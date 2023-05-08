✕ Close Related video: Trump suggests stars have committed sexual assault for a ‘million years’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has missed his last chance to testify in the civil rape trial brought by magazine columnist E Jean Carroll.

The former president had been given until 5pm ET on Sunday by US District Judge Lewis A Kaplan to file a request to testify in the case.

The deadline came and went without Mr Trump taking up the opportunity.

Closing arguments began in Manhattan on Monday ahead of the jury deciding whether or not they will find Mr Trump did rape Ms Carroll in a dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s – and whether or not they find Mr Trump then defamed Ms Carroll in the aftermath.

Attorneys for both sides rested their cases on Thursday, following almost two weeks of dramatic courtroom testimony.

Ms Carroll gave harrowing testimony about the alleged rape and jurors also heard from two other women who have accused the former president of sexual assault.

Mr Trump’s video deposition was also played, in which he denied raping Ms Carroll, calling it the “most ridiculous, disgusting story”.