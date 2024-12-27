Trump targets Greenland and Panama as international students urged back to campus before inauguration: Live
Danish defense minister says country will spend $1.5 billion to ensire ‘stronger presence’ in Arctic
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Donald Trump has posted his traditional rambling Christmas message calling out various foes, taunting adversaries, and reiterating his desire for U.S. territorial expansionism — including retaking the Panama Canal, incorporating Canada into the union, and buying Greenland.
A Danish official said an announcement that the country is boosting defense spending for Greenland, was an “irony of fate.”
Troels Lund Poulsen, the Danish defense minister, told the paper Jyllands-Posten Tuesday that the country plans to spend a “double-digit billion amount” in krone — about $1.5 billion — to make sure they have a “stronger presence” in the Arctic.
Trump said the “ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity” for the U.S., which operates a base in the territory’s northwest.
Meanwhile, college campuses across the country are calling the nation’s more than 1 million international students back to school before Trump’s inauguration, warning that the possibility of an imminent travel ban targeting certain countries could impact their return.
At the same time, Trump allies Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have divided their party with recent comments lamenting the quality of the U.S. workforce.
ICYMI: Biden signed 50 bills into law on Christmas Eve
President Joe Biden spent Christmas Eve signing 50 bills into law, including one piece of legislation supported by Paris Hilton and another designating the bald eagle as the U.S. national bird.
Gustaf Kilander breaks them down:
Biden signs 50 bills into law - including and Paris Hilton-backed legislation
The Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act is designed to hold teenage treatment centers and care facilities accountable
ICYMI: Nation’s largest Latino civil rights group blasts Republican figure’s viral ‘execution’ video
A video from aspiring Republican political figure Valentina Gomez shows her firing a handgun into the back of the head of a dummy tied to a chair with a black bag over its head.
“It’s that simple, public executions for any illegal that rapes or kills an American. They don’t deserve deportation, they deserve to be ended,” she says.
The widely derided video has been condemned for glorifying “the type of vigilantism that has led to deadly consequences in our nation and feeds into the anti-immigrant lie,” according to League of United Latin American Citizens, the nation’s largest Latino civil rights group.
“LULAC denounces violent crime in our nation and expresses its deepest condolences to its victims and their loved ones,” the group’s presidet Roman Palomares said in a statement.
“However, we believe in the Christian principles of justice, not retribution. Using public executions as a hook to a politically motivated message fuels blind hatred. This kind of language is intended to appeal to an extreme base of individuals who believe the lie that all immigrants are here to harm others.”
More on the backlash to the Gomez’s latest stunt:
Aspiring MAGA congresswoman performs mock ‘execution’ of migrant in disturbing video
Valentina Gomez, who lost the race to become Missouri Secretary of State earlier this year, that undocumented persons who committed violent crimes ‘deserve to be ended’
Vivek Ramaswamy blames ‘90s sitcoms for tech companies hiring smarter immigrant workers
Vivek Ramaswamy, one of the leaders of the Trump administration’s incoming Department of Government Efficiency, blamed a series of 1990s TV sitcoms for what he saw as a decline in U.S. dynamism in science and technology, leading tech companies to hire more qualified foreign-born and first-generation workers over their mentally lazy American counterparts.
His comments follow wider tensions within the Trump coalition, which includes both far-right anti-immigration views, and an increasing embrace of the tech industry, whose workforce is highly diverse and made up of many immigrants and first-generation Americans.
The Independent’s Josh Marcus reports:
Vivek Ramaswamy blames 90s sitcoms for tech companies hiring immigrant workers
Trump coalition’s hardline anti-immigrant stance is clashing with concurrent embrace of tech world, often highly diverse
Trump inaugural fund set to break record
Trump’s inaugural fund is projected to raise more than $150 million, breaking the previous $107 million inauguration fundraising record that was set during the president-elect’s first inauguration.
Trump inaugural fund set to break record as businesses scramble to curry favor
Previous Trump inauguration also set record
‘Should MAGA stay home in 2026?’ Laura Loomer wages ‘racist’ war against ‘tech bros’ over Indian migrants
Trump acolyte and self-proclaimed “proud Islamophobe” Laura Loomer is threatening to tell MAGA to “stay home” during the next midterm elections amid an escalating feud with “tech bros” Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy over Silicon Valley’s reliance on foreign-born workers.
Justin Baragona reports:
‘Should MAGA stay home in 2026?’ Laura Loomer wages ‘racist’ war against ‘tech bros’
The far-right provacateur is taking aim at Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy over their support of highly skilled workers from India, claiming that the country’s residents have a low IQ and describing Indians as “third world invaders.”
Rudy Giuliani tells judge ‘I gave everything I have to give’ as he braces for contempt hearing
Embattled former New York City mayor and Trump’s one-time attorney Rudy Giuliani will face a contempt hearing on January 3 related to his court-ordered turnover of his property to a pair of election workers he defamed.
In a series of court filings on Christmas Eve, Giuliani pleaded with a judge to reject their demands for sanctions.
The latest on Giuliani’s legal woes:
Rudy Giuliani tells judge ‘I gave everything I have to give’ as he faces contempt
Giuliani pleads to federal judge to reject proposed sanctions in flurry of Christmas Eve court documents
How Trump’s inner circle is celebrating the holidays
Marjorie Taylor Greene has shared an array of messages over the holiday period varying from the more traditional photo in front of a Christmas tree, to a plea to join her in prayer this Sunday “to end abortion in America.”
Her holiday photo in front of the Christmas tree came hot on the heels of a meme she shared titled “amount of people eligible to be mass deported.”
More Christmas messages from Trumpworld, per The Independent’s Rhian Lubin:
A very MAGA Christmas: How Trump’s inner-circle are marking the holidays
Trump toned down his annual festive message this year but MAGA is out in full force
Trump’s ‘made in USA’ bitcoin vow not based ‘in reality’
It’s unlikely Donald Trump will be able to realize his campaign promise that all remaining Bitcoin will be made in the U.S., according to observers who know the industry.
The Independent’s Josh Marcus explains:
Trump’s ‘made in USA’ bitcoin promise not based ‘in reality’
Trump has promised to make US the ‘crypto capital of the planet’
Elon Musk’s spending bill antics derailed bipartisan efforts to criminalize pornographic deepfakes
The first-ever federal legislation to criminalize pornographic deepfakes was attached to a broader bipartisan government funding bill with support from both Republican and Democratic members of Congress.
Elon Musk’s X platform was even involved in lobby efforts to support the legislation, including other actions on child safety.
It was virtually guaranteed to pass Congress.
But Musk’s pressure campaign against that government funding bill prompted Republicans to strike that language from the measure altogether. Efforts to revive the spending bill did not include it.
Democrats and Republicans have a common enemy: pornographic ‘deepfakes’
Ted Cruz and AOC are unlikely allies forcing Big Tech to take down nonconsenual images, but Elon Musk’s antics derailed their efforts, Alex Woodward reports
Marianne Williamson enters race for DNC chair: We need to ‘create the energy’ to counter Trump
The race to lead the Democratic Party in the wake of Kamala Harris’s election defeat expanded on Thursday as author and two-time candidate Marianne Williamson announced that she was seeking the role.
The Independent’s John Bowden has more:
Marianne Williamson enters the race for DNC chair
Williamson joins former governor, state party leaders in crowded race to lead Democrats after Trump drubbing
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments