, we are reminded of the incredible impact that can be achieved when we come together to support our next generation,” she wrote.
“The fact that two individuals from the foster care community have received university-level scholarships brings me great joy. Many thanks to my team and the community for ongoing support.”
Her husband reTruthed the post, writing: “Melania, congratulations on doing a truly great job!”
This comes after Mr Trump raised eyebrows for making no public acknowledgement of his wife’s 53rd birthday on 26 April.
Mr Trump posted 15 times on Truth Social on the day of his wife’s birthday, 26 April, including attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and posts about the civil rape trial in New York prompted by the claim made by writer E Jean Carroll that Mr Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s.
Closing arguments begin in E Jean Carroll trial
Closing arguments are set to begin in Manhattan on Monday in E Jean Carroll’s civil rape trial against Donald Trump.
Attorneys for both sides rested their cases on Thursday, following almost two weeks of dramatic courtroom testimony.
Both sides will give closing statements on Monday before the jury decides whether or not they find Mr Trump did rape Ms Carroll in a dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s – and whether or not they find Mr Trump then defamed Ms Carroll in the aftermath.
Bill Bar warns against Trump second term: ‘He will deliver chaos’
Former attorney general said one-term president ‘does not have the discipline’ for the office.
Bill Bar warns against Trump second term: ‘He will deliver chaos’
Former attorney general said one-term president ‘does not have the discipline’ for the office
Trump misses deadline to testify in E Jean Carroll trial
Donald Trump has missed his last chance to testify in the civil rape trial brought by magazine columnist E Jean Carroll.
The former president had been given until 5pm ET on Sunday by US District Judge Lewis A Kaplan to file a request to testify in the case.
The deadline came and went without Mr Trump taking up the opportunity.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies