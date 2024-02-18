Trump fined $350m in civil fraud trial as judge blasts ‘pathological’ lack of remorse: Live
Justice Arthur Engoron has delivered his verdict in Donald Trump’s New York civil fraud trial that sees the former president, his company, and his associates with $355m in fines — with interest $463.9m — and a three-year ban on doing business in the state.
The judge had already ruled that Mr Trump inflated his wealth on financial statements that were given to banks and insurers to make deals and secure favourable loans.
New York Attorney General Letitia James who brought the case had sought $370m in disgorgement from the entities.
On Thursday, another Big Apple justice, Judge Juan Merchan, denied Mr Trump’s motion to dismiss the case brought against him by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg for allegedly falsifying business records to conceal a “hush money” payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels, setting a trial date of 25 March.
And, in Georgia, Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis took to the witness stand to defend herself and former boyfriend Nathan Wade against a motion arguing they should be disqualified from prosecuting the sprawling racketeering case brought against Mr Trump and others over their alleged effort to interfere in the 2020 election in the Peach State.
Judge believes former Trump fixer Michael Cohen
Judge Arthur Engoron hit Donald Trump with a whopping $355 million fine for fraudulently inflating the values of his properties.
In his summing up Engoron recapped Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen’s trial testimony, acknowledging the credibility issues with Trump’s former lawyer who had previously pleaded guilty to perjury.
He added he believed Cohen as he dismissed Trump’s narrative that Cohen was a star witness for the attorney general on whose credibility the case could teeter.
“Although the animosity between the witness and the defendant is palpable, providing Cohen with an incentive to lie, the Court found his testimony credible, based on the relaxed manner in which he testified, the general plausibility of his statements, and, most importantly, the way his testimony was corroborated by other trial evidence,” Engoron wrote.
“Michael Cohen was an important witness on behalf of the plaintiff, although hardly the linchpin that defendants have attempted to portray him to be,” Engoron said.
The judge said he believed Cohen when he testified that “Trump did not expressly direct him to reverse engineer financial statements, he ordered him to do so indirectly, in his ‘mob voice.’”
“A less-forgiving factfinder might have concluded differently, might not have believed a single word of a convicted perjurer,” Engoron also wrote.
“This factfinder does not believe that pleading guilty to perjury means that you can never tell the truth. Michael Cohen told the truth.”
Gag orders, courtroom outbursts and a $355m outcome — How Trump’s historic fraud trial unfolded
Alex Woodward has followed Donald Trump’s civil fraud case from day one. Here’s his timeline of key moments from the announcement of the lawsuit through the dramatic trial:
How Trump’s historic fraud trial unfolded: Gag orders, outbursts and $350m outcome
New York Justice Arthur Engoron handed down his final ruling in the case on 16 February, hitting the former president with millions of dollars in financial penalties
‘My father built the skyline of New York City’ Eric Trump defends Donald
Eric Trump has moved to defend his father in a passionate rant on Fox News.
Trump said his father is the “toughest guy he has ever met” and “hell-bent on winning” a civil fraud trial that sees the former president, his company, and his associates with $355m in fines and a three-year ban on doing business in the state.
Eric claimed on Fox News his father revitalised and rebuilt much of New York City’s skyline, as the city fell on hard times in the 1980s.
“My father built the skyline of New York City: And this is the thanks he gets for doing absolutely nothing wrong - in fact the exact opposite.”
Eric Trump called his case “rigged,” claiming the suit filed by New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James should have gone via the court’s commercial division.
“The best thing I ever did was get out of New York,” said Trump.
Donald Trump won’t face the corporate death penalty after all
A New York judge spared the ex-president that worst case punishment as he ruled in a civil case alleging Trump fraudulently misrepresented financial figures to get cheaper loans and other benefits.
Still, Trump got slammed hard, facing big cash penalties, outside supervision of his companies and restrictions on his borrowing.
In a pretrial ruling last year, the same judge threatened to shut down much of the Republican presidential front-runner’s business by calling for the “dissolution” of corporate entities that hold many of his marquee properties. That raised the specter of possible fire sales of Trump Tower, a Wall Street skyscraper and other properties.
But New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron called off the dissolution.
Instead, he said the court would appoint two monitors to oversee the Trump Organization to make sure it doesn’t continue to submit false figures.
“It’s a complete reversal,” said real estate lawyer Adam Leitman Bailey. “There’s a big difference between having to sell your assets and a monitor who gets to look over your shoulders.”
In his ruling, Engoron banned Trump from serving as an officer or director in any New York corporation for three years, prohibited him from taking out loans with New York banks and said his company and other defendants have to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in fines.
Watch: NY Attorney General makes remarks after Trump fined more than $350 million
Watch: Trump’s ranting response to $350 fine over illegal business dealings
