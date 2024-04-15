Trump hush money trial live: Ex-president lashes out on Truth Social as he prepares for criminal case today
Republican’s historic New York trial to begin with jury selection on Monday after repeated efforts by his legal team to have it delayed fall flat
Donald Trump will make history once again on Monday morning when he becomes the first American president to face a criminal trial.
The Republican, who is running for the White House again this year, has been accused by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg of falsifying his business records, a felony in New York state, in order to conceal a “hush money” payment made to the porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election to ensure her silence over an extramartial affair she alleges she had with the businessman a decade earlier.
Mr Trump denies the affair and any wrongdoing in the case after being hit with 34 felony charges by Mr Bragg.
The trial is expected to get underway at 10am this morning in Judge Juan Merchan’s courtroom, with jury selection the first step, after numerous efforts by the defendant’s legal team to have the event further postponed fell flat.
On Sunday evening, Mr Trump took to Truth Social to complain: “Tomorrow morning I’ll be in Criminal Court, before a totally conflicted Judge, a Corrupt Prosecutor, a Legal System in CHAOS, a State being overrun by violent crime and corruption, and Crooked Joe Biden’s henchmen ’Rigging the System’.”
Donald Trump has lashed out at his successor Joe Biden in a Truth Social video accusing the president of being a “criminal” after he failed to delay an imminent criminal trial in Manhattan.
Trump lost three last-ditch bids in three days to delay his New York hush money trial, with jury selection set to begin on Monday at 10am.
The former president faces 88 felony counts in total across four state and federal prosecutions as he campaigns for a return to the White House. He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him.
Trump continues to baselessly assert that he is the victim of a Democratic-led conspiracy against him, despite the fact that his criminal prosecutions were recommended by grand juries of members of the public.
His federal cases are overseen by an independent special counsel under the Department of Justice.
That hasn’t stopped the defendat from accusing his rival of “lawfare” against him.
Martha McHardy and Alex Woodward report.
Trump again makes false claims about the execution of babies
Donald Trump has again made false claims about Democrats wanting “abortion up to the moment of birth, and even execution of babies” while he weighs in on the Arizona Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion that reinstated “an inappropriate Law from 1864”.
Here’s what the former president wrote:
The Supreme Court in Arizona went too far on their Abortion Ruling, enacting and approving an inappropriate Law from 1864. So now the Governor and the Arizona Legislature must use HEART, COMMON SENSE, and ACT IMMEDIATELY, to remedy what has happened. Remember, it is now up to the States and the Good Will of those that represent THE PEOPLE. We must ideally have the three Exceptions for Rape, Incest, and Life of the Mother. This is important! Democrats are the EXTREMISTS - They support Abortion up to the moment of birth, and even execution of Babies, in some cases, after birth. This should not be. Arizona Legislature, please act as fast as possible!
Here’s how Mr Trump began his week talking about abortion:
Report: Trump couldn’t pardon Jan 6 rioters even if he wins in November
Andrew Feinberg reports:
Former president Donald Trump has promised to pardon supporters of his who have been charged, convicted, and in some cases imprisoned for crimes committed during the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
But according to a new report from anti-authoritarianism group Protect Democracy, he may not actually have that power even if he is returned to the White House after this year’s election.
The report, titled Checking the Pardon Power: Constitutional Limitations & Options for Preventing Abuse, lays out a number of circumstances in which a presidential pardon would not be valid because it would not be a legitimate use of the president’s authority to grant reprieves for “offenses against the United States”.
Continue reading...
Georgia Lt Gov Burt Jones’s election interference case to be decided by special prosecutor
A special prosecutor has been assigned to look into whether Georgia Lt Gov Burt Jones should face criminal charges over efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.
The Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia announced Thursday that its executive director, Pete Skandalakis, will handle the matter after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was barred from prosecuting Jones as part of her election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others.
Jones was one of 16 state Republicans who signed a certificate stating that Mr Trump had won Georgia and declaring themselves the state’s “duly elected and qualified” electors even though Democrat Joe Biden had been declared the winner in the state. As a state senator in the wake of the election, he also sought a special session of Georgia’s Legislature aimed at overturning Biden’s narrow win in the state.
Continue reading...
New biopic focuses on Trump’s mentoring by mob lawyer Roy Cohn
Donald Trump and his mentor Roy Cohn — or at least fictionalised versions of them — are heading to Cannes.
A new film based on the former president’s life in the 1970s and 1980s will premier at the French film festival this year, with Sebastian Stan starring as Mr Trump, while Succession’s Jeremy Strong will play lawyer and prosecutor Roy Cohn.
The film, named The Apprentice, will explore Mr Trump’s career as an aspiring real estate tycoon in New York City in the 1970s and 1980s and will delve into his relationship with Roy Cohn, the New York City prosecutor who is thought to have had a considerable influence on his presidency.
Martha McHardy has the details:
Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer hammers Trump over abortion: ‘He’s lied over and over again’
One of the Democratic Party’s rising stars was on Donald Trump’s case over what she said were the “lies” the former president told the American people for years about his stance on reproductive rights.
The presumed nominee of the Republican Party to take on President Joe Biden in 2024, Mr Trump released a video last Monday outlining his (current) stance on the issue of abortion rights.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Sunday’s Meet The Press on NBC and responded to moderator Kristen Welker’s assertion that Mr Trump was “straddling the line” on the issue.
Read more:
Inside the Stormy Daniels hush money case that led to Trump’s arrest
With the beginning of Mr Trump’s trial now just hours away, it’s worth looking back at the hush money case that started this whole thing: the Stormy Daniels affair.
Mr Trump was only indicted for the scheme in 2023, but news of his payments to the porn star was first reported by The Wall Street Journal way back in 2018.
Read more from The Independent about how we finally got here:
What will happen at tomorrow’s jury selection in Trump’s Manhattan trial?
The first criminal trial of a former US president will begin with jury selection on Monday.
The hush money case surrounds 34 charges of business fraud following allegations that Donald Trump instructed staff that hush money payments be logged as legal expenses.
Steve Duffy at Trial Behavior Consulting spoke to The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander about the likely demographics of the jury and the selection process itself.
Read more:
Trump says Iran attack on Israel ‘would never have happened if I were president’
Donald Trump weighed in on Iran’s airstrike against Israel on Saturday evening.
“ISRAEL IS UNDER ATTACK,” the former president said on his social media platform, Truth Social. “This should never have been allowed to happen - This would NEVER have happened if I were President!”
Mr Trump’s comments come after the Israeli Defense Forces announced Iran had launched dozens of drones against Israel, set to arrive Saturday evening. President Joe Biden has since pledged his support for Israel.
Katie Hawkinson has more from The Independent’s DC bureau.
