Trump’s controversial nominees Patel, Gabbard and Hegseth on Capitol Hill in attempt to win over senators: Live
President-elect promises to free Capitol rioters and says representatives that investigated him ‘should go to jail’ in Meet the Presss interview with Kristen Welker
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial nominees, Kash Patel, Pete Hegseth, and Tulsi Gabbard, are all on Capitol Hill on Monday as they work to win over senators to get confirmed.
Patel has been nominated to serve as Trump’s FBI director, Hegseth as secretary of defense, and Gabbard as director of national intelligence.
This comes as Trump’s pledge to pardon people prosecuted for their part in the Capitol riot of January 6 2021 on his “first day” back in the White House – made during his Meet the Press interview with Kristen Welker on NBC on Sunday – has already inspired the first defendant to request a delay to their upcoming trial, hopeful of winning a reprieve.
Trump promised to act “quickly” on the matter but did offer the caveat that his administration would review “independent cases” rather than issue a blanket clemency order.
Meanwhile, ex-Republican representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger have hit back at the president-elect for suggesting during the same interview that they should be jailed for participating in the House panel that investigated the attempted insurrection.
Cheney called his comments “a continuation of his assault on the rule of law and the foundations of our republic.”
Trump to launch two new Saudi Arabia projects weeks before White house return
The Trump Organization has said it has leased its brand to two new real estate projects in Saudi Arabia.
The news comes just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House. His close ties to Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and day-to-day ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, drew heavy criticism after the 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi columnist for the Washington Post who had written critically about the monarchy.
The company will partner with Dar Global, a London-based luxury real estate developer that will lease the Trump brand but fully own and develop the projects in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. The two have partnered on other projects in the region, including the development of a golf resort in neighboring Oman.
AP reports.
Trump to launch two new Saudi Arabia projects weeks before White house return
Trump’s company struck real estate licensing deals overseas before he entered the White House in 2017
Adam Kinzinger has three-word response after Trump threatens to put him in jail
Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger gave a succinct response to President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion that the Illinois Republican and his colleagues on the January 6 House panel should be jailed.
When asked during a wide-ranging Sunday interview on “Meet the Press” what he would do on his first day back in the White House, Trump said that each Congress member who sat on the bipartisan committee investigating the Capitol attack “should go to jail” for “what they did.” That group includes only two Republicans, Kinzinger and former Rep. Liz Cheney.
The retired Illinois congressman wrote on his Substack: “Bring it on.”
Kelly Rissman has more.
Adam Kinzinger has three-word response after Trump threatens to put him in jail
The president-elect’s threat is ‘is nothing more than the desperate howl of a man who knows history will regard him with shame’
Trump says Prince William is more attractive in real life: ‘Some people look better in person’
“Er, thanks I guess,” says the Prince of Wales.
Here’s Athena Stavrou on a back-handed compliment.
Trump says Prince William is more attractive in real life
The president-elect also praised King Charles for ‘fighting very hard’ against cancer
Federal employees scrub social media accounts of any negative posts about Trump as they scramble to save jobs
Thousands of US civil servants are taking steps to protect themselves from plans to slash the number of federal employees as promised by Trump and his allies, according to The Washington Post.
Some federal employees are removing posts from X and Facebook, with one official who testified in the former president’s first impeachment inquiry considering filing retirement papers as others are taking steps to move to possibly safer agencies.
Gustaf Kilander has more.
Federal employees scrub social media accounts of any negative posts about Trump
‘These people have said some pretty awful things about federal workers,’ National Weather Service meteorologist says
Mitch McConnell gets standing ovation after speech with indirect swipe at Trump
Speaking at the annual Reagan National Defense Forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on Saturday, the outgoing GOP Senate leader bemoaned the current state of his party compared to when Ronald Reagan was in power and cautioned it against isolationism.
“Within the party Ronald Reagan once led so capably, it is increasingly fashionable to suggest that the sort of global leadership he modeled is no longer America’s place,” McConnell said
Then, in a nod to Trump’s campaign slogan, he added the following declaration, drawing a round of applause.
“But let’s be absolutely clear: America will not be made great again by those who are content to manage our decline.”
Rhian Lubin reports.
Mitch McConnell gets standing ovation after speech with indirect swipe at Trump
While McConnell did not reference Trump directly, he bemoaned the current state of the GOP compared to when Ronald Reagan was its leader
Democrat says he’s open to ‘bipartisan cooperation’ with Musk’s DOGE
Representative Ro Khanna has signaled that he is open to “bipartisan cooperation” with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
The California congressman, who says he has known Musk for over 10 years, told Martha Raddatz on ABC’s This Week yesterday about his recent conversations with the billionaire on his mission to cut government spending in Trump’s second administration.
“I think when it comes to defense, getting better defense for value and cutting costs, there can be huge bipartisan cooperation,” Khanna said.
Rhian Lubin has more.
Democratic rep says he’s open to ‘bipartisan cooperation’ with Elon Musk’s DOGE
The California congressman says he has known Musk for over 10 years
Lara Trump is stepping down as RNC co-chair. So what’s next?
As we mentioned earlier, the incoming president’s daughter-in-law announced on Sunday night that she was stepping down from from the Republican National Committee.
So what lies ahead for the aspiring country-rock singer and clothing retailer?
Justin Baragona takes a look.
Lara Trump is stepping down as RNC co-chair. So what’s next?
The incoming president’s daughter-in-law announced on Sunday night that she was stepping down from the RNC. So what lies ahead for the aspiring pop singer and clothing brand retailer?
Supreme Court declines to lift Trump’s hush money gag order
Joseph Nierman, the right-wing YouTuber/podcaster behind the Good Lawgic account, had asked America’s highest court, with its six-three conservative bias, to toss out New York justice Juan Merchan’s gag order in Donald Trump’s hush money case because it blocks the president-elect from publicly commenting on witnesses and jurors.
Nierman’s 31-page application earlier this year claimed that the order unconstitutionally blocks him from “obtaining newsworthy comment” from Trump “about such issues which appear to potentially place Judge Merchan in direct conflict with his obligations.”
Today, the justices rejected his request but did not cite a reason for doing so.
Eric Trump says US can be crypto superpower with ‘sensible’ regulation
Speaking to CNBC’s Dan Murphy from the UAE a week after Bitcoin hit $100,000 in value for the first time, Trump’s middle son had this to say on cryptocurrency: “The modern banking system is antiquated. It’s just a matter of time before crypto not only catches up, but just really leaps ahead. And so, we’re incredibly excited on a lot of fronts.
“I think America will be the crypto capital of the world. I fully support it. My father fully supports it. Our family, you know, is fully embracing it. We believe in DeFi [decentralized finance].
“We believe that’s the way of the future. And again, America, you know, better lead the way, otherwise we’re going to leave a lot behind.”
While that will be music to the ears of crypto bros, the younger Trump was more cautious on the question of regulation.
“The people in the crypto industry are frustrated that no-one’s ever put together a sensible plan as to how to regulate an industry. They’re fine with regulation, but they just want guidelines, and they’ve said that,” he said.
“We will have a clear road map, and hopefully the rest of the world follows that. Hopefully we can lead by example, because that’s what we should do as Americans. And hopefully we truly are the crypto superpower of the world.”
In the same interview, he described Elon Musk as “the modern-day Albert Einstein” and, if anyone would know a genius when he sees one, it’s Eric Trump.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments