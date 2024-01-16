Trump to attend court for second E Jean Carroll defamation case: Live updates
Former president returning to Big Apple for latest legal battle after chalking up huge win in Iowa
Donald Trump will return to New York City on Tuesday to take part in the E Jean Carroll defamation trial, brought against him by the former Elle magazine columnist who accused him of sexually assaulting her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, for which the candidate was found liable last year.
The trip marks an emphatic slump back to earth for the Republican after he was named the overwhelming winner of the Iowa caucuses on Monday night.
Mr Trump notched up more than 51 per cent of the vote in the Midwest while his Republican challengers Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley followed way behind in second and third place with 21 per cent and 19 per cent respectively.
Vivek Ramaswamy scored just 8 per cent and has since suspended his campaign and endorsed the winner.
Speaking after his decisive victory, the former president hailed “a very special night” and pledged that he would “straighten up the problems of the world” if he returned to the White House.
Only after his latest trial appearance can the GOP presidential nominee-presumptive turn his attention towards campaigning in New Hampshire ahead of that state’s all-important primary next week.
New York indictment: Stormy Daniels says she is ‘set to testify’ in March
The adult film star at the centre of the “hush money” trial brought against Trump by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg has said she is “set to testify” against the former president in March in what promises to be a blockbuster appearance if it is given the go-ahead.
“Obviously, things have been next level crazy since I am set to testify in, at this point in time, March,” Daniels said on an episode of her podcast Beyond the Norm released on Sunday.
Her lawyer, Clark Brewster, has since told ABC that whether or not his client testifies against the Republican in court “will be their call”.
“I have no clue as to their timing, strategy, and whether they will call her as a witness,” he added.
Trump has been accused of falsifying his business records in 2016 to conceal payments allegedly made to Daniels (AKA Stephanie Clifford) on his behalf as a reward for staying silent about an extramarital affair she claims they had a decade earlier.
The candidate denies the affair and has pleaded not guilty to all 34 of the charges against him in Bragg’s criminal indictment, first unveiled last April.
Judge Juan Merchan has set a tentative trial date of 25 March but has indicated he would be willing to move it to accommodate Trump’s various other legal battles.
Biden campaign announces massive fundraising haul
So how are things looking on the other side of the fence?
President Joe Biden, the Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising committees for the 2024 campaign took in more than $97m in the final three months of last year, it was revealed yesterday.
The figures reported place President Biden ahead of where the Obama campaign stood at a similar juncture but behind Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.
Here’s Gustaf Kilander to look at the numbers in detail.
Voices: How Trump swallowed an entire generation of Republicans
Here’s Eric Garcia on why the Republican presidential primary ended the moment Donald Trump announced his intention run for another term as president at Mar-a-Lago in November 2022.
Haley’s surge chilled by third place in frozen Iowa caucus
The former governor of South Carolina charged into Iowa as 2024 kicked off with the hopes of knocking out Ron DeSantis and snatching a second-place finish, buoyed by a late-game polling surge.
Instead, she ended the night in a close third — all the while declaring that, despite DeSantis pulling off his own sort-of victory, that it was now a “two-person race”.
She now heads to New Hampshire, boosted by her rising poll numbers but with her momentum blunted, at least to some degree, by the lack of a result here tonight.
John Bowden has more on what the future holds for Haley.
Haley beats Trump with one vote in lone Iowa county – ruining his clean sweep of caucuses
Nikki Haley has managed to claw back a minor victory in the Iowa caucuses, beating Trump in a lone county and ruining his clean sweep across the state.
The former ambassador to the United Nations trumped the former president by just one vote in Johnson County, with 1,271 votes to 1,270 and 99 per cent of votes tallied.
Florida governor Ron DeSantis trailed behind both candidates in the county with 755 votes.
Here’s more from Rachel Sharp.
Ramaswamy for VP? Don’t count on it...
Now that the Trumpian biotech entrepreneur has suspended his campaign after a poor showing in Iowa, he is expected to step out on the campaign trial to endorse his idol as all eyes turn to New Hampshire.
But could he be in line for more than that? Might he even end up as Trump’s running mate?
“Pretty safe to say it won’t be Vivek,” Jason Miller, Trump’s senior adviser told The New York Post this week, immediately shooting down that idea.
But back in August, the former president had told a conservative TV host that he was seriously mulling Ramaswamy as a potential contender for the role, so what’s changed?
Martha McHardy has more.
Truth Social: Happy Trump thanks Iowa and applauds Ramaswamy
The winner is now striking a much more gracious tone on social media, thanking Iowa Republicans for their support and Ramaswamy after he bowed, only days after telling the public not to be “duped” into backing him.
He has also reached out to former enemy Marco Rubio and Rick Scott after the pair endorsed him over the weekend.
“Little Marco” is now “highly respected”, it seems.
Recap: Trump overwhelmingly wins the Iowa caucuses
If you’re just joining us, former president Donald Trump has overwhelmingly won the Iowa caucuses in the first official contest of this year’s Republican presidential primaries.
Trump posted a double-digit victory in Iowa eight years after he lost the caucuses to Senator Ted Cruz of Texas. The front-runner far-outpaced his nearest competitors, Florida governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, who served as Trump’s US ambassador to the United Nations in his administration.
His victory in Iowa breaks Bob Dole’s record for a margin of victory of 13 points in 1996 and George W Bush’s 10.5-point victory in 2000. Both candidates went on to become the Republican nominee for president, a future that seems all but certain for Trump despite dozens of criminal charges against him.
Eric Garcia reports.
Trump pledges unity in Iowa speech after taking aim at migrants
Here’s what last night’s victor had to say for himself over his resounding victory over Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy.
Trump shares bizarre biblical video
Donald Trump has shared an eerie video on the eve of the Iowa caucuses in which he appears to proclaim himself God’s chosen emissary on Earth – sent to deliver America back to prosperity.
The three-minute clip, posted to Truth Social on Sunday evening, opens on grainy footage of an LP turning on a record player, broadcasting an apparently ancient sermon in which a preacher intones: “And on 14 June 1946, God looked down on his planned paradise and said: ‘I need a caretaker.’
“So God gave us Trump,” the voiceover adds.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
