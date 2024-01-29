Trump news live: Ex-president warns of World War 3 after deaths of US soldiers in Jordan
E Jean Carroll exits court after Trump ordered to pay $83.3m for defamation
Donald Trump has used the deaths of three American soldiers in a drone attack on their base in Jordan to attack Joe Biden’s presidency, warning the assault by Iran-backed militia leaves the planet “on the brink of World War 3”.
Taking to Truth Social on Sunday evening, the Republican presidential contender wrote: “Three years ago, Iran was weak, broke, and totally under control. Thanks to my Maximum Pressure policy, the Iranian Regime could barely scrape two dollars together to fund their terrorist proxies.
“Then Joe Biden came in and gave Iran billions of dollars, which the Regime has used to spread bloodshed and carnage throughout the Middle East.
“This attack would NEVER have happened if I was President, not even a chance. Just like the Iranian-backed Hamas attack on Israel would never have happened, the War in Ukraine would never have happened, and we would right now have Peace throughout the World. Instead, we are on the brink of World War 3.”
Meanwhile, E Jean Carroll has told The New York Times she wants to do “something good” with the $83.3m she was awarded by a jury on Friday after Mr Trump was found to have defamed her.
Will Trump go to prison?
What are the chances that Donald Trump will be swapping his signature suit and tie for an orange jumpsuit?
John Bowden weighs up the former president’s legal exposure.
Will Donald Trump go to prison?
Ex-president Donald Trump faces 91 felony counts across four prosecutions as he runs for 2024 election
Who is E Jean Carroll? The writer and TV host who took on Donald Trump
For decades, E Jean Carroll wrote columns advising women never to structure their lives around men.
Then a rape allegation against the world’s most powerful man upended hers.
Here’s Bevan Hurley on the woman who took on Trump and won herself a remarkable $83.3m jury settlement on Friday after he was found guilty of defaming her.
E Jean Carroll: The author and TV talkshow host who took on Donald Trump
For decades, E Jean Carroll wrote columns advising women never to structure their lives around men. Then a rape allegation against the world’s most powerful man upended hers. Bevan Hurley reports
Scott: Trump represents ‘return to normalcy’
The South Carolina senator has utterly debased himself since coming out for Trump ahead of the New Hampshire primary and this is quite possibly his most preposterous remark yet.
Trump White House pharmacy improperly provided drugs and misused funds, Pentagon report finds
The White House Medical Unit during the Trump administration provided prescription drugs, including controlled substances, to ineligible staff and spent tens of thousands of dollars more on brand-name drugs than what generic equivalents would have cost, a Pentagon report shows.
The unit, part of the White House Military Office, did not comply with federal government and Department of Defense [DoD] guidelines, the report found.
Ineligible staffers received free specialty care and surgery at military medical facilities and were provided with prescription drugs including controlled substances, in violation of federal law, the report also found.
"The White House Medical Unit’s pharmaceutical management practices ineffectively used DoD funds by obtaining brand-name medications instead of generic equivalents and increased the risk for the diversion of controlled substances," it said.
The unit lacked effective controls to ensure compliance with safety standards, was not subject to oversight by Military Health System leaders and increased the risk to patient health and safety, the report said.
The unit spent $46,500 from 2017-2019 on 8,900 unit doses of Ambien, a brand name sleeping medication, which was 174 times more than the $270 the generic equivalent would have cost for the same amount of doses.
It spent $98,000 on 4,180 unit doses of Provigil, a brand name stimulant, 55 times more than the $1,800 the generic equivalent would have cost, the report found.
Both drugs were disbursed without verifying patient identities. Opioids and sleeping medications were not properly accounted for and were tracked using error-filled or unreadable handwritten records, the report said.
The report presents the findings of the Pentagon’s Office of the Inspector General, which investigated the unit from September 2019 through February 2020 after receiving a complaint in 2018. It spans 2009 to 2018 and thus covers the presidential administrations of both Barack Obama and Donald Trump, but most of its findings focus on 2017-2019 when Trump was president.
In response to the report’s findings, the assistant secretary of defense for health affairs, Lester Martinez-Lopez, sent a memo to the Inspector General concurring with all its recommendations.
