Trump news – live: Judge sets Mar-a-Lago classified papers trial date as Hunter Biden reaches plea deal
Former allies pile criticism on Donald Trump over Mar-a-Lago classified documents indictment ahead of 2024 election
Trump grilled by Fox News presenter over all the aides that turned against him
Judge Aileen Cannon has set a date for the trial in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump.
The Trump-appointed judge has signed a court order listing the trial as starting on 14 August of this year in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden has reached a plea deal with the Justice Department over three federal charges.
The news comes the morning after the former president denied that he ever possessed a secret document about attacking Iran despite the fact a recording exists that had him discussing a document he kept from his presidency.
Mr Trump spoke in an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier at his property in Bedminster, New Jersey less than a week after he pleaded not guilty to 37 charges in a federal court in Miami at his arraignment.
A federal grand jury had indicted him for allegedly willfully mishandling classified documents, obstruction of justice and making false statements.
The former president was also confronted by Baier over his insistence that he won the 2020 election — which he did not, as the Fox News host made clear in a testy exchange.
Trump and GOP fume over Hunter Biden's 'traffic ticket' indictment
Republicans were unimpressed and fumed at the Department of Justice on Tuesday after the agency announced that President Joe Biden’s son Hunter would be charged with firearm and tax offences.
The reactions spilt out on social media through comments to reporters throughout the mid-morning just minutes after the indictment was announced, with none other than former President Donald Trump leading the charge.
John Bowden tracked their reactions.
Donald Trump and GOP fume over Hunter Biden’s ‘traffic ticket’ indictment
President’s son will plead guilty to multiple charges in exchange for probation
ICYMI: Trump-appointed judge sets Mar-a-Lago classified documents trial date
“This case is hereby set for a Criminal Jury Trial during the two-week period commencing August 14, 2023, or as soon thereafter as the case may be called,” the court order states.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Trump says Ivanka, Don Jr and Eric will not return to the White House
Donald Trump said on Monday night that the days of his family serving in the White House are over if he wins another term in office in the 2024 election.
The former president made the remarks in an extensive interview with Bret Baier of Fox News that was taped at his Bedminster summer home on his golf course in New Jersey.
“I said, ‘That’s enough for the family,’” he said when asked about the prospects of a second term. “It’s too painful for the family. My family has been through hell.”

Fox News host rips ‘incoherent’ Trump
Fox News has continued to cement its latest falling out with former president Donald Trump, with one longtime analyst saying he was “incoherent” in an interview with host Bret Baier.
Brit Hume, discussing the interview with his colleague Baier on Monday, dismissed the former president’s legal arguments over accusations of mishandling classified documents and suggested they would not hold up in a court of law.
“I will say a couple of things, one thing is his answer on the matters of the law seem to me to verge on incoherent,” Hume said.

Voices: Hunter Biden’s case throws a wrench in Republican rhetoric about ‘two-tiered’ justice
Eric Garcia writes:
Ever since former president Donald Trump announced his indictment two weeks ago, most Republicans have crowed about a supposedly two-tiered system of justice that held the former president and GOP frontrunner to a different standard than President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.
This thesis led House Republicans to create a special subcommittee on “weaponisation” of the federal government that came after the multiple probes into Mr Trump’s misconduct. To Republicans, the contrast showed how the so-called “deep state” specifically targeted conservatives while someone like Mr Biden was allowed to walk free.
But the news on Tuesday that Hunter Biden would plead guilty to two charges of failing to pay taxes, and would enter a pretrial diversion agreement for a charge related to the unlawful possession of a firearm, seemed to scramble the argument Republicans have made.

Despite recording, Trump denies ever having secret document about attacking Iran
Former president Donald Trump denied that he ever possessed a secret document about attacking Iran despite the fact a recording exists that had him discussing a document he kept from his presidency.
Mr Trump spoke in an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier at his property in Bedminster, New Jersey less than a week after he pleaded not guilty to 37 charges in a federal court in Miami for his arraignment in Miami. A federal grand jury had indicted him for allegedly willfully mishandling of classified documents, obstruction of justice and making false statements.
Late last month, CNN reported that federal prosecutors had obtained audio of a recording in the summer of 2021 where Mr Trump acknowledged that he had held onto a classified document from the Pentagon detailing a potential attack on Iran.
But Mr Trump denied there was a document.
Eric Garcia has the story.
Joe Biden defends son Hunter Biden after deal with DoJ to plead guilty to federal charges
President Joe Biden said he was proud of his son Hunter Biden, after the younger Mr Biden reached a plea deal with the Department of Justice, agreeing to plead guilty to federal charges following an investigation into his taxes.
The president responded to shouted questions from reporters in San Francisco, who asked if he had spoken to his son.
Eric Garcia and Megan Sheets report.
Trump confronted with lengthy list of aides he appointed – and then turned on
A Fox News host confronted Donald Trump in a heated interview with a long list of former staffers he appointed and later went against.
Mr Trump was challenged on his hiring choices during his tenure, with Fox News anchor Bret Baier reminding him of his 2016 statement that he was “going to surround myself with only the best and most serious people”.
“Well, I did do that,” Mr Trump responded. “That’s tremendous. Look, we had the best economy we’ve ever had, the world has ever seen.”
Baier then read out a long list of his former allies who are now running against him in the 2024 presidential elections.
Shweta Sharma has the story.
Watch: Trump asked whether he would skip early GOP primary debates
Fox plays clips of Trump promising to protect classified information in 2016
With former President Donald Trump under indictment for mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House, Fox News on Monday played a compilation of Mr Trump promising to protect classified information as president during his 2016 campaign.
“In my administration, I’m going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information,” Mr Trump says in one of the clips, taken from a speech given in August 2016. “No one will be above the law.”
Abe Asher has the story.
