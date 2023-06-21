✕ Close Trump grilled by Fox News presenter over all the aides that turned against him

Judge Aileen Cannon has set a date for the trial in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump.

The Trump-appointed judge has signed a court order listing the trial as starting on 14 August of this year in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden has reached a plea deal with the Justice Department over three federal charges.

The news comes the morning after the former president denied that he ever possessed a secret document about attacking Iran despite the fact a recording exists that had him discussing a document he kept from his presidency.

Mr Trump spoke in an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier at his property in Bedminster, New Jersey less than a week after he pleaded not guilty to 37 charges in a federal court in Miami at his arraignment.

A federal grand jury had indicted him for allegedly willfully mishandling classified documents, obstruction of justice and making false statements.

The former president was also confronted by Baier over his insistence that he won the 2020 election — which he did not, as the Fox News host made clear in a testy exchange.