Trump to attend court for second E Jean Carroll defamation case: Live updates

Donald Trump will return to New York City on Tuesday to take part in the E Jean Carroll defamation trial, brought against him by the former Elle magazine columnist who accused him of sexually assaulting her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, for which the candidate was found liable last year.

The trip marks an emphatic slump back to earth for the Republican after he was named the overwhelming winner of the Iowa caucuses on Monday night.

Mr Trump notched up more than 51 per cent of the vote in the Midwest while his Republican challengers Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley followed way behind in second and third place with 21 per cent and 19 per cent respectively.

Vivek Ramaswamy scored just 8 per cent and has since suspended his campaign and endorsed the winner.

Speaking after his decisive victory, the former president hailed “a very special night” and pledged that he would “straighten up the problems of the world” if he returned to the White House.

Only after his latest trial appearance can the GOP presidential nominee-presumptive turn his attention towards campaigning in New Hampshire ahead of that state’s all-important primary next week.