Reuters
Haley attacks Trump for hiding behind a teleprompter: ‘Man up, Donald’
The former South Carolina governor was also getting in plenty of digs as she spoke in Conway in her home state yesterday, calling him a coward for refusing to debate her.
She also dealt pretty well with a pro-Trump heckler, accusing him of being a plant interested only in “disruption”, just like his false idol.
Biden slams Trump over disrespect for US soldiers
Speaking in South Carolina yesterday, the president hit out at his probable election opponent over the disrespect he has shown to America’s war dead in the past.
The Republican’s notorious “suckers and losers” remark and his insults to the late John McCain over his imprisonment during the Vietnam War (a conflict that Trump himself was dubiously exempted from thanks to “bone spurs”) certainly stand in stark contrast to his thoughts on Truth Social last night, to put it mildly.
Here’s a little more of Biden on the front foot on Sunday.
Why taking away Trump’s business empire would stand alone under New York fraud law
So where are we at with Donald Trump’s legal trials as we start a bright new week in what is somehow STILL late January?
Well, following Friday’s bombshell defamation award to E Jean Carroll, a federal civil trial is due to start in Manhattan today in which three people accuse Trump and his company of fraudulently promoting a multilevel marketing scheme prior to his time as president.
Then, on Wednesday, Judge Arthur Engoron is set to give his ruling on New York attorney general Letitia James’s $370m civil fraud lawsuit against the Trump Organization, which, she alleges, inflated the value of its assets in order to obtain favourable loans and insurance terms.
Here’s a timely analysis of how that latter case compares to other Big Apple fraud trials.
Taking away Trump’s business empire would stand alone under New York fraud law
Within days, Donald Trump could have his sprawling real estate business empire ordered “dissolved” for repeated misrepresentations on financial statements to lenders, adding him to a short list of scam marketers, con artists and others who have been hit with the ultimate punishment for violating New York’s powerful anti-fraud law
Truth Social: Trump attacks UAW over Biden endorsement
Also on social media overnight, Trump has petulantly hit at the United Autoworkers Union (UAW) after it endorsed Biden last week, accusing its president of selling the American car industry into the “hands of China”.
He seems to have been particularly offended by Shawn Fain’s comments on CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday morning, when he said the following to host Margaret Brennan:
Here’s more on the powerful union’s decision to support the incumbent.
United Auto Workers union formally endorses Joe Biden for president
The United Auto Workers (UAW) formally endorsed Joe Biden’s re-election campaign on Wednesday 24 January. The endorsement comes after months of speculation over whether the powerful auto union would stand behind the 46th president. “Joe Biden bet on the American worker while Donald Trump blamed the American worker,” UAW president, Shawn Fain, told the conference. “If our endorsement must be earned, Joe Biden has earned it.” Mr Biden last year became the first US president to walk a picket line when he joined striking autoworkers outside a Michigan auto plant.
Here’s Bevan Hurley and Maroosha Muzaffar with more on the deadly attack in Jordan.
Three US troops killed and 25 injured in drone strike by in Jordan
Fatalities blamed on Iranian-backed militia mark the first US deaths in the Middle East since Hamas invasion of Israel
Trump brags about sinking border deal: ‘Please blame it on me’
Donald Trump took credit for scuppering a bipartisan border security deal at a political rally in Las Vegas on Saturday.
“As the leader of our party, there is zero chance I will support this horrible open borders betrayal of America,” Mr Trump told a crowd days out from the state’s presidential caucus on 8 February.
“I’ll fight it all the way. A lot of the senators are trying to say, respectfully, they’re blaming it on me. I say, that’s okay. Please blame it on me. Please.”
Mr Trump also praised Speaker Mike Johnson, who has said the Senate bill would be “dead on arrival” in the House.
Trump claims he will send Texas ‘reinforcements’ to deal with border control
Donald Trump has said he will send Texas "reinforcements" to deal with border control if elected president in the upcoming 2024 election. Amid the ongoing stand-off between Texas and federal authorities over the border, Mr Trump has vowed to support Governor Greg Abbott. “When I’m president, instead of trying to send Texas a restraining order, I will send them reinforcements,” he said. The former Republican president made the remarks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, 27 January. Crowds of Maga supporters cheered after the leading contender for the GOP nomination made the comments.
